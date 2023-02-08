These Were The Top 10 Highest-selling Car Brands In January 2023
In the fight for the second spot, Hyundai maintains a thin lead over Tata
The start of the New Year has proven to be quite good for the Indian car market as most carmakers have seen significant growth in their month-over-month (MoM) or year-over-year (YoY) sales figures. Here’s how the top 10 brands fared in January 2023:
Carmaker
January 2023
December 2022
MoM Growth (%)
January 2022
YoY Growth (%)
Maruti Suzuki
1,47,348
1,12,010
31.50%
1,28,924
14.30%
Hyundai
50,106
38,831
29.00%
44,022
13.80%
Tata
47,990
40,045
19.80%
40,780
17.70%
Mahindra
33,040
28,333
16.60%
19,860
66.40%
Kia
28,634
15,184
88.60%
19,319
48.20%
Toyota
12,728
10,421
22.10%
7,328
73.70%
Honda
7,821
7,062
10.70%
10,427
-25.00%
MG
4,114
3,899
5.50%
4,306
-4.50%
Skoda
3,818
4,789
-20.30%
3,009
26.90%
Renault
3,008
6,126
-50.90%
8,119
-63.00%
Takeaways
-
Maruti witnessed a MoM growth of over 31 per cent and a YoY growth of over 14 per cent.
-
Hyundai crossed the 50,000 unit-sales mark in January with a M0M growth of 29 per cent.
-
Tata also saw growth in both MoM and YoY sales figures with sales of close to 48,000 units.
-
While Mahindra’s MoM growth was just 16.6 per cent, it had made a big leap in 2023 over 2022 with a YoY growth of over 66 per cent.
-
Kia almost doubled its sales figures in January 2023 compared to the previous month and also witnessed a YoY growth of over 48 per cent.
-
Toyota is the last brand in this list to secure sales of over 10,000 units and to witness growth in both MoM (22 per cent) and YoY (over 73 per cent) sales figures. The carmaker sold close to 13,000 units in January 2023.
-
MoM sales of Honda were slightly more compared to December 2022, but the marque witnessed a fall in YoY sales. It’s a similar story for MG, but the range of difference is relatively stable at under six per cent.
-
While Skoda saw a fall in its MoM sales, the German carmaker did manage to increase its sales compared to January 2022.
-
Renault is the only brand in this list which saw no growth at all. The carmaker’s MoM sales fell over 50 per cent and the YoY figures saw a decline of 63 per cent. While it did roll out some annual updates and special editions for its lineup, it was the only carmaker here to not introduce a new or facelifted product in all of 2022.
