Modified On Aug 15, 2023 10:15 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar E

The Thar EV concept was showcased in its 5-door persona

Thar EV will be based on the INGLO architecture.

It is still in its concept stage, the production-ready model will get design changes.

A three-door version might also be on offer.

It is expected to enter the Indian market by 2026.

At its Futurescape event in South Africa for Independence Day 2023, Mahindra debuted the Vision Thar.e concept. The electric Thar is a 5-door creation and looks a lot different than its 3-door ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. If you haven’t got a look at this electric off-roader, you can check it out in this detailed gallery.

Front

It gets an upright stance with a wide front profile and angled sections. At the bottom, you can spot a big bumper and a blacked-out skid plate which houses Mahindra’s new EV logo and a tow hook.

At the very centre, there is a gloss black element which houses the backlit “Thar.e” logo and three LED lights, and on both its edges, there are square-shaped DRLs around the headlamps.

Side

The side profile shows its elongated persona with sharp geometrical cuts and high ground clearance. The A-pillar is blacked-out and it stretches down as a thick black strip which houses the “Thar.e” logo.

This black strip also has the mounts for the rearview cameras in place of traditional ORVMs.

The front door is flat with a downwards kink at the front end, and a vertical door handle. The rear door design bulges out to match the rear track width, with a door handle mounted on the C-pillar.

The wheel arches also get sharp cuts and the alloy wheels have a dual-tone black and gray hue and are wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

At the far end, there is a three-quarter glass which merges into a mesh-like element.

Rear

The top half is completely taken by the large rear windscreen with LED lights on both ends. Below that, is the rear-mounted spare wheel and the same bumper and skid plate setup as the front.

Just like the front, the rear profile also gets the square-shaped light elements around the tail lamps.

Roof

While there is no sunroof on this concept, it does get a semi-glass roof with glass panels on top divided in the middle by a thick black strip.

Cabin

Moving inside the electric Thar, the dashboard gets a layered design with a gray and bronze colour scheme and bronze slits spanning the width of the dashboard.

It houses a big floating touchscreen display below which are the buttons of the climate control.

The Thar EV also gets a square-shaped steering wheel with the Thar.e logo in the middle and backlit buttons on the sides. Behind the steering wheel, you can spot the floating digital driver’s display.

The front part of the cabin is split in two by the long centre console which has a cockpit-styled gear lever and controls for drive modes and a wide centre armrest.

On the rear, there is a green bench seat with square design elements and the headrests are mounted on the roof.

Also Read: Mahindra Takes The Covers Off The Scorpio N-based Global Pik Up Concept

A production-ready model of the Thar EV could be revealed by 2026 with a launch sometime after that. At the time of market-entry, it could carry a price tag of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) for its AWD electric powertrain and 400km of expected range.

Read More on : Thar Automatic