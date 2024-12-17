Little, Precious Joys! A Family’s Dream Car Comes Home

Basant Mehra gifted his parents a Tata Punch, their first automobile as a token of love, gratitude and appreciation. The transition from dream to reality was smooth because of CarDekho's knowledgeable direction.

With firm roots of growing up in a middle-class family, Basant Mehra grew up watching his father, Ram Mehra, a dedicated clerk in a government department, and his mother, Anubha, work tirelessly. As a 26 year old, Basant recognised how their sacrifices had ensured he received the right education, social values and a sense of deep gratitude and humility.

A Dream Rooted in Gratitude

Like most young Indians, Basant often reflected on his parents’ sacrifices and dreamed of doing something significant for them in return. His father’s daily commute on a scooter was a matter of concern for him, especially as his father didn’t heed weather conditions. The discipline and hard work of his parents were a visible and constant reminder of their simple way of life and emotional resilience.

Basant recalls his father’s words:“Chhoti mushkilen hi badi khushiyon haasil karne mein madad karti hai.”

However, Basant was determined to give his loving parents the comfort they deserved. He knew they had struggled for many years solely to prioritise his education - it was an unspoken fact of reality.

“Har baar jab family function ke liye auto ya taxi se jaate the, tab sochta tha, kabhi toh apni car hogi,” Basant shares.

Making a Life Changing Decision

In 2022, Basant secured a well-paying job in Bengaluru. With a steady income and a newfound confidence, he felt this was a good time to give his parents something special - their first family car!

“Office ke kaam ke saath car research karna tough tha,” Basant admits.

Basent shared a few challenges he faced with the decision making process.

Choosing a car is a life-changing decision, he realised.

And it was then, through social media, Basant discovered CarDekho, India’s leading and popular platform to buy cars, and from thereon, it became his trusted guide.

Why Tata Punch Was the Perfect Fit

After extensive research, Basant chose the Tata Punch as his choice. With its distinct features, safety, and style, Basant liked it instantly. More importantly, CarDekho's detailed insights on pricing, mileage, safety ratings, and comparisons helped Basant to finalise his car choice easily.

“Jo sabse acchi baat thi woh yeh ki CarDekho ne har cheez itne simple tarike se samjhayi - features, price, mileage, sab kuch,” Basant recalls.

While choosing the Tata Punch, Basant had familiarised himself with some of its details such as the build, compact SUV design, and contemporary features. He knew it was an ideal car for his family and offered the comfort his parents deserved, while still being budget-friendly. Another key factor was its high safety rating, which was important as it ensured peace of mind.

Unveiling a Big Surprise To Parents

While staying regularly in touch with the CarDekho team to go ahead with the purchase, Basant kept his surprise under wraps. One Sunday morning, he drove the new car home. After parking the new car outside, he called his parents to step out. And when they came, Basant handed over the new car keys to his father.

His father was too stunned for words and then asked, “Yeh kiski gaadi hai, Basant?” With a smile, Basant replied, “Aapki!” His mother stood speechless, while his father was overwhelmed with emotion.

Tears shimmered in his mother’s eyes

“Maine kabhi socha nahi tha ki mere bete ki pehli kamai ka sabse bada tohfa humein milega,” said Ram Mehra, in his voice trembling with pride.

‘Tis The Season For Happy Family Trips

The new car brought new aspirations and the idea of embarking on happy road journeys!

Inevitably, with the new car as a part of their life, almost like their most trusted companion, the Mehra family embarked on family trips.

“Sabse pehle toh Papa ka office jaana easy ho gaya,” Basant jokes.

“Pehle sochte ki train ya bus lenge, ab sochte hain car se chalenge,” Basant shares with a sense of pride.

CarDekho: Making Dreams Come True, Easily

Basant’s journey reflects the aspirations of countless Indian families for whom owning a car is more than a vehicle purchase. It symbolises a lifetime journey of a family’s happiness, love, success and gratitude. For Basant who wanted to surprise his parents with something truly special, CarDekho played a pivotal role in simplifying his decision-making process and turning his dream into a reality.

“CarDekho sirf ek platform nahi, ek dost hai jo aapko aapke sapne ke paas le jaata hai,” Basant says. “Papa ke chehre ki khushi dekh kar laga, maine jo socha tha, woh poora ho gaya.”

For Basant, the Tata Punch is more than just a vehicle - it’s a dream come true and a testament to his hard work, solid values and deep gratitude towards his parents, who gave him everything.

Note: This story is based on true events. Any resemblance to individuals other than the person mentioned is purely coincidental.

