Kia Sonet Facelift HTK+ Variant Detailed In 5 Images

The HTK+ variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet offers amenities like LED fog lamps, an 8-inch touchscreen system, and automatic AC

The Kia Sonet facelift recently got a midlife update featuring a fresh appearance and more tech, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The 2024 Sonet is being offered in seven broad variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. In this article, we will look at how the mid-spec HTK+ variant of the 2024 Sonet looks and what it offers, in 5 images.

At the front, the HTK+ variant of the 2023 Kia Sonet features the revised grille surrounded by matte chrome detailing and flanked by halogen headlights. Although it doesn’t get LED headlights, it does have LED DRLs and LED fog lamps to distinguish it from the lower-spec variants.

Talking about the profile, the Sonet HTK+ is equipped with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which are slightly different from the dual-tone alloy wheels offered with the HTX+ variant. If you opt for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the HTK+ trim, you will also get a sunroof.

The HTK+ serves as the entry-level variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet to be equipped with connected LED taillamps. It also gets a blacked-out rear bumper and a silver skid plate, contributing to the rugged appearance of the Sonet.

The HTK+ variant of the Kia Sonet facelift gets an all-black cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery. Its equipment list includes a smaller 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, a semi-digital driver’s display, Type-C charging ports, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a 6-speaker sound system. It also gets an auto up/down driver’s side window and push-button start/stop with a smart key.

This variant of the Sonet lacks a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, air purifier, and cruise control. However, its infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen system offered with higher-specced variants of the subcompact SUV only provides wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

For rear seat passengers, the Sonet facelift offers rear AC vents, rear sunshades, and USB Type-C charging ports. However the rear seats don’t get adjustable headrests.

Talking about the safety features on this variant of the Sonet, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-start assist, rear parking camera with sensors and seat belt reminders for all passengers.

Powertrain Option

Kia is offering the HTK+ variant of the Sonet with all three engine options but with no choice of the automatic. Choices include a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm) mated to a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal), a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS / 115 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Price & Rivals

The prices for the HTK+ variant of the Kia Sonet facelift ranges from Rs 9.89 lakh and go up to Rs 11.39 lakh, while its top-spec variant is priced at Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Renault Kiger.

