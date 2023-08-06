Electric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 15 Event

Published On Aug 06, 2023 11:32 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar E

  • 1370 Views
  • Write a comment

The electric Mahindra Thar concept will be unveiled on August 15, to debut alongside the earlier teased pickup concept

Mahindra Thar EV

  • Mahindra is going to showcase an electric version of the Thar at its grand event on August 15. 

  • Expected to carry the Thar’s bold and upright presence with modern and flashy design elements. 

  • Likely to offer up to 400km of range and could pack more performance than the current Thar.

  • If launched, it could be priced above Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Mahindra Thar EV incoming! The Indian carmaker has put out a big teaser ahead of its grand unveiling event on August 15. Based on the lettering shown, it’ll likely be called the Thar.E and the concept version and will be seen sharing the stage with a new pickup truck concept. 

What Does The Teaser Say?

A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

The teaser first up shows the ‘Re.Born Electric’ branding, which suggests it could be using a derivation of Mahindra’s new ‘Born EV’ INGLO platform. This concept Thar.E will sport a yellow shade and features several square-circle elements for the vertically LED tail lights. Overall, it is likely to sport a futuristic take on the existing Thar’s design as an electric three-door compact off-roader. 

What Can We Expect From The Thar EV?

Mahindra Thar EV

The Thar EV would be one of the few models in the world to carry an electric powertrain under a rather old-school and rugged-friendly ladder-frame chassis. Mahindra’s new platform is designed to equip 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, and it is 4x4 compatible. If the Thar.E is a three-door offering, the smaller battery pack is more likely, perhaps with choice of both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive setups, just like the ICE version.

Based on its current offering, the XUV400, the electric Thar with the larger battery and even with 4x4 could promise a range of around 400km.

Also Read: Mahindra Teases New Pickup Concept, Probably Electric, With Scorpio N Styling

Expected Price

Mahindra Thar

If the Mahindra Thar.E actually comes into production, one can expect it to be priced north of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It definitely won’t have any electric off-road rivals, but can be seen as a lifestyle alternative to the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, or the more accessible alternative to the electric Jeep Wrangler that is also being developed for the global market.

Read More on : Thar Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar E

Read Full News
space Image
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsElectric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 15 Event
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience

\n

The teaser first up shows the ‘Re.Born Electric’ branding, which suggests it could be using a derivation of Mahindra’s new ‘Born EV’ INGLO platform. This concept Thar.E will sport a yellow shade and features several square-circle elements for the vertically LED tail lights. Overall, it is likely to sport a futuristic take on the existing Thar’s design as an electric three-door compact off-roader. 

\n

What Can We Expect From The Thar EV?

\n

\"Mahindra

\n

The Thar EV would be one of the few models in the world to carry an electric powertrain under a rather old-school and rugged-friendly ladder-frame chassis. Mahindra’s new platform is designed to equip 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, and it is 4x4 compatible. If the Thar.E is a three-door offering, the smaller battery pack is more likely, perhaps with choice of both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive setups, just like the ICE version.

\n

Based on its current offering, the XUV400, the electric Thar with the larger battery and even with 4x4 could promise a range of around 400km.

\n

Also Read: Mahindra Teases New Pickup Concept, Probably Electric, With Scorpio N Styling

\n

Expected Price

\n

\"Mahindra

\n

If the Mahindra Thar.E actually comes into production, one can expect it to be priced north of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It definitely won’t have any electric off-road rivals, but can be seen as a lifestyle alternative to the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, or the more accessible alternative to the electric Jeep Wrangler that is also being developed for the global market.

\n

Read More on : Thar Automatic

","publishedAt":"Aug 06, 2023 11:32 AM","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.jpg","gallery":["https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/cms/carnewsimages/editorimages/64cf362787ba4.jpg","https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/cms/carnewsimages/editorimages/64cf35fece697.jpg","https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/cms/carnewsimages/editorimages/64cf35e3b1930.jpg"],"thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.jpg?tr=w-360","url":"/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","author":{"id":106,"name":"Tarun","email":"tarun.kochar@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"tarun.kochar@girnarsoft.co.in","authorUrl":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/tarun--106.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"seoDto":{"title":"Mahindra Thar.E Concept Teased Ahead Of August 15 Event | CarDekho.com","metaDescription":"The Mahindra Thar.E will be a concept but could shed some light on the electrified future of the off-roader.","robots":"INDEX,FOLLOW,max-snippet:-1, max-image-preview:large","ogImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.jpg","newsKeywords":"","alternate":[{"key":"x-default","value":"https://www.cardekho.com/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","index":0},{"key":"application/rss+xml","value":"https://www.cardekho.com/india-car-news/feed","index":0}],"amp":true,"removeTopWidget":false,"path":"/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","screen":"autoNewsDescription","newsId":31242,"type":"article"},"ratingValue":0,"claimSource":"","claimNewsUrl":"","claimNewsTitle":"","furtherResearchSection":{"pictureSectionList":[{"modelName":"Mahindra Thar E","largeImageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/360x240/Mahindra/Thar-E/11016/1691236152962/front-left-side-47.jpg","modelPagePictureUrl":"mahindra/thar-e/pictures","imageType":"Exterior","styleName":"Front Left Side"}],"otherFurtherResearch":{"userReviewURL":"/car-reviews.htm","carDealerURL":"/Mahindra/New_Delhi/cardealers","expertReviewPageURL":"/mahindra/thar-e","galleryURL":"/mahindra/thar-e/pictures","picturesURL":"/mahindra/thar-e/pictures","videosURL":"/mahindra/thar-e/videos","specificationsURL":"/mahindra/thar-e/specs","priceURL":"/mahindra/thar-e/price-in-new-delhi"}},"alsoInterestedSection":[{"id":31238,"title":"Car News That Mattered This Week (July 31-Aug 4): Updates On Upcoming Products, New CNG Launches And More","brand":"Honda","model":"Honda Elevate","viewCount":25551,"publishedAt":"Aug 05, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.jpg?tr=w-360","url":"/india-car-news/car-news-that-mattered-this-week-july-31aug-4-updates-on-upcoming-products-new-cng-launches-and-more-31238.htm","author":{"id":108,"name":"Shreyash","email":"shreyash.singh@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/shreyash-singh-108.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The past week has witnessed new updates on upcoming products, along with an updated CNG lineup from Tata"},{"id":31234,"title":"These Were The 10 Highest-selling Carmakers In July 2023","brand":"Maruti","model":"","viewCount":12929,"publishedAt":"Aug 04, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31233/1691127432735/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/31233/1691127432735/GeneralNew.jpg?tr=w-360","url":"/india-car-news/these-were-the-10-highestselling-carmakers-in-july-2023-31234.htm","author":{"id":108,"name":"Shreyash","email":"shreyash.singh@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/shreyash-singh-108.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"Most carmakers have registered positive month-on-month (MoM) sales growth"},{"id":31230,"title":"Mahindra XUV400 EV To Get New Safety Feature Upgrades","brand":"Mahindra","model":"Mahindra XUV400 EV","viewCount":18141,"publishedAt":"Aug 03, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31229/1691059771447/ElectricCar.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/31229/1691059771447/ElectricCar.jpg?tr=w-360","url":"/india-car-news/mahindra-xuv400-ev-to-get-new-safety-feature-upgrades-31230.htm","author":{"id":106,"name":"Tarun","email":"tarun.kochar@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/tarun--106.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"However, these safety features will only to be limited to the top-end EL variant"},{"id":31228,"title":"Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Which Off-Roader SUV Has The Lower Waiting Period?","brand":"Maruti","model":"Maruti Jimny","viewCount":11054,"publishedAt":"Aug 03, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31227/1691045733452/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/31227/1691045733452/GeneralNew.jpg?tr=w-360","url":"/india-car-news/maruti-jimny-vs-mahindra-thar-which-offroader-suv-has-the-lower-waiting-period-31228.htm","author":{"id":106,"name":"Tarun","email":"tarun.kochar@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/tarun--106.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The Jimny and Thar have a similar waiting period in several cities of the country"},{"id":31210,"title":"Mahindra Teases New Pickup Concept, Probably Electric, With Scorpio N Styling","brand":"Mahindra","model":"Mahindra Scorpio N","viewCount":9810,"publishedAt":"Jul 31, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31209/1690788138388/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/31209/1690788138388/GeneralNew.jpg?tr=w-360","url":"/india-car-news/mahindra-teases-new-pickup-concept-probably-electric-with-scorpio-n-styling-31210.htm","author":{"id":107,"name":"Ansh","email":"ansh.kapoor@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/ansh-kapoor-107.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/107/20230802_213808/Ansh.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/107/20230802_213808/Ansh.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The carmaker could base its global pickup truck on the INGLO platform"}],"recentNewsList":[{"id":31243,"title":"5 Key Takeaways From The Fisker Product Vision Day 2023","slug":"5-key-takeaways-from-the-fisker-product-vision-day-2023-31243.htm","publishedAt":"Aug 06, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31242/1691323269797/ElectricCar.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31242/1691323269797/ElectricCar.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/5-key-takeaways-from-the-fisker-product-vision-day-2023-31243.htm","author":{"name":"Sonny","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/98/20230806_173109/Sonny.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/98/20230806_173109/Sonny.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The American EV maker has some big plans to expand its product lineup by 2025","webpCoverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31242/1691323269797/ElectricCar.jpg","webpThumbnailImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31242/1691323269797/ElectricCar.webp"},{"id":31242,"title":"Electric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 1...","slug":"electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","publishedAt":"Aug 06, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","author":{"name":"Tarun","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The electric Mahindra Thar concept will be unveiled on August 15, to debut alongside the earlier teased pickup concept.","webpCoverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.jpg","webpThumbnailImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.webp"},{"id":31241,"title":"Will We See A Panoramic Sunroof In A Sub-Compact SUV?","slug":"will-we-see-a-panoramic-sunroof-in-a-subcompact-suv-31241.htm","publishedAt":"Aug 06, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31240/1691298866165/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31240/1691298866165/GeneralNew.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/will-we-see-a-panoramic-sunroof-in-a-subcompact-suv-31241.htm","author":{"name":"Tarun","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"Panoramic sunroofs are the trend now in compact SUVs and segments above, but can we expect it to be offered in even smal...","webpCoverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31240/1691298866165/GeneralNew.jpg","webpThumbnailImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31240/1691298866165/GeneralNew.webp"},{"id":31239,"title":"Tata Punch CNG Vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Specification And Pric...","slug":"tata-punch-cng-vs-hyundai-exter-cng-specification-and-price-comparison-31239.htm","publishedAt":"Aug 05, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31238/1691298504766/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31238/1691298504766/GeneralNew.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/tata-punch-cng-vs-hyundai-exter-cng-specification-and-price-comparison-31239.htm","author":{"name":"Tarun","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The Exter CNG is more feature-rich while the Punch carries its 5-star rating title and innovative boot design","webpCoverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31238/1691298504766/GeneralNew.jpg","webpThumbnailImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31238/1691298504766/GeneralNew.webp"},{"id":31238,"title":"Car News That Mattered This Week (July 31-Aug 4): Updates On...","slug":"car-news-that-mattered-this-week-july-31aug-4-updates-on-upcoming-products-new-cng-launches-and-more-31238.htm","publishedAt":"Aug 05, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/car-news-that-mattered-this-week-july-31aug-4-updates-on-upcoming-products-new-cng-launches-and-more-31238.htm","author":{"name":"Shreyash","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The past week has witnessed new updates on upcoming products, along with an updated CNG lineup from Tata","webpCoverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/320x224/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.jpg","webpThumbnailImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.webp"}],"trendingNewsList":[{"id":31236,"title":"Tata Punch CNG Launched With Prices Starting From Rs 7.10 Lakh","brand":"Tata","model":"Tata Punch","viewCount":27497,"publishedAt":"Aug 04, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31235/1691144312095/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31235/1691144312095/GeneralNew.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/tata-punch-cng-launched-with-prices-starting-from-rs-710-lakh-31236.htm","author":{"id":104,"name":"Rohit","email":"rohit.shah@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/rohit-shah-104.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/104/20230804_170758/Rohit.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/104/20230804_170758/Rohit.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The Tata Punch’s CNG variants command a premium of up to Rs 1.61 lakh over their regular petrol counterparts"},{"id":31219,"title":"Citroen C3 Aircross vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared","brand":"Citroen","model":"Citroen C3 Aircross","viewCount":75013,"publishedAt":"Aug 01, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31218/1690899308676/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31218/1690899308676/GeneralNew.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/citroen-c3-aircross-vs-rivals-claimed-fuel-efficiency-compared-31219.htm","author":{"id":106,"name":"Tarun","email":"tarun.kochar@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/tarun--106.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The C3 Aircross will only be offered with a manual transmission at launch"},{"id":31239,"title":"Tata Punch CNG Vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Specification And Price Comparison","brand":"Tata","model":"Tata Punch","viewCount":28321,"publishedAt":"Aug 05, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31238/1691298504766/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31238/1691298504766/GeneralNew.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/tata-punch-cng-vs-hyundai-exter-cng-specification-and-price-comparison-31239.htm","author":{"id":106,"name":"Tarun","email":"tarun.kochar@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/tarun--106.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/106/20230806_113209/Tarun.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The Exter CNG is more feature-rich while the Punch carries its 5-star rating title and innovative boot design"},{"id":31206,"title":"10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh That Won't Fear The Rains","brand":"Renault","model":"Renault KWID","viewCount":76671,"publishedAt":"Jul 30, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31205/1690798215012/GeneralNew.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31205/1690798215012/GeneralNew.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/10-cars-under-rs-10-lakh-that-wont-fear-the-rains-31206.htm","author":{"id":107,"name":"Ansh","email":"ansh.kapoor@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/ansh-kapoor-107.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/107/20230802_213808/Ansh.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/107/20230802_213808/Ansh.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"These cars offer enough ground clearance to tackle most types of terrain and urban hurdles"},{"id":31238,"title":"Car News That Mattered This Week (July 31-Aug 4): Updates On Upcoming Products, New CNG Launches And More","brand":"Honda","model":"Honda Elevate","viewCount":25551,"publishedAt":"Aug 05, 2023","coverImage":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.jpg","thumbnail":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/140x90/31237/1691208835595/Weeklywrap-up.jpg","url":"/india-car-news/car-news-that-mattered-this-week-july-31aug-4-updates-on-upcoming-products-new-cng-launches-and-more-31238.htm","author":{"id":108,"name":"Shreyash","email":"shreyash.singh@girnarsoft.co.in","slug":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/shreyash-singh-108.html","authorMediumImageUrl":"images/authorimage/medium/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","authorSmallImageUrl":"images/authorimage/small/108/20230805_094353/Shreyash.jpg","noOfViewers":0},"isAdvertisement":false,"isSponsored":false,"highlights":"The past week has witnessed new updates on upcoming products, along with an updated CNG lineup from Tata"}],"featuredCars":{"textPrefix":"View All","title":"Trending Electric Cars","text":"Trending Electric Cars","items":[{"title":"Popular","text":"Popular","items":[{"id":3367,"brandName":"MG","brandSlug":"mg","name":"Comet EV","slug":"comet-ev","avgRating":0,"minComparePrice":0,"priceRange":"7.98 - 9.98 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/Comet-EV/9391/1682077644177/front-left-side-47.jpg","launchedAt":"Fri May 05 00:00:00 IST 2023","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/mg/comet-ev","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/Comet-EV/9391/1682077644177/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"isVariant":false,"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":1005,"brandName":"Tata","brandSlug":"tata","name":"Tiago EV","slug":"tiago-ev","avgRating":0,"minComparePrice":0,"priceRange":"8.69 - 12.04 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Tiago-EV/6279/1676111344905/front-left-side-47.jpg","launchedAt":"Wed Sep 28 00:00:00 IST 2022","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/tata/tiago-ev","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Tiago-EV/6279/1676111344905/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"isVariant":false,"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":3320,"brandName":"Kia","brandSlug":"kia","name":"EV6","slug":"ev6","avgRating":0,"minComparePrice":0,"priceRange":"60.95 - 65.95 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Kia/EV6/8947/1654159762071/front-left-side-47.jpg","launchedAt":"Thu Jun 02 11:00:00 IST 2022","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/kia/ev6","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Kia/EV6/8947/1654159762071/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"isVariant":false,"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":3326,"brandName":"BMW","brandSlug":"bmw","name":"i7","slug":"i7","avgRating":0,"minComparePrice":0,"priceRange":"1.95 Cr","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BMW/i7/8972/1675664292256/front-left-side-47.jpg","launchedAt":"Sat Jan 07 01:00:00 IST 2023","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/bmw/i7","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BMW/i7/8972/1675664292256/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"isVariant":false,"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":3293,"brandName":"BMW","brandSlug":"bmw","name":"iX","slug":"ix","avgRating":0,"minComparePrice":0,"priceRange":"1.21 Cr","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BMW/iX/8704/1639388226683/front-left-side-47.jpg","launchedAt":"Mon Dec 13 00:00:00 IST 2021","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/bmw/ix","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BMW/iX/8704/1639388226683/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"isVariant":false,"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false}],"defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"clinkUrlkey":"/electric-cars","clinktitle":"Electric Cars in India","clinkText":"Electric Car","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Upcoming","text":"Upcoming","items":[{"id":3344,"brandName":"Volvo","brandSlug":"volvo","name":"C40 Recharge","slug":"c40-recharge","avgRating":4.9,"reviewCount":4,"variantName":"","variantSlug":"","variantPrice":"60 Lakh","minPrice":"60 Lakh","minComparePrice":0,"maxPrice":"60 Lakh","priceRange":"60 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Volvo/C40-Recharge/9224/1686730370812/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"Upcoming","launchedAt":"Aug 2023","expiredAt":"Jul 15, 2048","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/volvo/c40-recharge","upcomingCarUrl":"/volvo/c40-recharge","upcomingCarName":"Volvo C40 Recharge","modelPriceURL":"/volvo/c40-recharge/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Volvo/C40-Recharge/9224/1686730370812/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"Volvo C40 Recharge","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"modelStatus":"UPCOMING","date":"Expected Launch","alertDto":{"brandName":"Volvo","modelName":"Volvo C40 Recharge","modelId":3344,"modelUrl":"/volvo/c40-recharge","priceRnge":"60 Lakh","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","dcbFormHeading":"Get updates and price details of Volvo C40 Recharge on launch:","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"startDate":"Aug 15, 2023, 4:00:00 PM","isVariant":false,"cardIconTagList":[{"text":"Electric","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"iconClass":"icon-electricNew","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}],"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":3471,"brandName":"Mahindra","brandSlug":"mahindra","name":"Thar E","slug":"thar-e","avgRating":0,"reviewCount":1,"variantName":"","variantSlug":"","variantPrice":"25 Lakh","minPrice":"25 Lakh","minComparePrice":0,"maxPrice":"25 Lakh","priceRange":"25 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Mahindra/Thar-E/11016/1691236152962/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"Upcoming","launchedAt":"Aug 2023","expiredAt":"Aug 15, 2048","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/mahindra/thar-e","upcomingCarUrl":"/mahindra/thar-e","upcomingCarName":"Mahindra Thar E","modelPriceURL":"/mahindra/thar-e/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Mahindra/Thar-E/11016/1691236152962/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"Mahindra Thar E","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"mileage":"","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"modelStatus":"UPCOMING","date":"Expected Launch","alertDto":{"brandName":"Mahindra","modelName":"Mahindra Thar E","modelId":3471,"modelUrl":"/mahindra/thar-e","priceRnge":"25 Lakh","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","dcbFormHeading":"Get updates and price details of Mahindra Thar E on launch:","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"startDate":"Aug 15, 2023, 11:55:00 PM","isVariant":false,"cardIconTagList":[{"text":"Electric","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"iconClass":"icon-electricNew","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}],"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":3378,"brandName":"Audi","brandSlug":"audi","name":"Q8 e-tron","slug":"q8-e-tron","avgRating":4.5,"reviewCount":3,"variantName":"","variantSlug":"","variantPrice":"1.10 Cr","minPrice":"1.10 Cr","minComparePrice":0,"maxPrice":"1.10 Cr","priceRange":"1.10 Cr","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Audi/Q8-e-tron/9435/1667974468326/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"Upcoming","launchedAt":"Aug 2023","expiredAt":"Jun 15, 2048","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/audi/q8-e-tron","upcomingCarUrl":"/audi/q8-e-tron","upcomingCarName":"Audi Q8 e-tron","modelPriceURL":"/audi/q8-e-tron/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Audi/Q8-e-tron/9435/1667974468326/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"Audi Q8 e-tron","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"mileage":"","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"modelStatus":"UPCOMING","date":"Expected Launch","alertDto":{"brandName":"Audi","modelName":"Audi Q8 e-tron","modelId":3378,"modelUrl":"/audi/q8-e-tron","priceRnge":"1.10 Cr","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","dcbFormHeading":"Get updates and price details of Audi Q8 e-tron on launch:","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"startDate":"Aug 18, 2023, 4:00:00 PM","isVariant":false,"cardIconTagList":[{"text":"Electric","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"iconClass":"icon-electricNew","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}],"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":3335,"brandName":"BMW","brandSlug":"bmw","name":"iX1","slug":"ix1","avgRating":4.3,"reviewCount":6,"variantName":"","variantSlug":"","variantPrice":"60 Lakh","minPrice":"60 Lakh","minComparePrice":0,"maxPrice":"60 Lakh","priceRange":"60 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BMW/iX1/9127/1654079162632/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"Upcoming","launchedAt":"Sep 2023","expiredAt":"Feb 15, 2048","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/bmw/ix1","upcomingCarUrl":"/bmw/ix1","upcomingCarName":"BMW iX1","modelPriceURL":"/bmw/ix1/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BMW/iX1/9127/1654079162632/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"BMW iX1","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"mileage":"","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"modelStatus":"UPCOMING","date":"Expected Launch","alertDto":{"brandName":"BMW","modelName":"BMW iX1","modelId":3335,"modelUrl":"/bmw/ix1","priceRnge":"60 Lakh","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","dcbFormHeading":"Get updates and price details of BMW iX1 on launch:","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"startDate":"Sep 15, 2023, 4:00:00 PM","isVariant":false,"cardIconTagList":[{"text":"Electric","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"iconClass":"icon-electricNew","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}],"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false},{"id":3324,"brandName":"Mercedes-Benz","brandSlug":"mercedes-benz","name":"EQS SUV","slug":"eqs-suv","avgRating":4.3,"reviewCount":2,"variantName":"","variantSlug":"","variantPrice":"2 Cr","minPrice":"2 Cr","minComparePrice":0,"maxPrice":"2 Cr","priceRange":"2 Cr","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Mercedes-Benz/EQS-SUV/8970/1650439036236/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"Upcoming","launchedAt":"Sep 2023","expiredAt":"Jun 15, 2048","isSponsored":false,"modelUrl":"/mercedes-benz/eqs-suv","upcomingCarUrl":"/mercedes-benz/eqs-suv","upcomingCarName":"Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV","modelPriceURL":"/mercedes-benz/eqs-suv/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Mercedes-Benz/EQS-SUV/8970/1650439036236/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":0,"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"7 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"openInNewTab":0,"modelStatus":"UPCOMING","date":"Expected Launch","alertDto":{"brandName":"Mercedes-Benz","modelName":"Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV","modelId":3324,"modelUrl":"/mercedes-benz/eqs-suv","priceRnge":"2 Cr","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","dcbFormHeading":"Get updates and price details of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on launch:","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"startDate":"Sep 20, 2023, 4:00:00 PM","isVariant":false,"cardIconTagList":[{"text":"Electric","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"iconClass":"icon-electricNew","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}],"rating":0,"showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"defaultKey":false}],"defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"clinkUrlkey":"/upcomingcars/electric","clinktitle":"Upcoming Electric Cars in India","clinkText":"Upcoming Electric Cars","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}]},"isClaimReview":0,"lastUpdateDate":"Aug 06, 2023 11:32 AM","modelURL":"mahindra/thar-e","isModified":false,"modelStatus":"UPCOMING","carModelName":"Mahindra Thar E","carModelShortName":"Thar E","urlShareCount":{"url":"http://www.cardekho.com/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","count":0,"commentCount":0,"shareCount":0,"fbCommentCount":0,"updateTime":0},"breadCrumbDTO":[{"text":"New Cars","title":"New Cars","slug":"/newcars","defaultKey":false},{"text":"News","title":"News","slug":"/india-car-news.htm","defaultKey":false},{"text":"Electric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 15 Event","defaultKey":false}],"isUpcoming":true,"isSponsored":false,"CTA":{"leadType":44,"buttonText":"CHECK AUGUST OFFER","displayButtonText":"Check AUGUST Offers","secondaryButtonText":"CHECK AUGUST OFFER","mlCTA":false,"ldCTA":false},"canonicalUrl":"/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","isRedirect":false,"dataLayer":{"page_type":"NewsDetailPage","oem_name":"mahindra","model_name":"mahindra thar e","variant_name":"","car_segment":"suv cars","price_segment":"2500000","engine_cc":"","fuel_type":"electric(battery)","transmission_type":"automatic_","owner_type":"","model_year":"","km_driven":"","used_carid":"","author_name":"Tarun","news_id":"31242","compare_car_details":"","source":"web","Lead_Type":"DCB:yes_finance:yes_upcoming:yes","Vehicle_type":"car","page_url":"","page_title":"","price_range_segment":"","model":"mahindra thar e","price":"20lakh-35lakh, 20lakh-50lakh","brand":"mahindra","location":"","pageTemplates":"news detailpage","oemName":"mahindra","modelName":"mahindra thar e","variantName":"","vehicleSegment":"suv cars","vehiclePrice":"20lakh-35lakh, 20lakh-50lakh","engineCapacity":"under-800cc","fuelType":"electric(battery)","leadForms":"DCB:yes_finance:yes_offer:no","isUserOnline":"yes","cityRegion":"new delhi","modelType":"upcoming","transmissionType":"automatic_","compareVariants":"","leadLocation":"","leadType":"DCB:yes_finance:yes_upcoming:yes","connectoId":"","leadScore":"","leadScoreHighest":"","platform_new":"web","template_Type_new":"news","template_name_new":"news detailpage","news_id_new":"31242","model_type_new":"upcoming","brand_new":"mahindra","brand_id_new":21,"model_new":"mahindra thar e","display_model_new":"Mahindra Thar E","model_id_new":3471,"body_type_new":"suv cars","price_segment_new":"20lakh-35lakh, 20lakh-50lakh","max_price_segment_new":2500000,"min_price_segment_new":2500000,"fuel_type_new":"electric(battery)","engine_capacity_new":"under-800cc","is_dcb_availible_new":"yes","is_finance_availible_new":"yes","is_offer_availible_new":"no","transmission_type_new":"automatic_","mileage_new":"under-10kmpl","news_title_new":"electric mahindra thar concept to take the stage at august 15 event","news_category_new":"","page_template":"News > Detail","compare_model_new":"kia seltos,hyundai alcazar,tata harrier,honda city hybrid,isuzu v-cross","compare_model_id_new":"3296,3232,3015,3424,3375","vehicle_type_new":"car","car_type_new":"new"},"alertDto":{"brandName":"Mahindra","modelName":"Mahindra Thar E","modelId":3471,"modelUrl":"/mahindra/thar-e","priceRnge":"25 Lakh","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"furtherResearchDetailDTO":[{"furtherResearchImageList":[{"image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Mahindra/Thar-E/11016/1691236152962/front-left-side-47.jpg","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Mahindra/Thar-E/11016/1691236152962/front-left-side-47.webp","title":"Mahindra Thar E Front Left Side Image","type":"exterior","logo":false,"rating":0,"noOfViewer":0,"isSponsored":false,"priority":0,"slideNo":0,"likeDislike":false,"defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"alt":"Mahindra Thar E Front Left Side Image","centralId":0,"commentCount":0,"showFillButton":false,"changeCityDisplay":false,"openInNewTab":false,"cityId":0}],"rating":0,"keyValueDto":[{"key":"Transmission","value":"Automatic","index":0}],"modelPageLinkDto":{"title":"Thar E","text":"Mahindra Thar E","url":"/mahindra/thar-e","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},"picturePageLinkDto":{"title":"Thar E Images","text":"Thar E Images","url":"/mahindra/thar-e/pictures","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},"userReviewPageLinkDto":{"title":"Thar E User Reviews","text":"1 review","url":"/car-reviews.htm","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},"alertDto":{"brandName":"Mahindra","modelName":"Mahindra Thar E","modelId":3471,"modelUrl":"/mahindra/thar-e","priceRnge":"25 Lakh","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"cityName":"New Delhi","ctaDto":{"title":"Rate This Car","text":"Rate This Car","url":"/write-car-user-review.html?mn=Mahindra Thar E&mId=3471","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},"headingText":"Mahindra Thar E"}],"whatsappDTo":{"url":"https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=911416666666&text=","message":"Please send the news electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242 on my WhatsApp.","header":"Get Latest Offers and Updates on your WhatsApp","label":"Get this on","extraLabel":"WhatsApp"},"commentCount":0,"showNewCommentWidget":1,"showAppDownloadSticky":true,"dealerWidgetDto":{"dcbSimilarCarsDTOList":[{"car":{"id":3341,"brandName":"Tata","brandSlug":"tata","name":"Nexon EV Max","slug":"nexon-ev-max","avgRating":4.4,"reviewCount":43,"variantName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","variantSlug":"xz-plus-lux-dark-edition","variantPrice":"19.04 Lakh","minPrice":"16.49 Lakh","minComparePrice":1649000,"maxPrice":"19.54 Lakh","priceRange":"16.49 - 19.54 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Mon Apr 17 00:00:00 IST 2023","expiredAt":"2048-04-17","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XM","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XM","variantName":"XM","displayName":"XM","exShowRoomPrice":"16.49 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XM FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XM FC","variantName":"XM FC","displayName":"XM FC","exShowRoomPrice":"16.99 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1658740876180/223_Pristine-White_fbfcfe.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus","variantName":"XZ Plus","displayName":"XZ Plus","exShowRoomPrice":"17.49 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus FC","variantName":"XZ Plus FC","displayName":"XZ Plus FC","exShowRoomPrice":"17.99 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9167/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux/1685707001333/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux","exShowRoomPrice":"18.79 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9896/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux-Dark-Edition/1681736293606/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.04 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux FC","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux FC","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux FC","exShowRoomPrice":"19.29 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9897/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux-FC-Dark-Edition/1681736233555/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.54 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/specs","reviewPageURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Images","modelPictureURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/mahindra-thar-e-and-tata-nexon-ev-max.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/Tata.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"Nexon EV Max Price","modelPriceURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","brandUrl":"/cars/Tata","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":8,"emi":{"emi":38110,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 38,110","value":"38,110","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 2 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.04 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"Tata","modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","modelId":3341,"modelUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max","modelPriceURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"15lakh-20lakh","bodyType":"SUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"nexon-ev-max","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On Tata Nexon EV Max","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":0},"modelVideoURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"43 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"43 Nexon EV Max User reviews","reviewUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/user-reviews","orpTitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"SUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"Tata Nexon EV Max","authorizedText":"From Authorized Tata Dealers","rating":4.4,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"tata-nexon-ev-max","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Sagar Motors Ppg","outletId":"221888","locality":"New Delhi","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Cherish Tata","outletId":"261067","locality":"Rohini, Sector 10","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Sagar Motors","outletId":"215912","locality":"Main GT Road","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Autovikas Tata","outletId":"233586","locality":"Sector 5","city":"Faridabad","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false},{"car":{"id":3280,"brandName":"MG","brandSlug":"mg","name":"ZS EV","slug":"zs-ev","avgRating":4.4,"reviewCount":45,"expertReviewCount":1,"variantName":"Exclusive Pro","variantSlug":"exclusive-pro","variantPrice":"27.89 Lakh","minPrice":"23.38 Lakh","minComparePrice":2338000,"maxPrice":"27.89 Lakh","priceRange":"23.38 - 27.89 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Wed Jul 12 00:00:00 IST 2023","expiredAt":"2040-07-12","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Excite","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Excite","variantName":"Excite","displayName":"Excite","exShowRoomPrice":"23.38 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720544361/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive","variantName":"Exclusive","displayName":"Exclusive","exShowRoomPrice":"27.30 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":true,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive DT","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive DT","variantName":"Exclusive DT","displayName":"Exclusive DT","exShowRoomPrice":"27.40 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive Pro","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive Pro","variantName":"Exclusive Pro","displayName":"Exclusive Pro","exShowRoomPrice":"27.89 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/mg/zs-ev","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"MG ZS EV Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/mg/zs-ev/specs","reviewPageURL":"/mg/zs-ev/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"MG ZS EV Images","modelPictureURL":"/mg/zs-ev/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/mahindra-thar-e-and-mg-zs-ev.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/MG.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"ZS EV Price","modelPriceURL":"/mg/zs-ev/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"MG ZS EV","brandUrl":"/cars/MG","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":4,"emi":{"emi":55717,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 55,717","value":"55,717","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 2.93 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive Pro","displayName":"Exclusive Pro","exShowRoomPrice":"27.89 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"MG","modelName":"MG ZS EV","modelId":3280,"modelUrl":"/mg/zs-ev","modelPriceURL":"/mg/zs-ev/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"20lakh-50lakh","bodyType":"SUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"zs-ev","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On MG ZS EV","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"MG ZS EV","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"MG ZS EV On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":0},"modelVideoURL":"/mg/zs-ev/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"45 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"45 ZS EV User reviews","reviewUrl":"/mg/zs-ev/user-reviews","orpTitle":"MG ZS EV Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"SUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"MG ZS EV","authorizedText":"From Authorized MG Dealers","rating":4.4,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"mg-zs-ev","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Mg Delhi South Lajpat Nagar","outletId":"203292","locality":"Lajpat Nagar","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false},{"car":{"id":3288,"brandName":"BYD","brandSlug":"byd","name":"E6","slug":"e6","avgRating":4.2,"reviewCount":25,"expertReviewCount":1,"variantName":"Electric","variantSlug":"electric","variantPrice":"29.15 Lakh","minPrice":"29.15 Lakh","minComparePrice":2915000,"maxPrice":"29.15 Lakh","priceRange":"29.15 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Mon Nov 01 00:00:00 IST 2021","expiredAt":"2029-11-15","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"BYD E6","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Electric","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/BYD/E6/8675/1676289846575/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"BYD E6 Electric","variantName":"Electric","displayName":"Electric","exShowRoomPrice":"29.15 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/byd/e6","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"BYD E6 Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/byd/e6/specs","reviewPageURL":"/byd/e6/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"BYD E6 Images","modelPictureURL":"/byd/e6/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/byd-e6-and-mahindra-thar-e.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/BYD.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"E6 Price","modelPriceURL":"/byd/e6/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"BYD E6","brandUrl":"/cars/BYD","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":1,"emi":{"emi":59098,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 59,098","value":"59,098","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 3.11 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":1,"carVariantId":"BYD E6 Electric","displayName":"Electric","exShowRoomPrice":"29.15 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"BYD","modelName":"BYD E6","modelId":3288,"modelUrl":"/byd/e6","modelPriceURL":"/byd/e6/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"20lakh-50lakh","bodyType":"MUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"e6","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On BYD E6","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"BYD E6","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"BYD E6 On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":1},"modelVideoURL":"/byd/e6/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"25 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"25 E6 User reviews","reviewUrl":"/byd/e6/user-reviews","orpTitle":"BYD E6 Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"MUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"BYD E6","authorizedText":"From Authorized BYD Dealers","rating":4.2,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"byd-e6","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Watermark Byd","outletId":"271833","locality":"Plot No H-29\tSec 63","city":"Noida","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false}],"widgetHeading":"Users who viewed thar e are also looking at","openDCBPopup":true,"fullCard":false},"upVote":0,"downVote":0,"schema":[{"datePublished":"2023-08-06G11:32:10 +0530","image":{"@type":"ImageObject","Height":"420","Width":"696","url":"https://stimg2.cardekho.com/images/carNewsimages/userimages/650X420/31241/1691301730849/ElectricCar.jpg"},"articleBody":"The electric Mahindra Thar concept will be unveiled on August 15, to debut alongside the earlier teased pickup concept Mahindra is going to showcase an electric version of the Thar at its grand event on August 15. Expected to carry the Thar’s bold and upright presence with modern and flashy design elements. Likely to offer up to 400km of range and could pack more performance than the current Thar. If launched, it could be priced above Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar EV incoming! The Indian carmaker has put out a big teaser ahead of its grand unveiling event on August 15. Based on the lettering shown, it’ll likely be called the Thar.E and the concept version and will be seen sharing the stage with a new pickup truck concept. What Does The Teaser Say? A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia) The teaser first up shows the ‘Re.Born Electric’ branding, which suggests it could be using a derivation of Mahindra’s new ‘Born EV’ INGLO platform. This concept Thar.E will sport a yellow shade and features several square-circle elements for the vertically LED tail lights. Overall, it is likely to sport a futuristic take on the existing Thar’s design as an electric three-door compact off-roader. What Can We Expect From The Thar EV? The Thar EV would be one of the few models in the world to carry an electric powertrain under a rather old-school and rugged-friendly ladder-frame chassis. Mahindra’s new platform is designed to equip 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, and it is 4x4 compatible. If the Thar.E is a three-door offering, the smaller battery pack is more likely, perhaps with choice of both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive setups, just like the ICE version. Based on its current offering, the XUV400, the electric Thar with the larger battery and even with 4x4 could promise a range of around 400km. Also Read: Mahindra Teases New Pickup Concept, Probably Electric, With Scorpio N Styling Expected Price If the Mahindra Thar.E actually comes into production, one can expect it to be priced north of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It definitely won’t have any electric off-road rivals, but can be seen as a lifestyle alternative to the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, or the more accessible alternative to the electric Jeep Wrangler that is also being developed for the global market.Read More on : Thar Automatic","@type":"NewsArticle","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Tarun","url":"https://www.cardekho.com/authors/tarun--106.html"},"publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"CarDekho","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","Height":"21","Width":"221","url":"https://img.gaadicdn.com/pwa/img/logo/CD-108x19.png"}},"description":"The electric Mahindra Thar concept will be unveiled on August 15, to debut alongside the earlier teased pickup concept Mahindra is going to showcase an electric version of the Thar at its grand event on August 15. Expected to carry the Thar’s bold and upright presence with modern and flashy ","dateModified":"2023-08-06G11:32:10 +0530","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm#"},"@context":"https://schema.org","headline":"Electric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 15 Event"},{"itemListElement":[{"Item":"https://www.cardekho.com/","@type":"ListItem","name":"Home","position":"1"},{"Item":"https://www.cardekho.com/newcars","@type":"ListItem","name":"New Cars","position":"2"},{"Item":"https://www.cardekho.com/india-car-news.htm","@type":"ListItem","name":"News","position":"3"}],"@type":"BreadcrumbList","@context":"https://schema.org"}],"publishedOnWithAuthorString":"Published On Aug 06, 2023 11:32 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar E","newsFeedback":{"totalFeedbackCount":0,"likeFeedbackCount":0,"dislikeFeedbackCount":0,"heading":"Was this article helpful ?","countText":"0 out of 0 found this helpful","customFeedbackLabel":"Sorry About that!How can this article be Improved?","feedbackOptionsList":["Too Long","The information is confusing or wrong","Grammatical Mistakes"],"feedbackButtonCTA":"Submit"},"city":{"logo":false,"rating":0,"noOfViewer":0,"isSponsored":false,"cityName":"New Delhi","priority":0,"slideNo":0,"likeDislike":false,"defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"centralId":0,"commentCount":0,"showFillButton":false,"changeCityDisplay":false,"openInNewTab":false,"cityId":0},"otherBrands":{"title":"Other Brands","items":[{"title":"Maruti Cars","text":"Maruti","url":"/maruti-suzuki-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Maruti","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Tata Cars","text":"Tata","url":"/cars/Tata","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Tata","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Kia Cars","text":"Kia","url":"/cars/Kia","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Kia","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Toyota Cars","text":"Toyota","url":"/toyota-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Toyota","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Hyundai Cars","text":"Hyundai","url":"/cars/Hyundai","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Hyundai","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Honda Cars","text":"Honda","url":"/cars/Honda","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Honda","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"MG Cars","text":"MG","url":"/cars/MG","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"MG","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Skoda Cars","text":"Skoda","url":"/cars/Skoda","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Skoda","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Jeep Cars","text":"Jeep","url":"/cars/Jeep","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Jeep","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Renault Cars","text":"Renault","url":"/cars/Renault","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Renault","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Nissan Cars","text":"Nissan","url":"/cars/Nissan","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Nissan","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Volkswagen Cars","text":"Volkswagen","url":"/cars/Volkswagen","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Volkswagen","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Citroen Cars","text":"Citroen","url":"/cars/Citroen","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Citroen","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Mercedes-Benz Cars","text":"Mercedes-Benz","url":"/cars/Mercedes-Benz","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Mercedes-Benz","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"BMW Cars","text":"BMW","url":"/bmw-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"BMW","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Audi Cars","text":"Audi","url":"/cars/Audi","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Audi","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Isuzu Cars","text":"Isuzu","url":"/cars/Isuzu","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Isuzu","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Jaguar Cars","text":"Jaguar","url":"/cars/Jaguar","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Jaguar","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Volvo Cars","text":"Volvo","url":"/cars/Volvo","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Volvo","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Lexus Cars","text":"Lexus","url":"/cars/Lexus","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Lexus","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Land Rover Cars","text":"Land Rover","url":"/cars/Land_Rover","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Land Rover","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Porsche Cars","text":"Porsche","url":"/porsche-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Porsche","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Ferrari Cars","text":"Ferrari","url":"/cars/Ferrari","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Ferrari","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Rolls-Royce Cars","text":"Rolls-Royce","url":"/cars/Rolls-Royce","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Rolls-Royce","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Bentley Cars","text":"Bentley","url":"/cars/Bentley","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Bentley","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Bugatti Cars","text":"Bugatti","url":"/cars/Bugatti","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Bugatti","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Force Cars","text":"Force","url":"/cars/Force","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Force","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Mitsubishi Cars","text":"Mitsubishi","url":"/cars/Mitsubishi","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Mitsubishi","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Bajaj Cars","text":"Bajaj","url":"/cars/Bajaj","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Bajaj","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Lamborghini Cars","text":"Lamborghini","url":"/cars/Lamborghini","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Lamborghini","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Mini Cars","text":"Mini","url":"/cars/Mini","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Mini","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Aston Martin Cars","text":"Aston Martin","url":"/cars/Aston_Martin","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Aston Martin","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Maserati Cars","text":"Maserati","url":"/cars/Maserati","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Maserati","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Tesla Cars","text":"Tesla","url":"/cars/Tesla","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Tesla","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"BYD Cars","text":"BYD","url":"/cars/BYD","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"BYD","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Fisker Cars","text":"Fisker","url":"/cars/Fisker","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Fisker","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Ford Cars","text":"Ford","url":"/cars/Ford","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Ford","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"PMV Cars","text":"PMV","url":"/cars/PMV","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"PMV","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Pravaig Cars","text":"Pravaig","url":"/cars/Pravaig","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Pravaig","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Strom Motors Cars","text":"Strom Motors","url":"/cars/Strom_Motors","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Strom Motors","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}],"defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false,"viewAllLink":{"title":"Car Brands","text":"Car Brands","url":"/newcars#brands","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},"textPrefix":"View All"},"source":"web"},"liveblogs":{"status":0},"navComapre":[],"gtmadslot":{"WEB_middle0":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1557290848677-0","slot":"/1089059/CD_WEB_NewsDetailPage_728x90_BTF","adclass":"","type":"minibanner","size":""},"WEB_side1":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1557290799533-0","slot":"/1089059/CD_WEB_NewsDetailPage_300x600_BTF","adclass":""},"WAP_top0":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1557376631738-0","slot":"/1089059/CD_WAP_NewsDetailPage_300x250_ATF","adclass":"","type":"box","size":""},"WAP_middle0":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1557826127930-0","slot":"/1089059/CD_WAP_NewsDetailPage_InArticle_300x250_MTF2","adclass":"","type":"box"},"WAP_bottom1":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1557826168137-0","slot":"/1089059/CD_WAP_NewsDetailPage_InArticle_300x250_BTF","adclass":"","type":"box"},"WEB_bottom_news2":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1595422128399-0","slot":"/1089059/cd_web_newsdetailpage_728x90_btf1","adClass":"","type":"minibanner"},"WEB_bottom_news3":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1595422147455-0","slot":"/1089059/cd_web_newsdetailpage_728x90_btf2","adClass":"","type":"minibanner"},"WAP_middle1":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1595422171364-0","slot":"/1089059/cd_wap_newsdetailpage_336x280_btf2","adClass":"","type":"size","size":[[320,50],"fluid",[320,100],[300,250],[336,280]]},"WAP_middle2":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1595422214130-0","slot":"/1089059/cd_wap_newsdetailpage_336x280_btf4","adClass":"","type":"size","size":[[320,50],"fluid",[320,100],[300,250],[336,280]]},"WAP_bottom_news2":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1595422192761-0","slot":"/1089059/cd_wap_newsdetailpage_336x280_btf3","adClass":"","type":"size","size":["fluid",[320,50],[300,250],[320,100],[336,280]]},"WAP_bottom_news3":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1595422233105-0","slot":"/1089059/cd_wap_newsdetailpage_336x280_btf5","adClass":"","type":"size","size":["fluid",[336,280],[300,250],[320,100],[320,50]]}},"relatedNews":[],"breadcrumb":[{"text":"New Cars","title":"New Cars","slug":"/newcars","defaultKey":false},{"text":"News","title":"News","slug":"/india-car-news.htm","defaultKey":false},{"text":"Electric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 15 Event","defaultKey":false}],"dataLayer":[{"page_type":"NewsDetailPage","oem_name":"mahindra","model_name":"mahindra thar e","variant_name":"","car_segment":"suv cars","price_segment":"2500000","engine_cc":"","fuel_type":"electric(battery)","transmission_type":"automatic_","owner_type":"","model_year":"","km_driven":"","used_carid":"","author_name":"Tarun","news_id":"31242","compare_car_details":"","source":"web","Lead_Type":"DCB:yes_finance:yes_upcoming:yes","Vehicle_type":"car","page_url":"","page_title":"","price_range_segment":"","model":"mahindra thar e","price":"20lakh-35lakh, 20lakh-50lakh","brand":"mahindra","location":"","pageTemplates":"news detailpage","oemName":"mahindra","modelName":"mahindra thar e","variantName":"","vehicleSegment":"suv cars","vehiclePrice":"20lakh-35lakh, 20lakh-50lakh","engineCapacity":"under-800cc","fuelType":"electric(battery)","leadForms":"DCB:yes_finance:yes_offer:no","isUserOnline":"yes","cityRegion":"new delhi","modelType":"upcoming","transmissionType":"automatic_","compareVariants":"","leadLocation":"","leadType":"DCB:yes_finance:yes_upcoming:yes","connectoId":"","leadScore":"","leadScoreHighest":"","platform_new":"web","template_Type_new":"news","template_name_new":"news detailpage","news_id_new":"31242","model_type_new":"upcoming","brand_new":"mahindra","brand_id_new":21,"model_new":"mahindra thar e","display_model_new":"Mahindra Thar E","model_id_new":3471,"body_type_new":"suv cars","price_segment_new":"20lakh-35lakh, 20lakh-50lakh","max_price_segment_new":2500000,"min_price_segment_new":2500000,"fuel_type_new":"electric(battery)","engine_capacity_new":"under-800cc","is_dcb_availible_new":"yes","is_finance_availible_new":"yes","is_offer_availible_new":"no","transmission_type_new":"automatic_","mileage_new":"under-10kmpl","news_title_new":"electric mahindra thar concept to take the stage at august 15 event","news_category_new":"","page_template":"News > Detail","compare_model_new":"kia seltos,hyundai alcazar,tata harrier,honda city hybrid,isuzu v-cross","compare_model_id_new":"3296,3232,3015,3424,3375","vehicle_type_new":"car","car_type_new":"new"}],"pageType":"NewsDetailPage","viewAllUrl":"/india-car-news.htm","viewAllText":"View All News","criticalcss":"newsdetail","currentUrl":"https://www.cardekho.com/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","alertDto":{"brandName":"Mahindra","modelName":"Mahindra Thar E","modelId":3471,"modelUrl":"/mahindra/thar-e","priceRnge":"25 Lakh","leadButton":0,"ctaText":"Alert Me When Launched","cityId":"49","verificationBytruecaller":false,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Alert Me When Launched","withDCCall":false,"isDealerConnect":false,"email":{"emailIdFieldRequired":"1","emailIdField":"1"},"leadTypeCode":0,"isOCBFlow":false,"generateORPLead":0},"showAppDownloadSticky":true,"commentCount":0,"_comparison":{},"chunkJs":"News","skipMMVData":true,"shimmer":false,"pinnedContent":{},"widgetBottomNote":"*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi","modelNav":[],"compareJson":[],"featuredCarsImageSize":"?tr=w-89","RecommendedNewsImageSize":"?tr=w-360","modelResearchCardImageSize":"?tr=w-420","NewFBCommentCount":0,"showNewCommentWidget":1,"isShowNewFBComment":false,"comments":{},"pagePath":"/india-car-news/electric-mahindra-thar-concept-to-take-the-stage-at-august-15-event-31242.htm","notisShowNewFBComment":false,"shareTextObj":{},"dcbSimilarCarsDTOList":[{"car":{"id":3341,"brandName":"Tata","brandSlug":"tata","name":"Nexon EV Max","slug":"nexon-ev-max","avgRating":4.4,"reviewCount":43,"variantName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","variantSlug":"xz-plus-lux-dark-edition","variantPrice":"19.04 Lakh","minPrice":"16.49 Lakh","minComparePrice":1649000,"maxPrice":"19.54 Lakh","priceRange":"16.49 - 19.54 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Mon Apr 17 00:00:00 IST 2023","expiredAt":"2048-04-17","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XM","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XM","variantName":"XM","displayName":"XM","exShowRoomPrice":"16.49 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XM FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XM FC","variantName":"XM FC","displayName":"XM FC","exShowRoomPrice":"16.99 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1658740876180/223_Pristine-White_fbfcfe.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus","variantName":"XZ Plus","displayName":"XZ Plus","exShowRoomPrice":"17.49 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus FC","variantName":"XZ Plus FC","displayName":"XZ Plus FC","exShowRoomPrice":"17.99 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9167/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux/1685707001333/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux","exShowRoomPrice":"18.79 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9896/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux-Dark-Edition/1681736293606/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.04 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux FC","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux FC","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux FC","exShowRoomPrice":"19.29 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9897/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux-FC-Dark-Edition/1681736233555/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.54 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/specs","reviewPageURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Images","modelPictureURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/mahindra-thar-e-and-tata-nexon-ev-max.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/Tata.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"Nexon EV Max Price","modelPriceURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","brandUrl":"/cars/Tata","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":8,"emi":{"emi":38110,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 38,110","value":"38,110","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 2 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.04 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"Tata","modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","modelId":3341,"modelUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max","modelPriceURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"15lakh-20lakh","bodyType":"SUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"nexon-ev-max","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On Tata Nexon EV Max","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":0},"modelVideoURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"43 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"43 Nexon EV Max User reviews","reviewUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/user-reviews","orpTitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"SUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"Tata Nexon EV Max","authorizedText":"From Authorized Tata Dealers","rating":4.4,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"tata-nexon-ev-max","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Sagar Motors Ppg","outletId":"221888","locality":"New Delhi","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Cherish Tata","outletId":"261067","locality":"Rohini, Sector 10","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Sagar Motors","outletId":"215912","locality":"Main GT Road","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Autovikas Tata","outletId":"233586","locality":"Sector 5","city":"Faridabad","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false},{"car":{"id":3280,"brandName":"MG","brandSlug":"mg","name":"ZS EV","slug":"zs-ev","avgRating":4.4,"reviewCount":45,"expertReviewCount":1,"variantName":"Exclusive Pro","variantSlug":"exclusive-pro","variantPrice":"27.89 Lakh","minPrice":"23.38 Lakh","minComparePrice":2338000,"maxPrice":"27.89 Lakh","priceRange":"23.38 - 27.89 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Wed Jul 12 00:00:00 IST 2023","expiredAt":"2040-07-12","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Excite","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Excite","variantName":"Excite","displayName":"Excite","exShowRoomPrice":"23.38 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720544361/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive","variantName":"Exclusive","displayName":"Exclusive","exShowRoomPrice":"27.30 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":true,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive DT","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive DT","variantName":"Exclusive DT","displayName":"Exclusive DT","exShowRoomPrice":"27.40 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive Pro","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive Pro","variantName":"Exclusive Pro","displayName":"Exclusive Pro","exShowRoomPrice":"27.89 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/mg/zs-ev","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"MG ZS EV Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/mg/zs-ev/specs","reviewPageURL":"/mg/zs-ev/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"MG ZS EV Images","modelPictureURL":"/mg/zs-ev/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/mahindra-thar-e-and-mg-zs-ev.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/MG.