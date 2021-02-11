Mahindra Scorpio To Get More Affordable With A New Base-Spec S3+ Variant

Modified On Feb 12, 2021 06:19 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The new base-spec variant misses out on central locking, auto door-lock, and seat upholstery

Update (12/02/21): Mahindra has launched a new base-spec S3+ variant of the Scorpio priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Mahindra Scorpio S3+ base-spec variant listed on the website.

Starting prices will be lesser than those of the current base-spec, the S5, which is priced at Rs 12.68 lakh.

It will get steel rims, power windows, LED tail lamps, and dual front airbags.

The new base-spec variant will continue with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine but detuned to 120PS and 280Nm.

It will be offered in 7, 8, and 9-seater configurations.

Despite being around for almost two decades, the ‘Scorpio’ badge still carries a lot of weight. The body-on-frame SUV competes with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact-SUV segment. Now, in a bid to improve sales, the manufacturer is launching an even more affordable base-spec variant, the S3+.

Currently, the Scorpio is available in four variants: S5, S7, S9, and S11. The new S3+ will lose out on some of the more basic features offered in the S5, including central locking, auto door-lock, side and rear foot steps, bottle and cup holder, central lamp, rear demister, and one-touch lane indicator.

However, everything’s not lost, of course. You get micro-hybrid technology, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, tilt steering, manual ORVMs, front-charging port, power steering, power windows, silver steel rims, unpainted bumpers, and LED tail lamps. The S3+ will be available in 7, 8, and 9-seater configurations, with the last two layouts equipped with side-facing seats.

The S3+ uses the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, but power figures have been toned down to generate 120PS and 280Nm of peak torque, that is 20PS and 40Nm lesser compared to the other variants. Also, the new base-spec will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas the rest get a 6-speed manual.

Currently, the Scorpio lineup retails from Rs 12.68 lakh to Rs 16.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). However, with the introduction of the new S3+, starting prices could further come down to less than Rs 12 lakh. Mahindra is expected to launch the new generation Scorpio this year with new engines and a lot more features.

