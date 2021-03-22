Mahindra Bolero 1.5-litre Diesel Manual Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Modified On Mar 23, 2021 11:32 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra’s popular utility vehicle, the Bolero, has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.7kmpl. But can it deliver as much in the real world?

In March 2020, Mahindra launched the BS6-updated version of its popular SUV, the Bolero, with a minor facelift. The carmaker provides it in three variants: B4, B6 and B6 (O), priced from Rs 8.17 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Mahindra has equipped the Bolero with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 76PS and 210Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Let’s take a look at the engine specs along with claimed and actual fuel efficiency of the Bolero we tested:

Engine Displacement 1.5-litre Diesel Manual Power 76PS Torque 210Nm Transmission 5-speed Manual Claimed fuel efficiency 16.7kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (city) 15.64kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (highway) 17.36kmpl

While the Bolero fell short by just a little over 1kmpl in the city, it surpassed its claimed fuel-efficiency figure by nearly 1kmpl on the highway.

Here’s how the SUV performed in mixed driving scenarios:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 16.45kmpl 16.89kmpl 16.03kmpl

If the majority of your usage is restricted to the city, expect the Bolero to deliver a mileage of around 16kmpl. For those who use their SUV mostly on wider stretches of roads, the fuel efficiency should go up by nearly 1kmpl. In case your commute is split equally between the city and highway, the Bolero’s mileage could hover around 16.5kmpl.

It is important to note that fuel efficiency depends on a combination of driving conditions, the car’s condition as well as your driving style, so your experience may vary from ours. If you own a Bolero, feel free to share your findings with us in the comments.

