Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Since Its Launch In January

The Kia Sonet was first introduced in the Indian market in 2020 in the subcompact SUV space, and it quickly became a popular choice among buyers owing to its sportier design, long feature list, and powerful engine options. The Sonet received its first major update in January 2024, with a facelift that included more features and improved safety technology. Now, in just 11 months of its launch, the 2024 Sonet has surpassed 1 lakh unit sales in the country.

Petrol Variants Remain Popular

Out of the total 1 lakh units, 76 percent of sales have come from petrol-powered variants, while only 24 percent of customers have opted for the Sonet diesel. Interestingly, sunroof-equipped variants account for 79 percent of total sales, while automatic and iMT (manual transmission without a clutch pedal) variants make up 34 percent of overall sales

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing said, “At Kia, our continuous focus is on understanding customer needs and creating solutions that meet them. When we introduced the New Sonet, it came with several best-in-segment features, premiumizing the segment. These features have significantly enhanced the value proposition of the New Sonet, contributing to strong sales performance. This milestone is a testament to the trust and appreciation of our customers, motivating us to continue delivering products that surpass expectations.”

2024 Kia Sonet: What’s On Offer?

Kia has equipped the Sonet with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, connected car tech, sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Choices

Kia’s subcompact SUV comes with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

N/A - Naturally Aspirated

DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price Range And Rivals

The Kia Sonet is currently priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It can also be regarded as an alternative to the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

