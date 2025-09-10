Mahindra Thar Roxx Prices Reduced By Rs 1.33 Lakh Due To GST Rate Cut, Check Out Variant Prices Here

The maximum savings for the Thar Roxx are available on its fully loaded AX7 L variant

Many carmakers are now passing on the full tax benefits that are applicable to all the eligible models in their lineup to customers following the revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. Shortly after Mahindra revealed the model-wise savings, the Indian carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise benefits on most of its internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs, including the popular Thar Roxx.

Variant-wise Price Reduction

Although Mahindra hasn’t announced the detailed variant-wise price list of the Thar Roxx, it has shared the extent of the benefit for each variant. Here’s a look:

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price Cut After New GST Variant Previous GST Rate + Cess New GST Full GST Benefits Of Up To MX1 48% 40% Rs 81,200 MX3 48% 40% Rs 1.01 lakh AX3 L 48% 40% Rs 98,300 MX5 48% 40% Rs 1.10 lakh AX5 L 48% 40% Rs 1.22 lakh AX7 L 48% 40% Rs 1.33 lakh

Do note that the above prices may vary depending on the variant, engine, and gearbox chosen for the Thar Roxx. We hence request you to contact the nearest Mahindra dealership for the exact details.

Why Have The Prices Dropped?

Before the GST rates were revised, the Thar Roxx was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional compensation cess of 20 percent. The 5-door Thar was classified as a vehicle over 4,000 mm and having an engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc. Now, after the GST rate cut, the Thar Roxx is taxable at a flat 40 percent GST.

Engine Old Tax (including Cess) New Tax Savings Petrol 48% 40% 8% Diesel 48% 40% 8%

The new prices and benefits have been put into immediate effect by Mahindra as the carmaker has already announced that they are applicable to all bookings and deliveries made on or after September 6, 2025. We have already covered the model-wise savings available on Mahindra cars in another detailed price cuts story.

CarDekho Says

In our opinion, this could be the best time to buy the Thar Roxx, given the fresh rate cuts and potentially right before the next series of price hikes, which usually occur around the festive season. You can also check for the latest discounts and schemes (if applicable) with the nearest Mahindra dealer to make the deal even sweeter.

In our opinion, this could be the best time to buy the Thar Roxx, given the fresh rate cuts and potentially right before the next series of price hikes, which usually occur around the festive season. You can also check for the latest discounts and schemes (if applicable) with the nearest Mahindra dealer to make the deal even sweeter.

