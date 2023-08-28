Published On Aug 28, 2023 05:17 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The sunroof was previously offered with the turbo-petrol engine in the same variant

Kia offers the Sonet with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in only three variants: HTE, HTK and HTK+.

The 1.2-litre petrol HTK+ variant now gets a sunroof and is priced at Rs 9.76 lakh.

The Sonet HTK+ also comes with auto AC, 8-inch touchscreen, and four airbags.

Apart from the 1.2-litre unit, the Sonet also comes with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Prices of the sub-4m SUV range from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Sonet has received a small feature update which makes the single-pane sunroof a lot more affordable. It is now also available with the HTK+ variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The only other Sonet variants offered with this engine are the HTE and HTK. The corresponding variant with the 1-litre turbo-petrol already got the sunroof. This makes the sunroof on the Sonet more affordable by over Rs 70,000.

Anything Else That’s Changed?

Apart from the addition of the sunroof to the HTK+ 1.2-litre petrol variant, Kia hasn’t tinkered with the equipment list of the SUV. The Sonet 1.2-litre HTK+ still packs features such as auto headlights, auto AC, an 8-inch touchscreen unit, height-adjustable driver seat, and keyless entry.

Higher variants of the sub-4m Kia SUV get a lot more equipment in the form of a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and cruise control.

Occupant safety is taken care of by four airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger, and a rear parking camera. Higher variants get up to six airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, and rear wiper with washer.

Same Set Of Engines

The Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm), a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/250Nm). The turbo-petrol engine is mated to either a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), a 5-speed manual is available for the 1.2-litre petrol engine, and the diesel unit is paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic. Kia is offering the HTK+ variant with only manual and iMT options for all three engines.

Price Range And Rivals

Kia retails its sub-4m SUV between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sonet fights it out with the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, and the sub-4m crossover, the Maruti Fronx.

