Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio Spied In Production Guise Before Its Expected Launch By Mid-2021

It’s seen with a dual-barrel headlamp setup and C-shaped LED DRLs placed in the front bumper

It gets a honeycomb pattern for the air dam.

Set to get a completely new exterior and interior design.

Expected to be powered by the Thar’s 2.0-litre and 2.2-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Mahindra could price it at a premium over the current-gen model.

The next-gen Scorpio has been undergoing testing for quite a while now. It has been spied once again, albeit now, in its production-ready avatar for the first time. As per a recent trademark filing, Mahindra could call it the ‘Scorpion’ .

As it is a new-gen model, it is expected to be bigger in every dimension with a completely new design language. Spy shots reveal the typical Mahindra grille with the vertical slats and dual-barrel headlamps. Another spy shot shows the C-shaped LED DRLs placed on either side of the front bumper. Unlike the current-gen model, the new-gen Scorpio doesn’t seem to sport an air dam on its bonnet. It is also seen with a honeycomb-like mesh pattern on the lower half of the front bumper that could be flanked by fog lamps.

It comes with turn indicators integrated on the ORVMs, roof rails, a new set of alloy wheels, and side steps. The door handle layout, however, seems to be similar to that on the current-gen Scorpio. At the rear, it is expected to get the typical Scorpio-like sideway opening door along with a spoiler-integrated brakelight.

The next-gen Scorpio could be based on a new or updated version of the current ladder-frame chassis. Its cabin will also get a new design layout along with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and other latest features. On the safety front, expect it to be equipped with multiple airbags, rear parking camera, and vehicle stability management.

Mahindra is expected to offer the new Scorpio with the same petrol and diesel engines as the second-gen Thar . The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit is rated at 150PS and up to 320Nm while the 2.2-litre diesel engine develops 130PS and 300Nm. Mahindra is likely to offer the next-gen Scorpio with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

The next-gen Scorpio is expected to go on sale by mid-2021. It’s likely to command a premium over the current-gen model priced between Rs 12.42 lakh and Rs 16.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra might also continue to offer the current-gen Scorpio alongside the new-gen model. The next-gen SUV will continue to take on compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks .

