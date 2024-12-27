All Mass-market Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2025

Apart from Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai expanding their EV portfolio, Maruti and Toyota are set introduce their first EVs in 2025

2025 is right upon us and it’s set to be a big one, considering it will mark the beginning of a new chapter for India’s automotive industry. India has witnessed a significant revolution in the electric vehicle (EV) portfolio over the past few years, with Tata and Mahindra making major strides. However, 2025 is set to change the landscape, as the mass-market space will see more new EV launches. This time, not only the usual brands but also Hyundai is expected to introduce its most affordable electric SUVs, while Maruti and Toyota are preparing to launch their first EVs.

Here’s the list of all mass-market EVs that are expected to be launched in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Launch: January 2025

Expected Price: From Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its first all-electric offering in India, in the form of the e Vitara. Recently, Maruti also dropped the first teaser for its electric SUV, and also confirmed that it will showcase the production-ready version of the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Maruti could offer the e Vitara with features such as dual screens, a wireless phone charger, a fixed panoramic glass roof, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

The global-spec Suzuki e Vitara comes with both 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs and is expected to offer a claimed driving range of around 550 km. The specifications of the Indian-spec model are also expected to be similar.

Hyundai Creta EV

Launch On: 17 January 2025

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

The Hyundai Creta is set to receive an all-electric iteration in January 2025. Previously spotted test mules have revealed that the EV is inspired by its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling. That said, it is likely to get some visual revisions to give the Creta EV its own identity.

The cabin experience is expected to be similar to the ICE Creta as well, and will borrow features like dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger. It will likely also get an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera, along with a panoramic sunroof. Its safety net will likely include 6 airbags and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In terms of its electric powertrain, we can expect multiple battery choices and around 400 km of claimed range.

Tata Harrier EV/Safari EV

Model Tata Harrier EV Tata Safari EV Expected Launch January 2025 February 2025 Expected Price Rs 30 lakh Rs 32 lakh

Tata is set to expand its EV portfolio in India with the upcoming two new electric SUVs: Harrier EV and Safari EV. While Tata Harrier EV has already been showcased featuring EV-specific design elements and alloys, this time around we expect the automaker to also take the wraps off the Tata Safari EV.

In terms of features, both Harrier EV and Safari EV are expected to come with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, a 6-way power driver’s seat, a 4-way powered co-driver seat, a panoramic sunroof (with mood lighting), and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate. Their safety kit will likely include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

While Tata hasn’t revealed anything about electric motor and battery pack specifications for these electric SUVs, we expect them to offer a claimed range of more than 500 km. These new Tata EVs are also expected to come with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) dual motor setup.

Hyundai Venue EV

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

Another Hyundai SUV set to get an electric version is the Venue. If launched, it will become the most affordable EV in the Korean carmaker’s Indian lineup. While details about the Hyundai Venue EV remain limited, it is expected to closely resemble its ICE counterpart in terms of design. It will likely offer multiple battery options, with an estimated range of 300-350 km.

Kia Carens EV

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

In the crowd of electric SUVs, Kia is planning to introduce an all-electric MPV, which is none other than the Carens EV. The Kia Carens EV was first referenced back in 2022 as an India-centric recreational EV, which we believed to be based on the 3-row MPV. The carmaker gave no technical details of the upcoming Carens EV for India. Having said that, we believe it will likely have a claimed range of around 400-500 km with a single motor setup.

The electric MPV is expected to come with the same dual digital displays (10.25-inch each for infotainment and instrumentation), wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof from the standard Carens.

Mahindra XUV400 EV/ XUV 4XO

The Mahindra XUV400 EV received a model-year update in early 2024, with which it received an all-new cabin and updated set of features. However, in 2025, this electric SUV is expected to receive a proper facelift, which will be along the lines of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and will likely be renamed to XUV 4XO.

Unlike before, the XUV 4XO will receive comprehensive design changes including revised split LED headlights, new alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. However, it might continue using the same battery pack options: 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh. It is paired with a single electric motor producing 150 PS and 310 Nm. The 34.5 kWh battery offers an MIDC estimated range of 375 km, while the larger 39.4 kWh battery provides 456 km.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Expected Price: Rs 20.9 lakh

Mahindra recently filed a trademark for the all-electric XUV700 that suggests it could be called the XEV 7e. The XEV 7e will essentially be the SUV version of the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe, which has been launched recently. The XEV 7e will look very similar to the XUV700, but its fascia will be inspired from the XEV 9e.

In fact, in some leaked interior images, the cabin of the XEV 7e also looks almost identical to that of the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9e. It gets the same dual-tone black and white cabin theme along with piano black inserts on the centre console. The main highlight of the dashboard is its triple screen setup (probably a 12.3-inch each) for the driver’s display, infotainment, and passenger display. It also gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo.

Though Mahindra hasn’t disclosed any details about the battery pack and electric motor specifications of the XEV 7e, we expect it to feature the same battery pack options offered with the XEV 9e, i.e., it could offer a claimed driving range of around 650 km (MIDC Part I+Part II).

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Expected Launch- May 2025

Expected Price- Rs 23 lakh

Toyota recently unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV globally, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara electric SUV. While the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV’s fascia is completely different along with a new cabin theme, features and powertrain have been carried over from its donor vehicle.

Just like the e Vitara, the Urban Cruiser EV could also come with amenities such as dual integrated screens, a wireless phone charger, and a 360-degree camera. Its global-spec model comes with both 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, and is expected to offer a claimed range of around 550 km.

So these were all the mass-market electric cars that are expected to hit the market in 2025.

