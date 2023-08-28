English | हिंदी

Kia Sonet With Sunroof Gets More Affordable

Published On Aug 28, 2023 05:17 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The sunroof was previously offered with the turbo-petrol engine in the same variant

Kia Sonet

  • Kia offers the Sonet with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in only three variants: HTE, HTK and HTK+.

  • The 1.2-litre petrol HTK+ variant now gets a sunroof and is priced at Rs 9.76 lakh.

  • The Sonet HTK+ also comes with auto AC, 8-inch touchscreen, and four airbags.

  • Apart from the 1.2-litre unit, the Sonet also comes with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

  • Prices of the sub-4m SUV range from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Sonet has received a small feature update which makes the single-pane sunroof a lot more affordable. It is now also available with the HTK+ variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The only other Sonet variants offered with this engine are the HTE and HTK. The corresponding variant with the 1-litre turbo-petrol already got the sunroof. This makes the sunroof on the Sonet more affordable by over Rs 70,000.

Anything Else That’s Changed?

Kia Sonet HTK+ sunroof

Apart from the addition of the sunroof to the HTK+ 1.2-litre petrol variant, Kia hasn’t tinkered with the equipment list of the SUV. The Sonet 1.2-litre HTK+ still packs features such as auto headlights, auto AC, an 8-inch touchscreen unit, height-adjustable driver seat, and keyless entry.

Kia Sonet 10.25-inch touchscreen

Higher variants of the sub-4m Kia SUV get a lot more equipment in the form of a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and cruise control.

Occupant safety is taken care of by four airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger, and a rear parking camera. Higher variants get up to six airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, and rear wiper with washer.

Also See: Kia Sonet Facelift Spotted Testing Yet Again; Launch Expected In Early 2024

Same Set Of Engines

Kia Sonet automatic transmission

The Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm), a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/250Nm). The turbo-petrol engine is mated to either a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), a 5-speed manual is available for the 1.2-litre petrol engine, and the diesel unit is paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic. Kia is offering the HTK+ variant with only manual and iMT options for all three engines.

Price Range And Rivals

Kia Sonet rear

Kia retails its sub-4m SUV between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sonet fights it out with the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, and the sub-4m crossover, the Maruti Fronx.

