Mahindra XUV700 Becomes Pricier By Up To Rs 78,000
Published On Apr 18, 2022 12:57 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700
The top-spec AX7 trim sees the maximum increment in both petrol and diesel guises
-
Mahindra now retails the petrol variants from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 22.75 lakh.
-
Diesel variants are now priced between Rs 13.70 lakh and Rs 24.58 lakh.
-
Engine options continue to be the same as before: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel.
-
It continues to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.
Mahindra has increased the prices of its popular seller, the XUV700. These prices will be applicable for customers while taking deliveries until any change happens to the price list.
Take a look at the revised prices:
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
MX
|
Rs 12.96 lakh
|
Rs 13.18 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 15.02 lakh
|
Rs 15.28 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 16.06 lakh
|
Rs 16.55 lakh
|
+Rs 49,000
|
AX3 AT
|
Rs 16.57 lakh
|
Rs 16.84 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 16.67 lakh
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
+Rs 52,000
|
AX5 AT
|
Rs 17.71 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
+Rs 58,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 18.63 lakh
|
Rs 19.21 lakh
|
+Rs 58,000
|
AX7 AT
|
Rs 20.29 lakh
|
Rs 20.95 lakh
|
+Rs 66,000
|
AX7 AT L
|
Rs 22.04 lakh
|
Rs 22.75 lakh
|
+Rs 71,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
MX
|
Rs 13.47 lakh
|
Rs 13.70 lakh
|
+Rs 23,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 15.54 lakh
|
Rs 15.80 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
AX3 7-seater
|
Rs 16.26 lakh
|
Rs 16.53 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 16.67 lakh
|
Rs 17.20 lakh
|
+Rs 53,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 17.84 lakh
|
+Rs 55,000
|
AX3 AT
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 17.58 lakh
|
+Rs 29,000
|
AX5 AT
|
Rs 18.32 lakh
|
Rs 18.92 lakh
|
+Rs 60,000
|
AX5 AT 7-seater
|
Rs 18.94 lakh
|
Rs 19.56 lakh
|
+Rs 62,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 19.25 lakh
|
Rs 19.86 lakh
|
+Rs 61,000
|
AX7 AT
|
Rs 20.91 lakh
|
Rs 21.58 lakh
|
+Rs 67,000
|
AX7 L
|
Rs 21.01 lakh
|
Rs 21.66 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
AX7 AT AWD
|
Rs 22.25 lakh
|
Rs 22.98 lakh
|
+Rs 73,000
|
AX7 L AT
|
Rs 22.66 lakh
|
Rs 23.41 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
AX7 L AT AWD
|
Rs 23.80 lakh
|
Rs 24.58 lakh
|
+Rs 78,000
Prices of the mid-size SUV have been increased by up to Rs 78,000. The top-spec AX7 trim in both petrol and diesel guise has received the maximum increment.
Also Read: These Are The SUVs That Command The Highest Waiting Periods Currently
The Mahindra XUV700 gets a choice of either a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel motor in two states of tune: 155PS (MX) and 185PS (AX). A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, while you can opt for a 6-speed automatic transmission with both engines. Plus, the diesel-automatic powertrain gets optional all-wheel drive.
The Mahindra XUV700 primarily takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the MG Hector Plus. That said, its prices also put it in contention with compact five-seater SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : XUV700 on road price
- Renew Mahindra XUV700 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful