The carmaker is also offering additional discounts on the XUV300, Scorpio and KUV100 NXT

Mahindra is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.05 lakh on the Alturas G4.

No cash discount or additional benefits on the XUV500 and Bolero.

All offers are valid until July 31.

Mahindra is yet to cross its usual five-digit sales figure in the unlock phase. Since March, the Indian carmaker has just managed to sell a quarter of its usual monthly shipment of around 15,000 units, while its arch-rival Tata crossed five-digit sales figure at around 11,500 in June. Now, in a bid to attract customers and increase sales, it has introduced various discounts and benefits on its SUVs including the XUV500 and Scorpio . Check out the table below for the offers that are valid until July 31:

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Additional Offers Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 64,500 XUV500 -- Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 9,000 -- Up to Rs 39,000 Scorpio Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 60,000 Bolero - Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 3,500 -- Up to Rs 13,500 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 2.40 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 15,000 -- Up to Rs 3.05 lakh KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 33,055 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 62,055

Note: The aforementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities are more or less the same. Do note that offers may vary depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for exact details.

Mahindra is offering additional discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on the petrol variants of the XUV300 .

The XUV500 and Bolero do not get any cash discounts or offers.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is expected to launch the next-gen Thar by August 2020 and it is expected to be a feature-rich offering . It will also be launching the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo and TUV300 facelift soon while the new-gen Scorpio and XUV500 are expected to arrive in 2021.