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"ZS EV Price","modelPriceURL":"/mg/zs-ev/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"MG ZS EV","brandUrl":"/cars/MG","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":4,"emi":{"emi":55717,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 55,717","value":"55,717","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 2.93 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive Pro","displayName":"Exclusive Pro","exShowRoomPrice":"27.89 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"MG","modelName":"MG ZS EV","modelId":3280,"modelUrl":"/mg/zs-ev","modelPriceURL":"/mg/zs-ev/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"20lakh-50lakh","bodyType":"SUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"zs-ev","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On MG ZS EV","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"MG ZS EV","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"MG ZS EV On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":0},"modelVideoURL":"/mg/zs-ev/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"45 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"45 ZS EV User reviews","reviewUrl":"/mg/zs-ev/user-reviews","orpTitle":"MG ZS EV Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"SUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"MG ZS EV","authorizedText":"From Authorized MG Dealers","rating":4.4,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"mg-zs-ev","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Mg Delhi South Lajpat Nagar","outletId":"203292","locality":"Lajpat Nagar","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false},{"car":{"id":3288,"brandName":"BYD","brandSlug":"byd","name":"E6","slug":"e6","avgRating":4.2,"reviewCount":25,"expertReviewCount":1,"variantName":"Electric","variantSlug":"electric","variantPrice":"29.15 Lakh","minPrice":"29.15 Lakh","minComparePrice":2915000,"maxPrice":"29.15 Lakh","priceRange":"29.15 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Mon Nov 01 00:00:00 IST 2021","expiredAt":"2029-11-15","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"BYD E6","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Electric","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/BYD/E6/8675/1676289846575/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"BYD E6 Electric","variantName":"Electric","displayName":"Electric","exShowRoomPrice":"29.15 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/byd/e6","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"BYD E6 Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/byd/e6/specs","reviewPageURL":"/byd/e6/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"BYD E6 Images","modelPictureURL":"/byd/e6/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/byd-e6-and-mahindra-thar-e.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/BYD.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"E6 Price","modelPriceURL":"/byd/e6/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"BYD E6","brandUrl":"/cars/BYD","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":1,"emi":{"emi":59098,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 59,098","value":"59,098","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 3.11 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":1,"carVariantId":"BYD E6 Electric","displayName":"Electric","exShowRoomPrice":"29.15 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"BYD","modelName":"BYD E6","modelId":3288,"modelUrl":"/byd/e6","modelPriceURL":"/byd/e6/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"20lakh-50lakh","bodyType":"MUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"e6","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On BYD E6","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"BYD E6","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"BYD E6 On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":1},"modelVideoURL":"/byd/e6/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"25 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"25 E6 User reviews","reviewUrl":"/byd/e6/user-reviews","orpTitle":"BYD E6 Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"MUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"BYD E6","authorizedText":"From Authorized BYD Dealers","rating":4.2,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"byd-e6","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Watermark Byd","outletId":"271833","locality":"Plot No H-29\tSec 63","city":"Noida","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false}],"dealerWidgetDto":{"dcbSimilarCarsDTOList":[{"car":{"id":3341,"brandName":"Tata","brandSlug":"tata","name":"Nexon EV Max","slug":"nexon-ev-max","avgRating":4.4,"reviewCount":43,"variantName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","variantSlug":"xz-plus-lux-dark-edition","variantPrice":"19.04 Lakh","minPrice":"16.49 Lakh","minComparePrice":1649000,"maxPrice":"19.54 Lakh","priceRange":"16.49 - 19.54 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Mon Apr 17 00:00:00 IST 2023","expiredAt":"2048-04-17","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XM","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XM","variantName":"XM","displayName":"XM","exShowRoomPrice":"16.49 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XM FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XM FC","variantName":"XM FC","displayName":"XM FC","exShowRoomPrice":"16.99 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1658740876180/223_Pristine-White_fbfcfe.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus","variantName":"XZ Plus","displayName":"XZ Plus","exShowRoomPrice":"17.49 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus FC","variantName":"XZ Plus FC","displayName":"XZ Plus FC","exShowRoomPrice":"17.99 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9167/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux/1685707001333/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux","exShowRoomPrice":"18.79 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9896/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux-Dark-Edition/1681736293606/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.04 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux FC","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9168/1685707307985/EV-Max-Lux.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux FC","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux FC","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux FC","exShowRoomPrice":"19.29 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9897/Tata-Nexon-EV-Max-XZ-Plus-Lux-FC-Dark-Edition/1681736233555/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","variantName":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux FC Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.54 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/specs","reviewPageURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Images","modelPictureURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/mahindra-thar-e-and-tata-nexon-ev-max.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/Tata.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"Nexon EV Max Price","modelPriceURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","brandUrl":"/cars/Tata","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":8,"emi":{"emi":38110,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 38,110","value":"38,110","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 2 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"carVariantId":"Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","displayName":"XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition","exShowRoomPrice":"19.04 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"Tata","modelName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","modelId":3341,"modelUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max","modelPriceURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"15lakh-20lakh","bodyType":"SUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"nexon-ev-max","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On Tata Nexon EV Max","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"Tata Nexon EV Max","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/Tata/Nexon-EV-Max/9149/1675688560729/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":0},"modelVideoURL":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"43 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"43 Nexon EV Max User reviews","reviewUrl":"/tata/nexon-ev-max/user-reviews","orpTitle":"Tata Nexon EV Max Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"SUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"Tata Nexon EV Max","authorizedText":"From Authorized Tata Dealers","rating":4.4,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"tata-nexon-ev-max","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Sagar Motors Ppg","outletId":"221888","locality":"New Delhi","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Cherish Tata","outletId":"261067","locality":"Rohini, Sector 10","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Sagar Motors","outletId":"215912","locality":"Main GT Road","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true},{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Autovikas Tata","outletId":"233586","locality":"Sector 5","city":"Faridabad","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false},{"car":{"id":3280,"brandName":"MG","brandSlug":"mg","name":"ZS EV","slug":"zs-ev","avgRating":4.4,"reviewCount":45,"expertReviewCount":1,"variantName":"Exclusive Pro","variantSlug":"exclusive-pro","variantPrice":"27.89 Lakh","minPrice":"23.38 Lakh","minComparePrice":2338000,"maxPrice":"27.89 Lakh","priceRange":"23.38 - 27.89 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Wed Jul 12 00:00:00 IST 2023","expiredAt":"2040-07-12","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Excite","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Excite","variantName":"Excite","displayName":"Excite","exShowRoomPrice":"23.38 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720544361/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive","variantName":"Exclusive","displayName":"Exclusive","exShowRoomPrice":"27.30 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":true,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive DT","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive DT","variantName":"Exclusive DT","displayName":"Exclusive DT","exShowRoomPrice":"27.40 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0},{"modelName":"MG ZS EV","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Exclusive Pro","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/MG/ZS-EV/8641/1646645831659/224_ferris-white_ffffff.jpg","carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive Pro","variantName":"Exclusive Pro","displayName":"Exclusive Pro","exShowRoomPrice":"27.89 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/mg/zs-ev","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"MG ZS EV Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/mg/zs-ev/specs","reviewPageURL":"/mg/zs-ev/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"MG ZS EV Images","modelPictureURL":"/mg/zs-ev/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/mahindra-thar-e-and-mg-zs-ev.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/MG.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"ZS EV Price","modelPriceURL":"/mg/zs-ev/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"MG ZS EV","brandUrl":"/cars/MG","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":4,"emi":{"emi":55717,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 55,717","value":"55,717","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 2.93 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":0,"carVariantId":"MG ZS EV Exclusive Pro","displayName":"Exclusive Pro","exShowRoomPrice":"27.89 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"MG","modelName":"MG ZS EV","modelId":3280,"modelUrl":"/mg/zs-ev","modelPriceURL":"/mg/zs-ev/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"20lakh-50lakh","bodyType":"SUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"zs-ev","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On MG ZS EV","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"MG ZS EV","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"MG ZS EV On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/MG/ZS-EV/8880/1646720439366/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":0},"modelVideoURL":"/mg/zs-ev/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"45 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"45 ZS EV User reviews","reviewUrl":"/mg/zs-ev/user-reviews","orpTitle":"MG ZS EV Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"SUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"MG ZS EV","authorizedText":"From Authorized MG Dealers","rating":4.4,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"mg-zs-ev","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Mg Delhi South Lajpat Nagar","outletId":"203292","locality":"Lajpat Nagar","city":"New Delhi","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false},{"car":{"id":3288,"brandName":"BYD","brandSlug":"byd","name":"E6","slug":"e6","avgRating":4.2,"reviewCount":25,"expertReviewCount":1,"variantName":"Electric","variantSlug":"electric","variantPrice":"29.15 Lakh","minPrice":"29.15 