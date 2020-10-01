Mahindra To Announce Prices Of The New Thar Tomorrow

Modified On Oct 02, 2020 01:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

The new Thar will get both petrol and diesel engine options as well as automatic transmissions for the first time

Update (02/10/2020): Mahindra has launched the second-gen Thar with prices beginning from Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more about it here.

Bookings for the new Thar are set to commence tomorrow.

Mahindra will offer the second-gen Thar in three variants: AX, AX (O) and LX.

It will be available with a choice of three roof tops depending on the variant.

It’s expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Mahindra unveiled the second-gen Thar on August 15. Official bookings are set to begin tomorrow once the SUV is launched. The SUV will be available in three variants: AX, AX (O), and LX.

Under the bonnet, the second-gen Thar will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Here’s a look at their outputs:

2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 150PS 130PS Torque 300Nm, 320Nm (with AT) 300Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

The Thar will be available with a petrol engine and automatic transmissions for the first time while a 4WD drivetrain will be offered as standard.

Mahindra will also be offering the new Thar with front-facing rear seats and a factory-fitted hardtop for the first time. It features washable floor area, IP54-rated water and dust resistant cabin, and a convertible soft top. While the new Thar will continue to cater to the needs of adventure enthusiasts, Mahindra has ensured it is a city-friendly SUV as well. Other features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, and keyless entry. For a detailed look at the variant-wise features, head here .

Mahindra had put the first Thar under the hammer so as to donate the proceeds towards COVID-19 relief work. It has grabbed a mammoth bid of Rs 1.11 crore while the remaining Thars are expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Thar will rival the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny once they are launched. Owing to its price, the Mahindra SUV will go up against a few compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet , Nissan Kicks, and Renault Duster as well as a few variants of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.