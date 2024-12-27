We Asked Our Instagram Followers What They Were Most Excited About In The Kia Syros

With the Syros being a premium offering in the sub-4m SUV category, we decided to ask our Instagram audience what is the one thing they liked the most about Kia’s newest SUV

Kia Syros debuted in December, among the hype generated by multiple teasers before even its unveiling. While its looks are polarising, some of its features are segment-first and might sway public opinion. As such, to better understand what people find most exciting about the Kia Syros, we held a poll on CarDekho’s Instagram account and the results were surely interesting.

The People’s Opinion Of The Kia Syros

The poll asked, “What excited you most about the Kia Syros”. The options were a ‘distinct exterior design’, ‘premium/unique features’, and ‘powerful engine options’. As a fourth option to gauge people's overall opinion of the upcoming sub-4m SUV, we put ‘didn't like it much’.

The poll received 1,077 responses, and 31 percent of the people were excited about the premium and unique features that the Kia Syros has on offer. This was followed by 18 percent of people that preferred the distinct exterior design, while 9 percent of the people were looking forward to the powerful engine options that are on board the Syros. The remaining 42 percent of people were not that excited about the Kia Syros. While there are likely to be multiple reasons for people to select the last option, we believe one of the reasons for that could be the polarising looks of the new SUV.

Kia Syros Features And Specifications

The Kia Syros’s exterior draws inspiration from the bigger EV9, with its boxy SUV design and vertically stacked LED headlights. In terms of cabin experience, the Syros offers multiple segment-first features such as ventilated front and rear seats and dual digital displays (each measuring 12.3-inches).

For the powertrain, the Kia Syros comes with two engine options, a 1-litre petrol engine with an output of 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine churning 116 PS and 250 Nm. Both the engines come with two transmission choices, and the 6-speed manual transmission (MT) is similar between the two. For automatic transmission choices, the petrol engine comes with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) and the diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros’s expected starting price is Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). At launch, the Kia Syros will not have any direct rivals. It can be considered as a premium alternative to subcompact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet. It will also serve as a more affordable option to compact SUVs like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and Skoda Kushaq.

