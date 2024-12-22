Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet And Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared
The Kia Syros offers more convenience features and extra boot space compared to the Sonet and Seltos
The Kia Syros is the all-new offering from the Korean automaker in India. Unveiled recently, the Syros is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s lineup. While Syros shares its engine and features with these other two SUVs, it still has its own identity in terms of design. We have put the Syros against the Sonet and Seltos to see how they compare against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Kia Syros
|
Kia Sonet
|
Kia Seltos
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
4365 mm
|
Width
|
1805 mm
|
1790 mm
|
1800 mm
|
Height
|
1680 mm
|
1642 mm
|
1645 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2550 mm
|
2500 mm
|
2610 mm
|
Boot Space
|
465 litres
|
385 litres
|
433 litres
-
While Syros and Sonet are equal in terms of length, it’s still 370 mm shorter than the Seltos.
-
While Syros has a 50 mm longer wheelbase than the Sonet, the Seltos being a compact SUV has 60 mm longer wheelbase compared to Syros.
-
Surprisingly, Syros is wider and taller than Seltos by 5 mm and 35 mm, respectively.
-
Among all three SUVs, the Syros offers the maximum boot space of 465 litres.
Powertrain Options
|
Model
|
Kia Syros
|
Kia Sonet
|
Kia Seltos
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
83 PS
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
115 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT
-
The Syros comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which is offered with the Sonet, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine which comes with both Sonet and Seltos.
-
The Sonet additionally also comes with a 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the Seltos gets a 115 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine, both of which are not offered with the Syros.
-
Unlike the Sonet and Seltos which get the option of a 6-speed iMT with both petrol and diesel versions, the Syros gets a proper 6-speed manual transmission.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Kia Syros
|
Kia Sonet
|
Kia Seltos
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
-
All three Kia SUVs offer a long list of features, be it convenience features or safety. The Syros however stands out with some unique features like ventilated rear seats and bigger 12.3-inch screens for digital driver’s display and touchscreen, including a 5-inch display for the climate control.
-
Both Sonet and Seltos come with dual 10.25-inch screens and misses out on 5-inch climate control display.
-
The Kia Syros and Kia Seltos get a panoramic sunroof, while the Kia Sonet only comes with a single-pane sunroof.
-
Safety kit on all three SUVs include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. The Syros and Seltos get level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while the Sonet gets level 1 ADAS.
-
The Syros additionally gets a dual camera dashcam setup from the factory. The Seltos on other hand gets an 8-inch heads up display.
Price Range
|
Kia Syros
|
Kia Sonet
|
Kia Seltos
|
Rs 9.70 lakh onwards (expected)
|
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh
|
Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
The prices for the Kia Syros will fall between that of the Sonet and Seltos.
Final Takeaway
From the above comparison, it is clear that the Kia Syros is not only on par with the other two SUVs in Kia India’s lineup, but it also comes with a few additional features, such as larger touchscreens, ventilated rear seats, and a dual-camera dashcam. Surprisingly, the Syros also offers 32 liters of extra boot space compared to the Seltos.
The Kia Sonet on other hand misses out on niceties like ventilated rear seats and level 2 ADAS. Though it offers level 1 ADAS. Talking about the Seltos, it is the biggest of all three and also offers the option of a more powerful 160 PS turbo-petrol engine.
So, if you want a feature loaded and practical sub-4m SUV, the Syros wins the battle. However, if dimensions and power are your top priority, the Seltos is still worth considering.
