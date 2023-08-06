Published On Aug 06, 2023 11:32 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar E

The electric Mahindra Thar concept will be unveiled on August 15, to debut alongside the earlier teased pickup concept

Mahindra is going to showcase an electric version of the Thar at its grand event on August 15.

Expected to carry the Thar’s bold and upright presence with modern and flashy design elements.

Likely to offer up to 400km of range and could pack more performance than the current Thar.

If launched, it could be priced above Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar EV incoming! The Indian carmaker has put out a big teaser ahead of its grand unveiling event on August 15. Based on the lettering shown, it’ll likely be called the Thar.E and the concept version and will be seen sharing the stage with a new pickup truck concept.

What Does The Teaser Say?

The teaser first up shows the ‘Re.Born Electric’ branding, which suggests it could be using a derivation of Mahindra’s new ‘Born EV’ INGLO platform. This concept Thar.E will sport a yellow shade and features several square-circle elements for the vertically LED tail lights. Overall, it is likely to sport a futuristic take on the existing Thar’s design as an electric three-door compact off-roader.

What Can We Expect From The Thar EV?

The Thar EV would be one of the few models in the world to carry an electric powertrain under a rather old-school and rugged-friendly ladder-frame chassis. Mahindra’s new platform is designed to equip 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, and it is 4x4 compatible. If the Thar.E is a three-door offering, the smaller battery pack is more likely, perhaps with choice of both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive setups, just like the ICE version.

Based on its current offering, the XUV400, the electric Thar with the larger battery and even with 4x4 could promise a range of around 400km.

Expected Price

If the Mahindra Thar.E actually comes into production, one can expect it to be priced north of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It definitely won’t have any electric off-road rivals, but can be seen as a lifestyle alternative to the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, or the more accessible alternative to the electric Jeep Wrangler that is also being developed for the global market.

