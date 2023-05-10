Modified On May 10, 2023 11:54 AM By Ansh for Kia Seltos 2022

The carmaker has finally decided to give the compact SUV a panoramic sunroof

A test mule was spotted with the sunroof, confirming its presence.

Expected to come with the same 115PS petrol and diesel engines.

Carens’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine could also come in the mix.

Could get features like dual 10.25-inch displays, heated front seats and ADAS.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

A test mule of the facelifted Kia Seltos was spotted recently and it showcased a feature addition that a lot of Kia buyers have been waiting for - a panoramic sunroof. It was introduced on the Hyundai Creta and is now present on rivals like the Maruti Grand Vitara. Now, the facelifted Seltos will also offer the larger glass surface.

Other Features

The panoramic sunroof is one of the new features expected on the facelifted SUV, some of which are offered on the globally available Kia Seltos facelift. The India-spec model could come with a slightly tweaked dashboard layout with integrated dual 10.25-inch displays (digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment), sleeker AC vents and it could also get heated front seats.

On the safety front, it is expected to come with six airbags as standard, vehicle stability control (VSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Another feature addition for the compact SUV can be ADAS functionalities, the features of which could include lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain

The facelifted Seltos is expected to continue with its current engine options, which include a 1.5-litre petrol unit (115PS/144Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/250Nm). The former is paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, and the latter comes with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine will be replaced with a 1.5-litre unit (160PS/253Nm) which can be found in the updated Kia Carens as well as the new-gen Hyundai Verna.

Launch, Price & Rivals

The Kia Seltos facelift could arrive in the market by mid-2023 at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder.

