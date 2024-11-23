Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e: What To Expect

Both are all-electric offerings featuring a sporty aesthetic, a minimalist interior, and an expected claimed range of around 500 km

Mahindra is all prepared to expand its EV lineup with not one but two all-new offerings. The first is the XEV 9e, an SUV-coupe counterpart of the XEV.e8 concept (the XUV700’s EV version). While second is the BE 6e, an EV built from the ground-up, unlike the XEV models, which are electric versions of Mahindra's ICE-powered models.

Both of these models will mark the debut of their respective sub-brands, and here's what you can expect from the XEV 9e and BE 6e ahead of their official reveal on November 26, 2024.

XEV 9e And BE 6e Design

The XEV 9e closely resembles its concept version with a muscular front profile. It features vertically stacked LED headlights above which are sleek, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. In profile, the sloping roofline adds to its sportiness, while the connected LED tail lights enhance the XEV 9e’s overall appearance.

Moving on to the BE 6e, which was earlier known as BE.05 in its concept form, will immediately catch your eye with its angular bonnet, C-shaped LED DRLs, and sharp lines running along the silhouette. Its sporty aesthetic is further enhanced by the slim front bumper, and you can also expect elements like flush-fitted door handles and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels to be present on it.

XEV 9e And BE 6e Interior

As per the earlier teasers, the main difference between the cabins of the XEV 9e and BE 6e is that the former will feature a triple-screen layout, while the latter will have a dual-screen layout, missing out an entertainment screen for the co-driver.

Both the XEV 9e and BE 6e will feature a minimalist cabin with upmarket equipment, including a panoramic sunroof. They will also feature a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the centre, distinguishing them from other Mahindra models. You can also expect the BE 6e's interior to boast additional distinct elements to set it apart.

XEV 9e And BE 6e Expected Features

The XEV 9e and the BE 6e are expected to come equipped with features such as multi-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a premium audio system, connected car tech, and ventilated and powered seats.

Safety-wise, both models are expected to come equipped with six airbags as standard, along with features such as a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

XEV 9e And BE 6e Powertrain Details

The first thing to note about both EVs is that they are built on Mahindra's INGLO platform that is specifically designed for EVs. As per Mahindra, this platform supports front-wheel, rear-wheel, and all-wheel drive configurations, with a claimed range of 450 to 500 km.

Mahindra recently revealed that both the XEV 9e and the BE 6e will be offered with a choice between 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. While the carmaker has not disclosed the full specifications, it has stated that the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants will produce power outputs ranging from 231 PS to 285.5 PS.

Both models will also support 175 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the batteries from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Although the model-specific ranges are yet to be revealed, but as mentioned earlier, you can expect a claimed range between 450 km and 500 km for both models.

XEV 9e And BE 6e Expected Pricing And Rivals

Prices for the XEV 9e are expected to start from Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6e will likely be priced from Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom). The XEV 9e will take on the likes of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV. The BE 6e, on the other hand, will rival Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

