Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Rate Cut: Cheaper By Up to Rs 72,135

Hyundai has announced a reduction in price effective September 22, 2025

Hyundai India’s best-seller Creta just became a lot more accessible. Following the GST rate cuts on cars, the automaker has announced that the prices of the Creta will be reduced. Hyundai is passing on the full benefit of the reduction in tax to the customer, which will reduce the ex-showroom price of the Creta.

What Are The New Prices?

Hyundai has not announced new prices for the Creta variant-wise. However, the brand has confirmed that prices will be reduced by up to Rs 72,135 depending on the model you choose.

While we wait for the official price list, here’s how much the prices are expected to reduce, based on our calculations:

Hyundai Creta Petrol-Manual Variant New Prices

For the petrol manual versions of the Creta, prices will be lower by at least Rs 38,307 for the base-spec E variant. The highest price reduction will be on the newly introduced Creta King variant, which will see a price reduction of Rs 61,672 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (petrol MT) Variant Savings (Approx) E Rs 38,307 EX Rs 42,490 EX (O) Rs 44,731 S Rs 46,679 S (O) / S (O) Knight Rs 49,962 / Rs 50,407 SX Rs 53,359 SX Tech Rs 56,048 SX Premium Rs 56,358 King Rs 61,672

Hyundai Creta Petrol Automatic New Prices:

If you intend on opting for the CVT (IVT), or the DCT automatic versions of the Creta, savings are even higher compared to the manual versions. The base EX (O) IVT variant will be cheaper by Rs 49,558, whereas the top Creta King Limited IVT will be more affordable by Rs 67,734.

The King DCT variant will see a price reduction of approximately Rs 71,000 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (petrol IVT, petrol DCT) Variant Savings (Approx) EX (O) IVT Rs 49,558 S (O) IVT / S (O) Knight IVT Rs 55,134 / Rs 55,579 SX Tech IVT Rs 61,221 SX Premium IVT Rs 61,531 King IVT / King Knight IVT Rs 66,707 / Rs 67,221 King Limited IVT Rs 67,734 King DCT Rs 71,072

Also Read: Mahindra New Price After GST Rate Cut

Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual New Prices:

New prices for the Creta diesel manual version will be lower by at least Rs 43,748 for the base E model. For the Creta King diesel, new prices will be slashed by Rs 67,134 (ex-showroom) due to a reduction in GST.

Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (diesel MT) Variant Savings (Approx) E Rs 43,748 EX Rs 47,983 EX (O) Rs 50,224 S Rs 51,724 S (O) Rs 55,421 S (O) Knight Rs 55,866 SX Tech Rs 61,507 SX Premium Rs 61,817 King Rs 67,134

Hyundai Creta Diesel Automatic New Prices

For the diesel automatics, prices are expected to be lower by Rs 55,051 - Rs 72,135, depending on the variant you choose.

Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (diesel AT) Variant Savings (Approx) EX (O) AT Rs 55,051 S (O) AT Rs 60,593 King AT Rs 70,417 King Knight Rs 71,621 King Limited Edition Rs 72,135

Hyundai Creta N Line New Prices:

The sportier Creta N Line will see a price reduction of Rs 63,666 - Rs 71,238, depending on the variant.

Hyundai Creta N Line New Price After GST Cut Variant Savings (Approx) N8 DCT Rs 63,666 N10 MT Rs 67,941 N10 DCT Rs 71,238

Why Have The Prices Reduced?

With the reduction in GST for cars, all variants of the Creta are now taxed at a flat 40% rate. Earlier, the Creta was classified as a vehicle ‘above 4000mm’ and having an engine ‘up to 1500cc’ which attracted 28% GST and a 17% compensation cess, taking the total to 45%.

Old Tax (including cess) New Tax Savings Petrol 45% 40% 5% Diesel 45% 40% 5%

When Are The New Prices Applicable?

While Hyundai has announced the extent of the benefit, the revised prices will be in effect from September 22, 2025. Watch this space for more information.

Notes:

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. Savings mentioned are based on internal calculations that take into account the difference in taxes.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.