Mahindra XUV700 Becomes Pricier By Up To Rs 78,000

Published On Apr 18, 2022 12:57 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The top-spec AX7 trim sees the maximum increment in both petrol and diesel guises

  • Mahindra now retails the petrol variants from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 22.75 lakh.

  • Diesel variants are now priced between Rs 13.70 lakh and Rs 24.58 lakh.

  • Engine options continue to be the same as before: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel.

  • It continues to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

Mahindra has increased the prices of its popular seller, the XUV700. These prices will be applicable for customers while taking deliveries until any change happens to the price list. 

Take a look at the revised prices:

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

MX

Rs 12.96 lakh

Rs 13.18 lakh

+Rs 22,000

AX3

Rs 15.02 lakh

Rs 15.28 lakh

+Rs 26,000

AX5

Rs 16.06 lakh

Rs 16.55 lakh

+Rs 49,000

AX3 AT

Rs 16.57 lakh

Rs 16.84 lakh

+Rs 27,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 16.67 lakh

Rs 17.19 lakh

+Rs 52,000

AX5 AT

Rs 17.71 lakh

Rs 18.29 lakh

+Rs 58,000

AX7

Rs 18.63 lakh

Rs 19.21 lakh

+Rs 58,000

AX7 AT

Rs 20.29 lakh

Rs 20.95 lakh

+Rs 66,000

AX7 AT L

Rs 22.04 lakh

Rs 22.75 lakh

+Rs 71,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

MX

Rs 13.47 lakh

Rs 13.70 lakh

+Rs 23,000

AX3

Rs 15.54 lakh

Rs 15.80 lakh

+Rs 26,000

AX3 7-seater

Rs 16.26 lakh

Rs 16.53 lakh

+Rs 27,000

AX5

Rs 16.67 lakh

Rs 17.20 lakh

+Rs 53,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 17.84 lakh

+Rs 55,000

AX3 AT

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 17.58 lakh

+Rs 29,000

AX5 AT

Rs 18.32 lakh

Rs 18.92 lakh

+Rs 60,000

AX5 AT 7-seater

Rs 18.94 lakh

Rs 19.56 lakh

+Rs 62,000

AX7

Rs 19.25 lakh

Rs 19.86 lakh

+Rs 61,000

AX7 AT

Rs 20.91 lakh

Rs 21.58 lakh

+Rs 67,000

AX7 L

Rs 21.01 lakh

Rs 21.66 lakh

+Rs 65,000

AX7 AT AWD

Rs 22.25 lakh

Rs 22.98 lakh

+Rs 73,000

AX7 L AT

Rs 22.66 lakh

Rs 23.41 lakh

+Rs 75,000

AX7 L AT AWD

Rs 23.80 lakh

Rs 24.58 lakh

+Rs 78,000

Prices of the mid-size SUV have been increased by up to Rs 78,000. The top-spec AX7 trim in both petrol and diesel guise has received the maximum increment.

Also ReadThese Are The SUVs That Command The Highest Waiting Periods Currently

The Mahindra XUV700 gets a choice of either a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel motor in two states of tune: 155PS (MX) and 185PS (AX). A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, while you can opt for a 6-speed automatic transmission with both engines. Plus, the diesel-automatic powertrain gets optional all-wheel drive. 

The Mahindra XUV700 primarily takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the MG Hector Plus. That said, its prices also put it in contention with compact five-seater SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : XUV700 on road price

