The latest SUV offering received over 1 lakh bookings in 30 minutes

Scorpio N’s production is underway with customer deliveries starting from September 26.

Mahindra can only put out 6,000 units a month but is already working on increasing production.

With well over 1 lakh bookings, waiting time for the Scorpio N is already stretching beyond a year.

Only 20,000 units will be delivered by December 2022.

The production capacity of the Scorpio N currently stands at 6,000 units per month. Mahindra will eventually be ramping up those figures to keep up with the demand, which is already putting waiting periods well into the second half of 2023. This change will be gradual and not immediate.

Scorpio N bookings and deliveries

The Scorpio N received one lakh bookings within the first 30 minutes of starting pre-orders on July 30. The carmaker has not stopped accepting bookings for its latest SUV since then, suggesting many more units have since been ordered. Mahindra has already stated that it plans to deliver 20,000 Scorpio Ns by December 2022, starting from September 26.

Prioritising the top variant

Mahindra states that based on the bookings it has received so far, it will be prioritising the manufacturing of the top-spec Z8L variants. This suggests that it is the most popular trim. The same is the case for the Mahindra XUV700, wherein a large chunk of the pre-orders are for the top-spec AX7L trim. Both SUVs are being manufactured at Mahindra’s Chakan facility.

Scorpio N features

The Scorpio N is not as tech-loaded as the XUV700, but it’s still a fairly well-equipped model. Its feature list includes dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up to six airbags, powered driver’s seat and a 360-degree view camera. The SUV is a seven-seater as standard but the top trim also gets the choice of a six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row.

Scorpio N engines

Under the hood, the Scorpio N gets the choice of 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both are offered with a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic. Select variants with the diesel engine will also be available with 4WD.

Scorpio N prices

Only the first 25,000 buyers will get the Scorpio N at its introductory prices that range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings thereafter will demand the buyers to pay the market rate at the time of delivery.

