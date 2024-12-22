All
Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet And Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared

Published On Dec 22, 2024 11:01 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet

The Kia Syros offers more convenience features and extra boot space compared to the Sonet and Seltos

The Kia Syros is the all-new offering from the Korean automaker in India. Unveiled recently, the Syros is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s lineup. While Syros shares its engine and features with these other two SUVs, it still has its own identity in terms of design. We have put the Syros against the Sonet and Seltos to see how they compare against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model

Kia Syros

Kia Sonet

Kia Seltos

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

4365 mm

Width

1805 mm

1790 mm

1800 mm

Height

1680 mm

1642 mm

1645 mm

Wheelbase

2550 mm

2500 mm

2610 mm

Boot Space

465 litres

385 litres

433 litres

Kia Syros side

  • While Syros and Sonet are equal in terms of length, it’s still 370 mm shorter than the Seltos.

  • While Syros has a 50 mm longer wheelbase than the Sonet, the Seltos being a compact SUV has 60 mm longer wheelbase compared to Syros.

  • Surprisingly, Syros is wider and taller than Seltos by 5 mm and 35 mm, respectively.

Kia Seltos Profile

  • Among all three SUVs, the Syros offers the maximum boot space of 465 litres.

Powertrain Options

Model

Kia Syros

Kia Sonet

Kia Seltos

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre N/A petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre N/A petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

116 PS

83 PS

120 PS

116 PS

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

172 Nm

250 Nm

115 Nm

172 Nm

250 Nm

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

Kia Syros front

  • The Syros comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which is offered with the Sonet, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine which comes with both Sonet and Seltos.

  • The Sonet additionally also comes with a 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the Seltos gets a 115 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine, both of which are not offered with the Syros.

  • Unlike the Sonet and Seltos which get the option of a 6-speed iMT with both petrol and diesel versions, the Syros gets a proper 6-speed manual transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features

Kia Syros

Kia Sonet

Kia Seltos

Exterior

  • Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

  • Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • All-black interior with white inserts

  • Leatherette wrapped steering

  • Leathertte upholstery

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats

  • Height adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers

  • All-black interior

  • Leatherette wrapped steering

  • Leathertte upholstery

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Ambient lighting

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining

  • Height adjustable headrests for front and rear

Comfort And Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Rear door sunshade

  • All door windows auto up/down using key fob

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifters

  • Paddle shifters 

  • (Automatic only)

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Rear door sunshade

  • One-touch auto up/down driver window

  • Push button Start/Stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Paddle shifters (automatic)

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 8-inch heads up display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • Rear door sunshade

  • One-touch auto up/down driver window

  • Push button Start/Stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Paddle shifters (automatic)

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen 

  • 7-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen 

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front, side, and rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Hill start assist

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts for all

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Level 1 ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Hill start assist

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts for all

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Level 2 ADAS

Kia Syros interior

  • All three Kia SUVs offer a long list of features, be it convenience features or safety. The Syros however stands out with some unique features like ventilated rear seats and bigger 12.3-inch screens for digital driver’s display and touchscreen, including a 5-inch display for the climate control.

  • Both Sonet and Seltos come with dual 10.25-inch screens and misses out on 5-inch climate control display.

Kia Syros panoramic sunroof

  • The Kia Syros and Kia Seltos get a panoramic sunroof, while the Kia Sonet only comes with a single-pane sunroof.

  • Safety kit on all three SUVs include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. The Syros and Seltos get level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while the Sonet gets level 1 ADAS.

  • The Syros additionally gets a dual camera dashcam setup from the factory. The Seltos on other hand gets an 8-inch heads up display.

Price Range

Kia Syros

Kia Sonet

Kia Seltos

Rs 9.70 lakh onwards (expected)

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The prices for the Kia Syros will fall between that of the Sonet and Seltos.

Final Takeaway

Kia Syros rear

From the above comparison, it is clear that the Kia Syros is not only on par with the other two SUVs in Kia India’s lineup, but it also comes with a few additional features, such as larger touchscreens, ventilated rear seats, and a dual-camera dashcam. Surprisingly, the Syros also offers 32 liters of extra boot space compared to the Seltos.

The Kia Sonet on other hand misses out on niceties like ventilated rear seats and level 2 ADAS. Though it offers level 1 ADAS. Talking about the Seltos, it is the biggest of all three and also offers the option of a more powerful 160 PS turbo-petrol engine.

So, if you want a feature loaded and practical sub-4m SUV, the Syros wins the battle. However, if dimensions and power are your top priority, the Seltos is still worth considering.

