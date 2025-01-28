Mahindra BE 6 And Mahindra XEV 9e Arrive At Dealerships, Test Drives Underway In Select Cities

Both EVs are available for test drives in select cities with pan-India drives to open in February.

Mahindra’s latest electric offerings – the BE 6 and XEV 9e – have arrived at dealerships. The Indian carmaker is offering both test drives and bookings in a phased manner, with test drives already available in Phase 2 cities while bookings will commence from February 14th. Please note that only the top Pack Three variants with the larger 79 kWh battery pack will be available for booking, and the rest of the variants will be available at the end of March. Here is a quick overview of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Exterior

Silhouettes of both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e instantly draw attention with their unique, futuristic look. Both the EVs get sharply styled LED headlights, sloping SUV-coupe-like rooflines, flush door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

The BE 6 comes with split LED DRLs and taillamps while the ones present on the XEV 9e are connected.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Interior And Features

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e both feature dual-tone cabin themes along with two-spoke steering wheels with a glowing ‘Infinity’ logo on the centre. While the XEV 9e’s dashboard is more minimalistic, the one on the BE 6 looks like something straight out of a fighter jet. The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch dual digital screen setup for the BE6 and a triple-screen setup for the XEV 9e and an augmented reality heads-up display.

Features onboard the BE 6 and XEV 9e include powered and ventilated front seats, multi-zone auto AC, and a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system.

To ensure passenger safety, both the EVs come with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Powertrain

Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e feature 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs with the same motor setup powering the rear wheels, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification BE 6 XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh and 79 kWh 59 kWh and 79 kWh Power 231 PS and 286 PS 231 PS and 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC PI+P II) 535 km and 682 km 542 km and 656 km

Both batteries come with up to 175 kW DC fast charging capabilities, charging the batteries from 20 to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE6 is priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 26.9 lakh, while the flagship EV is priced between Rs 21.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh. The BE 6 rivals the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and MG ZS EV, while the XEV 9e goes up against the BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

(All prices are ex-showroom.)

