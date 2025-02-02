All
Kia Syros And Skoda Kylaq Are For Very Different Buyers

Published On Feb 02, 2025 10:01 AM By Tushar for Kia Syros

The Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros sit in the same segment and will have overlaps in price. But as similar as they seem, they cater to very different buyers!

Skoda Kylaq Vs Kia Syros

 

  • The Kia Syros is based on a reinforced K1 platform. The K1 platform underpins models like the Hyundai Grand i10 and Exter.

  • The Skoda Kylaq is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

  • While both get 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, only the Syros offers the option of diesel power.

 

On first impressions, the Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros seem like hot cross-shopping candidates given how much they have in common. However, driving both cars reveals how different they are in character and how they’re likely to appeal to completely different kinds of people. To understand why, we must first understand why these cars were developed.

Why Did Kia Make The Syros?

Kia Syros side

As much variety and diversity as the sub-compact SUV segment offers, a core complaint most buyers have is the lack of space. In their fully-loaded variants these small cars offer segment-above features like a panoramic sunroof, seat ventilation or ADAS but often feel cramped inside.

Kia identified the core need was flexibility. A fixed luggage space means compromised cabin room even when the boot is not in use which is often the case especially during office commutes. By applying the tall-boy design, engineering a wheelbase that’s only 60mm short of the Seltos’ and offering flexible seating, the Syros manages to offer not only features but space from a segment above.

 

Kia Syros 

Length (mm)

3995 mm

Width (mm)

1805 mm

Height (mm)

1680 mm

Wheelbase (mm)

2550 mm

Why Did Skoda Make The Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq Rear

The Kylaq simply offers almost every value of the larger Kushaq on a smaller and more affordable scale. For the longest time, there has been a blank space for buyers who want European design and driving dynamics at an affordable price. The last car to offer it was the Volkswagen Polo and in many ways, the Kylaq delivers the Polo’s charm with more features, better space, better ride and more practicality too. Importantly, it has opened up an opportunity for Skoda to offer a car for under Rs 10 lakh.

 

Skoda Kylaq

Length (mm)

3995 mm

Width (mm)

1783 mm

Height (mm)

1619 mm*

Wheelbase (mm)

2566 mm

*Including roof rails 

How They’re So Different!

Looks

Skoda Kylaq Front
Kia Syros

The Kia Syros’ styling is very unusual and certainly polarising. The tall-boy styling has made many online assume it’s a rival to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR though it’s a much more premium product. Both cars offer 17-inch wheels too but the design of the Syros’ wheels is very quirky. This same theme is seen across the car and all profiles of the Syros look like they belong to different cars.

In contrast, the Kylaq is a subtle, typically European looking car. There’s no overuse of cuts and creases, the light design is similar to global siblings like the Elroq and Enyaq and it’s a styling package that’s more universally-appealing.

Features

Kia Syros dashboard

This is one aspect where the Syros has the Kylaq beat. 

  • The Syros’ 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system offers better sound quality than the Kylaq’s 6-speaker setup

  • Kia’s 12.3-inch touchscreen offers better resolution and responsiveness although the Kylaq’s 10.1-inch screen isn’t far behind. Both offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Skoda offers front seat ventilation while the Syros gets it at the rear as well

  • The Kylaq gets a single-pane sunroof while the Syros gets a panoramic sunroof

The Syros also offers ADAS which the Kylaq does not. One advantage the Kylaq has is the availability of powered front seats. Only the driver’s seat is 4-way power-adjustable in the Syros wherein the height-adjustment is manual.

Ride, Performance & Handling

Skoda Kylaq

This is where the Kylaq truly shines! Not only is it more fun to drive, the Kylaq also offers more balanced ride quality. High speed stability, cornering grip and suspension bump absorption are all better in the Kylaq.

In comparison, the ride quality of the Syros is soft. While this makes it comfortable at low speeds, it can feel slightly bouncy at highway speeds and the suspension also doesn’t insulate occupants from potholes or bump shock as well as the Kylaq does.

The Kylaq’s 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is as smooth to use for daily drives as the Syros’ but the performance is far more explosive when you want it! The Skoda can hit and cross 100kmph with a lot more ease. 

Parameters

Skoda Kylaq

Engine 

1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol

Power (PS)

115 PS 

Torque (Nm)

178 Nm

Transmission Options 

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT*)

*Automatic transmission

 

One benefit of the Syros remains the availability of a diesel engine which the Kylaq misses out on. 

Kia Syros engine

Parameters

Kia Syros Turbo-petrol

Kia Syros Diesel

Engine 

1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol

1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel

Power (PS)

120 PS 

116 PS 

Torque (Nm)

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission Options 

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT^

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

Claimed Fuel Efficiency 

18.2 kmpl (MT) / 17.68 kmpl (DCT^)

20.75 kmpl (MT) / 17.65 kmpl (AT*)

*Automatic transmission

^Dual-clutch transmission 

Which One Is Better?

Kia Syros rear

That’s entirely decided by the kind of buyer you are. The Kia Syros offers superior space and practicality along with a much richer features list. 

The Skoda Kylaq on the other hand offers just the right amount of features but has more appeal for buyers who want better driving dynamics and exciting performance.

