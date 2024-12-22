Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet And Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared

Published On Dec 22, 2024 11:01 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet

The Kia Syros offers more convenience features and extra boot space compared to the Sonet and Seltos

The Kia Syros is the all-new offering from the Korean automaker in India. Unveiled recently, the Syros is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s lineup. While Syros shares its engine and features with these other two SUVs, it still has its own identity in terms of design. We have put the Syros against the Sonet and Seltos to see how they compare against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model Kia Syros Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 4365 mm Width 1805 mm 1790 mm 1800 mm Height 1680 mm 1642 mm 1645 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2500 mm 2610 mm Boot Space 465 litres 385 litres 433 litres

While Syros and Sonet are equal in terms of length, it’s still 370 mm shorter than the Seltos.

While Syros has a 50 mm longer wheelbase than the Sonet, the Seltos being a compact SUV has 60 mm longer wheelbase compared to Syros.

Surprisingly, Syros is wider and taller than Seltos by 5 mm and 35 mm, respectively.

Among all three SUVs, the Syros offers the maximum boot space of 465 litres.

Powertrain Options

Model Kia Syros Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

The Syros comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which is offered with the Sonet, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine which comes with both Sonet and Seltos.

The Sonet additionally also comes with a 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the Seltos gets a 115 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine, both of which are not offered with the Syros.

Unlike the Sonet and Seltos which get the option of a 6-speed iMT with both petrol and diesel versions, the Syros gets a proper 6-speed manual transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features Kia Syros Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Exterior Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

17-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

16-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

Shark-fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Metal finish for the pedals

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

64-colour ambient lighting All-black interior with white inserts

Leatherette wrapped steering

Leathertte upholstery

Metal finish for the pedals

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

60:40 foldable rear seats

Height adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers All-black interior

Leatherette wrapped steering

Leathertte upholstery

Metal finish for the pedals

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Ambient lighting

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining

Height adjustable headrests for front and rear Comfort And Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Rear door sunshade

All door windows auto up/down using key fob

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Paddle shifters

Paddle shifters

(Automatic only)

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

4-way powered driver’s seat

Rear door sunshade

One-touch auto up/down driver window

Push button Start/Stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Paddle shifters (automatic)

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Single-pane sunroof

Drive and traction control modes 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

8-inch heads up display

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

8-way powered driver’s seat

Rear door sunshade

One-touch auto up/down driver window

Push button Start/Stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Paddle shifters (automatic)

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

7-speaker Bose sound system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

360-degree camera

Front, side, and rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All wheel disc brakes

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill start assist

All wheel disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Level 1 ADAS 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill start assist

All wheel disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Level 2 ADAS

All three Kia SUVs offer a long list of features, be it convenience features or safety. The Syros however stands out with some unique features like ventilated rear seats and bigger 12.3-inch screens for digital driver’s display and touchscreen, including a 5-inch display for the climate control.

Both Sonet and Seltos come with dual 10.25-inch screens and misses out on 5-inch climate control display.

The Kia Syros and Kia Seltos get a panoramic sunroof, while the Kia Sonet only comes with a single-pane sunroof.

Safety kit on all three SUVs include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. The Syros and Seltos get level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while the Sonet gets level 1 ADAS.

The Syros additionally gets a dual camera dashcam setup from the factory. The Seltos on other hand gets an 8-inch heads up display.

Price Range

Kia Syros Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Rs 9.70 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The prices for the Kia Syros will fall between that of the Sonet and Seltos.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it is clear that the Kia Syros is not only on par with the other two SUVs in Kia India’s lineup, but it also comes with a few additional features, such as larger touchscreens, ventilated rear seats, and a dual-camera dashcam. Surprisingly, the Syros also offers 32 liters of extra boot space compared to the Seltos.

The Kia Sonet on other hand misses out on niceties like ventilated rear seats and level 2 ADAS. Though it offers level 1 ADAS. Talking about the Seltos, it is the biggest of all three and also offers the option of a more powerful 160 PS turbo-petrol engine.

So, if you want a feature loaded and practical sub-4m SUV, the Syros wins the battle. However, if dimensions and power are your top priority, the Seltos is still worth considering.

