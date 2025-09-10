All
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Prices Reduced By Rs 1.33 Lakh Due To GST Rate Cut, Check Out Variant Prices Here

    Published On Sep 10, 2025 08:00 AM By Rohit

    The maximum savings for the Thar Roxx are available on its fully loaded AX7 L variant 

    Many carmakers are now passing on the full tax benefits that are applicable to all the eligible models in their lineup to customers following the revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. Shortly after Mahindra revealed the model-wise savings, the Indian carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise benefits on most of its internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs, including the popular Thar Roxx.

    Variant-wise Price Reduction

    Mahindra Thar Roxx driving

    Although Mahindra hasn’t announced the detailed variant-wise price list of the Thar Roxx, it has shared the extent of the benefit for each variant. Here’s a look:

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Price Cut After New GST

    Variant

    Previous GST Rate + Cess

    New GST

    Full GST Benefits Of Up To

    MX1

    48%

    40%

    Rs 81,200

    MX3

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.01 lakh

    AX3 L

    48%

    40%

    Rs 98,300

    MX5

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.10 lakh

    AX5 L

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.22 lakh

    AX7 L

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.33 lakh

    Do note that the above prices may vary depending on the variant, engine, and gearbox chosen for the Thar Roxx. We hence request you to contact the nearest Mahindra dealership for the exact details.

    Also Read: Toyota Fortuner GST Rate Cut Impact: Cheaper By Up To Rs 3.49 lakh!

    Why Have The Prices Dropped?

    Mahindra Thar Roxx driving

    Before the GST rates were revised, the Thar Roxx was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional compensation cess of 20 percent. The 5-door Thar was classified as a vehicle over 4,000 mm and having an engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc. Now, after the GST rate cut, the Thar Roxx is taxable at a flat 40 percent GST.

    Engine

    Old Tax (including Cess)

    New Tax

    Savings

    Petrol

    48%

    40%

    8%

    Diesel

    48%

    40%

    8%

    The new prices and benefits have been put into immediate effect by Mahindra as the carmaker has already announced that they are applicable to all bookings and deliveries made on or after September 6, 2025. We have already covered the model-wise savings available on Mahindra cars in another detailed price cuts story.

    Also, if you want to know the amount of savings for other types of vehicles, including hybrids and luxury SUVs, check out this report

    CarDekho Says

    In our opinion, this could be the best time to buy the Thar Roxx, given the fresh rate cuts and potentially right before the next series of price hikes, which usually occur around the festive season. You can also check for the latest discounts and schemes (if applicable) with the nearest Mahindra dealer to make the deal even sweeter.

    If you want the same off-roading experience with the ‘Scorpio N’ nameplate, we have also detailed its variant-wise price reductions. That said, those looking to pick a more family-oriented compact SUV, could check out the Hyundai Creta’s new prices following the reduced tax rates.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