Lakh","minComparePrice":2915000,"maxPrice":"29.15 Lakh","priceRange":"29.15 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","status":"CURRENT","launchedAt":"Mon Nov 01 00:00:00 IST 2021","expiredAt":"2029-11-15","isSponsored":false,"variants":[{"modelName":"BYD E6","fuelType":"Electric","displayCarVariantId":"Electric","imageUrl":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/car-images/large/BYD/E6/8675/1676289846575/front-left-side-47.jpg","carVariantId":"BYD E6 Electric","variantName":"Electric","displayName":"Electric","exShowRoomPrice":"29.15 Lakh","image":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","centralid":0,"inventoryId":0,"modelId":0,"topSelling":false,"paymentRequired":false,"demoCar":false,"year":0,"kilometer":0,"isVerifiedDeal":false,"discountMoney":0,"stockCount":0,"payAmount":0,"exchangeDiscount":0,"financeDiscount":0,"corporateDiscount":0}],"isDcb":1,"modelUrl":"/byd/e6","modelSpecsCTAText":"Specifications","modelSpecsCTATitle":"BYD E6 Specifications","modelSpecsURL":"/byd/e6/specs","reviewPageURL":"/byd/e6/user-reviews","modelPictureCTAText":"Images","modelPictureCTATitle":"BYD E6 Images","modelPictureURL":"/byd/e6/pictures","compareURL":"/compare/byd-e6-and-mahindra-thar-e.htm","brandLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/ocb/BYD.png","modelPriceCTAText":"Price","modelPriceCTATitle":"E6 Price","modelPriceURL":"/byd/e6/price-in-new-delhi","webpImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/630x420/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.webp","modelPopularity":0,"modelName":"BYD E6","brandUrl":"/cars/BYD","vehicleTypeCount":0,"noOfVariants":1,"emi":{"emi":59098,"months":60,"interestRate":9.8,"displayValue":"₹ 59,098","value":"59,098","price":0,"downPayment":"₹ 3.11 Lakh","applicableForloEMI":false,"showEmiPopup":false,"defaultCity":false},"mileage":"","seatingCapacity":"5 Seats","fuelType":"Electric","transmissionType":"Automatic","generateORPLead":1,"carVariantId":"BYD E6 Electric","displayName":"Electric","exShowRoomPrice":"29.15 Lakh","dcbdto":{"brandName":"BYD","modelName":"BYD E6","modelId":3288,"modelUrl":"/byd/e6","modelPriceURL":"/byd/e6/price-in-new-delhi","priceRnge":"20lakh-50lakh","bodyType":"MUV","leadButton":103,"ctaText":"Check August Offer","modelSlug":"e6","dcbFormHeading":"View Personalized Offers On BYD E6","delightImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1574416509358/Desktop-Banner.png","delightImageMobi":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/uploadimages/1575477186270/BANNER.png","modelDisplayName":"BYD E6","cityId":"49","orpTitle":"BYD E6 On Road Price in New Delhi","verificationBytruecaller":true,"showDirectDealerCall":false,"displayCtaText":"Check August Offers","apiOptions":{"secondaryCTA":false,"mlCTA":false,"isLdCta":false,"isServiceCenterLead":false,"isAckoLead":false},"dcCtaText":"REQUEST A CALLBACK","withDCCall":true,"isDealerConnect":true,"subTitle":"We only ask these once and your details are safe with us.","leadTypeCode":103,"isOCBFlow":false,"modelImage":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/carexteriorimages/930x620/BYD/E6/8675/1676289700142/front-left-side-47.jpg","emailIdRequired":"0","generateORPLead":1},"modelVideoURL":"/byd/e6/videos","openInNewTab":0,"ratingDesc":"25 reviews","ratingDescTitle":"25 E6 User reviews","reviewUrl":"/byd/e6/user-reviews","orpTitle":"BYD E6 Price in New Delhi","linkViaClick":false,"dealerListActivated":false,"vehicleType":"MUV","isVariant":false,"modelText":"BYD E6","authorizedText":"From Authorized BYD Dealers","rating":4.2,"carDekhoLogo":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/pwa/img/CarDekho-Logo-whiteV1.svg","cityName":"New Delhi","showOfferTag":false,"showFillButton":false,"isFtc":false,"modelSlugUrl":"byd-e6","defaultKey":false},"dealers":[{"is_exclusive":"1","outletName":"Watermark Byd","outletId":"271833","locality":"Plot No H-29\tSec 63","city":"Noida","multipleDealerByModelNameMap":true}],"customOfferAvailable":false}],"widgetHeading":"Users who viewed thar e are also looking at","openDCBPopup":true,"fullCard":false},"isRenderDcbSimilarCarsDTOList":true,"commentType":1,"usedCarStrip":{},"isadSlotInfo":false,"adSlotInfo":{},"sponsoredVideoAD":{},"videoAdRhsWeb":false,"renderContentAdWap":true,"renderContentAdWeb":false,"renderSidebarWebAd":true,"alsoInterestedSection":true,"similarCars":false,"featuredCars":true,"dynamicWidgets":{"ATF-before":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1557290684300-0","adType":"DFP","def":"/1089059/CD_WEB_NewsDetailPage_970x90_ATF","type":"size","size":[[970,90]],"position":"ATF-before","multiSizeValidation":"false","isAdText":false,"flying":false,"lazy":true,"hideAd":false},"BTF-after":{"id":"div-gpt-ad-1595422107218-0","adType":"DFP","def":"/1089059/cd_web_newsdetailpage_728x90_mtf2","type":"size","size":[[728,90]],"position":"BTF-after","multiSizeValidation":"false","isAdText":false,"flying":false,"lazy":true,"hideAd":false},"BTF-before":{"id":"connecto-news-detail-atf","adType":"CONNECTO","position":"BTF-before","isAdText":false,"flying":false,"lazy":false,"hideAd":false}},"sponsoredBanner":{},"otherBrands":{"title":"Other Brands","items":[{"title":"Maruti Cars","text":"Maruti","url":"/maruti-suzuki-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Maruti","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Tata Cars","text":"Tata","url":"/cars/Tata","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Tata","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Kia Cars","text":"Kia","url":"/cars/Kia","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Kia","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Toyota Cars","text":"Toyota","url":"/toyota-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Toyota","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Hyundai Cars","text":"Hyundai","url":"/cars/Hyundai","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Hyundai","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Honda Cars","text":"Honda","url":"/cars/Honda","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Honda","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"MG Cars","text":"MG","url":"/cars/MG","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"MG","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Skoda Cars","text":"Skoda","url":"/cars/Skoda","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Skoda","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Jeep Cars","text":"Jeep","url":"/cars/Jeep","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Jeep","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Renault Cars","text":"Renault","url":"/cars/Renault","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Renault","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Nissan Cars","text":"Nissan","url":"/cars/Nissan","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Nissan","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Volkswagen Cars","text":"Volkswagen","url":"/cars/Volkswagen","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Volkswagen","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Citroen Cars","text":"Citroen","url":"/cars/Citroen","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Citroen","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Mercedes-Benz Cars","text":"Mercedes-Benz","url":"/cars/Mercedes-Benz","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Mercedes-Benz","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"BMW Cars","text":"BMW","url":"/bmw-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"BMW","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Audi Cars","text":"Audi","url":"/cars/Audi","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Audi","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Isuzu Cars","text":"Isuzu","url":"/cars/Isuzu","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Isuzu","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Jaguar Cars","text":"Jaguar","url":"/cars/Jaguar","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Jaguar","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Volvo Cars","text":"Volvo","url":"/cars/Volvo","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Volvo","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Lexus Cars","text":"Lexus","url":"/cars/Lexus","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Lexus","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Land Rover Cars","text":"Land Rover","url":"/cars/Land_Rover","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Land Rover","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Porsche Cars","text":"Porsche","url":"/porsche-cars","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Porsche","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Ferrari Cars","text":"Ferrari","url":"/cars/Ferrari","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Ferrari","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Rolls-Royce Cars","text":"Rolls-Royce","url":"/cars/Rolls-Royce","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Rolls-Royce","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Bentley Cars","text":"Bentley","url":"/cars/Bentley","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Bentley","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Bugatti Cars","text":"Bugatti","url":"/cars/Bugatti","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Bugatti","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Force Cars","text":"Force","url":"/cars/Force","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Force","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Mitsubishi Cars","text":"Mitsubishi","url":"/cars/Mitsubishi","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Mitsubishi","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Bajaj Cars","text":"Bajaj","url":"/cars/Bajaj","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Bajaj","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Lamborghini Cars","text":"Lamborghini","url":"/cars/Lamborghini","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Lamborghini","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Mini Cars","text":"Mini","url":"/cars/Mini","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Mini","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Aston Martin Cars","text":"Aston Martin","url":"/cars/Aston_Martin","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Aston Martin","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Maserati Cars","text":"Maserati","url":"/cars/Maserati","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Maserati","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Tesla Cars","text":"Tesla","url":"/cars/Tesla","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Tesla","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"BYD Cars","text":"BYD","url":"/cars/BYD","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"BYD","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Fisker Cars","text":"Fisker","url":"/cars/Fisker","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Fisker","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Ford Cars","text":"Ford","url":"/cars/Ford","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Ford","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"PMV Cars","text":"PMV","url":"/cars/PMV","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"PMV","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Pravaig Cars","text":"Pravaig","url":"/cars/Pravaig","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Pravaig","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},{"title":"Strom Motors Cars","text":"Strom Motors","url":"/cars/Strom_Motors","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"oemName":"Strom Motors","rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false}],"defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false,"viewAllLink":{"title":"Car Brands","text":"Car Brands","url":"/newcars#brands","defaultKey":false,"brandId":0,"keyFeatureAvailable":false,"showRs":false,"rightFlag":false,"minPriceRange":0,"maxPriceRange":0,"isNctFilterOn":false,"showFillButton":false},"textPrefix":"View All"},"preloadBanner":"https://stimg.cardekho.com/images/cms/carnewsimages/editorimages/64cf362787ba4.jpg","bundleDir":"bundle","extension":".js","isModernUser":false,"loginStatus":false,"isMobile":false,"isDesktop":true,"isWebpSupport":false,"isAndroid":false,"headers":{"cdapp":false},"doodleAd":{},"siteLogo":{},"maincss":false,"isLoadCssOnEvent":true,"webpageSchema":{"@context":"https://schema.org","@type":"WebPage","name":"Mahindra Thar.E Concept Teased Ahead Of August 15 Event | CarDekho.com","description":"The Mahindra Thar.E will be a concept but could shed some light on the electrified future of the off-roader.","url":"https://www.cardekho.comundefined"}}; window.__CD_DATA__ = {}; window.__isMobile = false; window.__isDesktop = true; window.__isApp = false; window.__connectoConfig = {"path":"https://staticcont.cardekho.com/pwa/js/bundle/thirdparty-f2501d47.js","key":"Q3B1q3vQULiMC96G"}; window.__hideATH = true; window.__isWebp = false;