Mahindra XUV700 Becomes Pricier By Up To Rs 78,000

Published On Apr 18, 2022 12:57 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The top-spec AX7 trim sees the maximum increment in both petrol and diesel guises

Mahindra now retails the petrol variants from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 22.75 lakh.

Diesel variants are now priced between Rs 13.70 lakh and Rs 24.58 lakh.

Engine options continue to be the same as before: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel.

It continues to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

Mahindra has increased the prices of its popular seller, the XUV700. These prices will be applicable for customers while taking deliveries until any change happens to the price list.

Take a look at the revised prices:

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 13.18 lakh +Rs 22,000 AX3 Rs 15.02 lakh Rs 15.28 lakh +Rs 26,000 AX5 Rs 16.06 lakh Rs 16.55 lakh +Rs 49,000 AX3 AT Rs 16.57 lakh Rs 16.84 lakh +Rs 27,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh +Rs 52,000 AX5 AT Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh +Rs 58,000 AX7 Rs 18.63 lakh Rs 19.21 lakh +Rs 58,000 AX7 AT Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 20.95 lakh +Rs 66,000 AX7 AT L Rs 22.04 lakh Rs 22.75 lakh +Rs 71,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 13.47 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh +Rs 23,000 AX3 Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 15.80 lakh +Rs 26,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 16.26 lakh Rs 16.53 lakh +Rs 27,000 AX5 Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh +Rs 53,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.84 lakh +Rs 55,000 AX3 AT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.58 lakh +Rs 29,000 AX5 AT Rs 18.32 lakh Rs 18.92 lakh +Rs 60,000 AX5 AT 7-seater Rs 18.94 lakh Rs 19.56 lakh +Rs 62,000 AX7 Rs 19.25 lakh Rs 19.86 lakh +Rs 61,000 AX7 AT Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 21.58 lakh +Rs 67,000 AX7 L Rs 21.01 lakh Rs 21.66 lakh +Rs 65,000 AX7 AT AWD Rs 22.25 lakh Rs 22.98 lakh +Rs 73,000 AX7 L AT Rs 22.66 lakh Rs 23.41 lakh +Rs 75,000 AX7 L AT AWD Rs 23.80 lakh Rs 24.58 lakh +Rs 78,000

Prices of the mid-size SUV have been increased by up to Rs 78,000. The top-spec AX7 trim in both petrol and diesel guise has received the maximum increment.

Also Read: These Are The SUVs That Command The Highest Waiting Periods Currently

The Mahindra XUV700 gets a choice of either a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel motor in two states of tune: 155PS (MX) and 185PS (AX). A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, while you can opt for a 6-speed automatic transmission with both engines. Plus, the diesel-automatic powertrain gets optional all-wheel drive.

The Mahindra XUV700 primarily takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the MG Hector Plus. That said, its prices also put it in contention with compact five-seater SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : XUV700 on road price