Mahindra XUV 3XO Deliveries Commence

Published On May 26, 2024 09:24 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The SUV is available in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7, and comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched at the end of April 2024, as the facelifted version of the XUV300, with major interior and exterior design changes, new features, improved safety, and the same petrol and diesel engine options as before. Mahindra opened the order books of the 3XO on May 15th, getting 50,000 bookings in an hour, and now its customer deliveries have also commenced. Here is everything you need to know about the facelifted SUV.

Powertrain Options

Engine 1.2-litre MPFi turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AMT

Mahindra offers the XUV 3XO with the same engine options as the pre-facelift version, but the petrol engines now get the benefit of a torque converter automatic instead of the AMT. It remains the most powerful offering in the segment.

Features & Safety

With this facelift, the feature list of the XUV 3XO has gotten bigger and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. Features like Amazon Alexa, and wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay will be added later through OTA (over-the-air) updates.

In terms of safety, the 3XO comes with six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, and a set of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price & Rivals

Mahindra has priced the XUV 3XO from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and it is a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza.

