Tata Tiago EV: Old vs New Compared In Images

Tata has refreshed the Tiago EV with minor cosmetic and feature updates to keep it relevant amidst rising competition

The Tata Tiago EV recently received its MY25 (model year 2025) update where it got some new elements in the exterior including a tweaked front design, LED headlights and new alloy wheels. The interior features a new steering wheel and a slightly updated dashboard design. That said, how much of it has changed from the old Tiago EV? Let us find out.

Front

The front fascia of the new Tiago EV has been slightly redesigned and gone are the halogen headlights of the old model which is now replaced by LED units.

The gloss black panel for the closed-off grille now has a smooth design that is devoid of the EV badge and any pattern. Moreover, the blue strip under this gloss black panel has now been replaced by a silver element.

The air intakes on the bumper also feature new slanting-line-design as opposed to the star-shaped elements on the old model.

The fog lamp housing is the same as before and features the LED DRLs.

Side

Nothing much has changed in the new Tiago EV’s profile, except for the EV badge being repositioned from the front fenders to the lower portion of the front doors.

Moreover, the Tiago EV comes in three new colour shades: Chill Lime, Supernova Copper and Arizona Blue.

Rear

The rear design too is unchanged with the same halogen tail lights, a rear wiper and defogger and a black roof-mounted spoiler. However, the ‘Tiago.ev’ badge on the tailgate is fully blacked out now.

Interior

While the white and black cabin theme is being carried forward, the new Tiago EV features a redesigned dashboard design.

The main highlight is a new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

The new Tiago EV comes with a redesigned semi-digital driver’s display and silver surrounds on the AC vents and a new ‘Tiago.ev’ badge below the central AC vents. The lower centre console and the climate control knobs are the same as before.

The white fabric seats have now been replaced with grey and black fabric seats. The seat design, however, is the same with adjustable headrests only for the front passengers.

Also Read: Kia Syros: Segment-Best Rear Seat Comfort? We Find Out!

Other Features And Safety

The new Tata Tiago EV in addition to the features mentioned above, comes with auto AC, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a 4-speaker sound system. It must be noted that the sound system has been downgraded as the old car had 4 tweeters in addition to the speakers. It also gets a manually adjustable driver’s seat, a cooled glovebox, cruise control, push-button start/stop, two USB charging ports and a 12V charging socket.

Its safety suite includes 2 airbags (as standard), an electronic stability programme (ESP), a hill hold assist, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The new Tiago EV also features rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlights.

Electric Powertrain Options

The Tiago EV is unchanged in this regard too and it continues to feature two battery pack options, the claimed range of which has been bumped a little with the update. Here are the detailed specifications:

Version Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 223 km 293 km

In comparison to the old Tiago EV, the new model extracts 2 km more range from the 19.2 kWh battery pack and 18 km more range from the bigger battery pack.

The charging options, however, remain the same, which is detailed below:

Medium Range Long Range 3.3 kW AC charger and 15A portable charger 10-100 percent in 6.9 hours 10-100 percent in 8.7 hours 7.2 kW AC charger 10-100 percent in 2.6 hours 10-100 percent in 3.6 hours DC fast charger 10-80 percent in 58 minutes

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Tata Tiago EV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It continues to lock horns with the Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.