Mahindra Thar Roxx Base vs Top Variant: Differences Explained In Images

Modified On Sep 27, 2024 04:34 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

While the top-spec AX7 L variant packs a lot of equipment, the feature list on the base-spec MX1 variant is also quite impressive

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the latest addition to the carmaker’s SUV lineup, and it is being offered in a total of six variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L. Let’s see how different the entry-level MX1 variant of the Thar Roxx looks compared to its top-spec AX7L variant.

Front

The base-spec MX1 variant of the Thar Roxx doesn’t look like an entry-level offering as it gets LED projector headlights and LED turn indicators placed on the fender, just like the top-spec AX7L variant. However, the Thar Roxx MX1 still lacks the C-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog lamps offered with its top-spec counterpart. Unlike on the base-spec Thar Roxx, the bumper on the AX7L also gets a silver treatment.

Side

The Thar Roxx MX1 is equipped with 18-inch steel wheels whereas the top-spec AX7L variant rides on bigger and stylish 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. There’s a camera bulge on the bottom side of the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) of the top-spec AX7L variant of the SUV, indicating that it gets a 360-degree camera setup. Both variants of the Thar Roxx here also come with side steps for easier ingress and egress.

Another difference to note here is that the top-spec AX7L variant of the SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, while the MX1 misses out on a sunroof option altogether.

Rear

Though both base-spec and top-spec variants get C-shaped LED elements inside the tail lights, the difference between the both variants is evident due to the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The top model comes with an alloy rim, while the base-spec gets one with a steel rim. Also, the rear bumper on the top-spec Thar Roxx gets a silver treatment whereas the base version gets an all-black one.

Interior

Both variants feature a black-and-white dual-tone dashboard, but it’s the top-spec AX7L variant’s cabin that looks and feels more premium. This is down to the soft-touch material on the upper part of the dashboard and door pads. In the base-spec, Thar Roxx gets a black fabric seat upholstery, whereas its top-spec trim comes with white leatherette seat upholstery.

The features list on the MX1 variant of the SUV is quite impressive, despite it being a base-spec trim. The Thar Roxx MX1 comes with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 4-speaker sound system, steering mounted controls, manual AC, push-button start/stop, and height-adjustable driver’s seat. The infotainment system however doesn’t support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The top-spec AX7 L variant of the bigger Thar, on other hand, is equipped with an HD touchscreen of the same size which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, auto AC, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The second row seats also get rear AC vents as standard, for added convenience.

Passenger safety on both variants is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and hill hold and hill descent control. The Thar Roxx AX7L additionally gets a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The Thar Roxx is being offered with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

Thar Roxx MX1 Thar Roxx AX7L Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS 152 PS 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT and AT)/Up to 175 PS (4X4 AT) Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT and AT)/ Up to 370 Nm (4X4 AT) Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD RWD RWD RWD/ 4WD

AT - Torque Converter Automatic

RWD - Rear-wheel-drive/4WD - 4-wheel-drive

The diesel variants of the Thar Roxx can also be had with an optional 4WD drivetrain.

Price Range & Rivals

The Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

