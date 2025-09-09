All
    Mahindra Scorpio N New Price After GST Cut: Prices Reduced By Rs 1.45 lakh

    Modified On Sep 09, 2025 10:12 AM By Arun

    New prices are applicable to all bookings immediately

    Mahindra Scorpio N prices have been reduced following the reduction in GST rates. The full benefit of the tax cut has been passed on to the buyer, thus reducing the ex-showroom price of the Scorpio N.

    What Are The New Prices?

    Mahindra is yet to announce a detailed variant-wise price list. However, the manufacturer has disclosed the extent of the benefit for each variant. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Price After New GST

    Variant

    Price Reduced By Up To

    Z2

    Rs 81,800

    Z4

    Rs 103,500

    Z6

    Rs 106,700

    Z8 S

    Rs 110,400

    Z8

    Rs 133,900

    Z8 T

    Rs 138,600

    Z8 L

    Rs 144,600

    Do note that the above prices are basis select variants of the Scorpio N. Based on the engine and gearbox, the reduction in price will vary. However, these price reductions are expected to be in the same ballpark. 

    Why Have The Prices Reduced?

    Mahindra Scorpio N driving
    Mahindra Scorpio N diesel engine

    Previously, the Scoprio N was taxed at 28% GST and also an additional 20% compensation cess. The Scorpio N was classified as a vehicle above 4000mm, and having an engine capacity exceeding 1500cc. With the reduction in GST rates, the Mahindra Scorpio N attracts a flat 40% GST. 

     

    Old Tax (including cess)

    New Tax

    Savings

    Petrol

    48%

    40%

    8%

    Diesel

    48%

    40%

    8%

    Mahindra has confirmed that the new prices and benefits can be availed immediately. It is applicable to all bookings and deliveries on or after September 6. 

    Also read: GST Rate Cut For Cars: Cess Removed, All Cars To Get Cheaper

    CarDekho Says

    Mahindra Scorpio N driving

    Considering the new year usually comes with price hikes from manufacturers, this might be among the best times to consider buying a new Scorpio N. Combined with festive discounts and schemes, you can get a really good deal on the SUV.

    If you’re eyeing a smaller SUV, you might want to check out new prices of the Creta after the GST reduction. Alternatively, if you want to bring home a bigger SUV, the new price after GST reduction of the Fortuner might seem tempting too.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Home
    New Cars
    News
