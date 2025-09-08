All
    Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Rate Cut: Cheaper By Up to Rs 72,135

    Modified On Sep 08, 2025 02:13 PM By Arun

    5.5K Views
    Hyundai has announced a reduction in price effective September 22, 2025

    Hyundai Creta front view

    Hyundai India’s best-seller Creta just became a lot more accessible. Following the GST rate cuts on cars, the automaker has announced that the prices of the Creta will be reduced. Hyundai is passing on the full benefit of the reduction in tax to the customer, which will reduce the ex-showroom price of the Creta. 

    What Are The New Prices?

    Hyundai Creta dashboard

    Hyundai has not announced new prices for the Creta variant-wise. However, the brand has confirmed that prices will be reduced by up to Rs 72,135 depending on the model you choose. 

    While we wait for the official price list, here’s how much the prices are expected to reduce, based on our calculations: 

    Hyundai Creta Petrol-Manual Variant New Prices

    For the petrol manual versions of the Creta, prices will be lower by at least Rs 38,307 for the base-spec E variant. The highest price reduction will be on the newly introduced Creta King variant, which will see a price reduction of Rs 61,672 (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (petrol MT)

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    E

    Rs 38,307

    EX

    Rs 42,490

    EX (O) 

    Rs 44,731 

    Rs 46,679 

    S (O) / S (O) Knight

    Rs 49,962 / Rs 50,407

    SX 

    Rs 53,359

    SX Tech 

    Rs 56,048 

    SX Premium

    Rs 56,358

    King

    Rs 61,672

    Hyundai Creta Petrol Automatic New Prices:

    If you intend on opting for the CVT (IVT), or the DCT automatic versions of the Creta, savings are even higher compared to the manual versions. The base EX (O) IVT variant will be cheaper by Rs 49,558, whereas the top Creta King Limited IVT will be more affordable by Rs 67,734. 

    The King DCT variant will see a price reduction of approximately Rs 71,000 (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (petrol IVT, petrol DCT)

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    EX (O) IVT

    Rs 49,558

    S (O) IVT / S (O) Knight IVT 

    Rs 55,134 / Rs 55,579

    SX Tech IVT 

    Rs 61,221

    SX Premium IVT

    Rs 61,531

    King IVT / King Knight IVT

    Rs 66,707 / Rs 67,221

    King Limited IVT

    Rs 67,734

    King DCT

    Rs 71,072

    Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual New Prices:

    Hyundai Creta engine

    New prices for the Creta diesel manual version will be lower by at least Rs 43,748 for the base E model. For the Creta King diesel, new prices will be slashed by Rs 67,134 (ex-showroom) due to a reduction in GST. 

    Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (diesel MT)

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    E

    Rs 43,748

    EX

    Rs 47,983

    EX (O)

    Rs 50,224

    S

    Rs 51,724

    S (O)

    Rs 55,421

    S (O) Knight

    Rs 55,866

    SX Tech

    Rs 61,507

    SX Premium

    Rs 61,817

    King

    Rs 67,134

    Hyundai Creta Diesel Automatic New Prices

    For the diesel automatics, prices are expected to be lower by Rs 55,051 - Rs 72,135, depending on the variant you choose. 

    Hyundai Creta New Price After GST Cut (diesel AT)

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    EX (O) AT

    Rs 55,051

    S (O) AT

    Rs 60,593

    King AT

    Rs 70,417

    King Knight

    Rs 71,621

    King Limited Edition

    Rs 72,135

    Hyundai Creta N Line New Prices: 

    Hyundai Creta N Line front view

    The sportier Creta N Line will see a price reduction of Rs 63,666 - Rs 71,238, depending on the variant. 

    Hyundai Creta N Line New Price After GST Cut

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    N8 DCT

    Rs 63,666

    N10 MT

    Rs 67,941

    N10 DCT

    Rs 71,238

    Why Have The Prices Reduced? 

    Hyundai Creta N Line rear

    With the reduction in GST for cars, all variants of the Creta are now taxed at a flat 40% rate. Earlier, the Creta was classified as a vehicle ‘above 4000mm’ and having an engine ‘up to 1500cc’ which attracted 28% GST and a 17% compensation cess, taking the total to 45%. 

     

    Old Tax (including cess)

    New Tax

    Savings

    Petrol

    45%

    40%

    5%

    Diesel

    45%

    40%

    5%

    When Are The New Prices Applicable?

    While Hyundai has announced the extent of the benefit, the revised prices will be in effect from September 22, 2025. Watch this space for more information. 

    Notes: 

    1. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

    2. Savings mentioned are based on internal calculations that take into account the difference in taxes.

