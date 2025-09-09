Mahindra Scorpio N New Price After GST Cut: Prices Reduced By Rs 1.45 lakh

New prices are applicable to all bookings immediately

Mahindra Scorpio N prices have been reduced following the reduction in GST rates. The full benefit of the tax cut has been passed on to the buyer, thus reducing the ex-showroom price of the Scorpio N.

What Are The New Prices?

Mahindra is yet to announce a detailed variant-wise price list. However, the manufacturer has disclosed the extent of the benefit for each variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price After New GST Variant Price Reduced By Up To Z2 Rs 81,800 Z4 Rs 103,500 Z6 Rs 106,700 Z8 S Rs 110,400 Z8 Rs 133,900 Z8 T Rs 138,600 Z8 L Rs 144,600

Do note that the above prices are basis select variants of the Scorpio N. Based on the engine and gearbox, the reduction in price will vary. However, these price reductions are expected to be in the same ballpark.

Why Have The Prices Reduced?

Previously, the Scoprio N was taxed at 28% GST and also an additional 20% compensation cess. The Scorpio N was classified as a vehicle above 4000mm, and having an engine capacity exceeding 1500cc. With the reduction in GST rates, the Mahindra Scorpio N attracts a flat 40% GST.

Old Tax (including cess) New Tax Savings Petrol 48% 40% 8% Diesel 48% 40% 8%

Mahindra has confirmed that the new prices and benefits can be availed immediately. It is applicable to all bookings and deliveries on or after September 6.

CarDekho Says

Considering the new year usually comes with price hikes from manufacturers, this might be among the best times to consider buying a new Scorpio N. Combined with festive discounts and schemes, you can get a really good deal on the SUV.

