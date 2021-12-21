Kia Seltos Facelift Testing Begins, Expected To Launch By May 2022

Modified On Dec 21, 2021 02:45 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos 2022

The spied model was seen with updated headlights and tail lamps but no noticeable changes on the sides

The 2022 Seltos could get minor cabin revisions including new upholstery.

It could also come with new features such as a fully digital driver’s display and ADAS.

Kia likely to offer the India-spec SUV with the same petrol and diesel engines as before.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Since its launch in 2019, the Kia Seltos has never really been out of action and even popularity. Now, a couple of spy shots have surfaced on the internet which suggests that the compact SUV is set to receive its first proper facelift soon.

Although the test mule was draped in heavy camouflage, it did reveal the updated headlights and revised LED DRLs (could be similar to those seen on the recently unveiled Carens) of the SUV. Additionally, the facelifted SUV could also come with tweaked front and rear bumpers along with a larger grille. Kia is also expected to make changes to the tail lamps of the 2022 Seltos. The profile of the SUV seemed untouched and even its alloys looked almost identical to those on the existing model.

Image of Kia Seltos X-Line's cabin used for representation

While the spy shots don’t show any details of the cabin, we can expect Kia to give it a minimal update in the form of revised upholstery and features. The facelifted SUV could come with a fully digital driver’s display and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), both of which are expected on the India-bound facelifted Hyundai Creta. Features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats are likely to be retained on the updated SUV. Safety features on board will likely remain the same including up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-assist control (HAC).

Kia is not expected to tamper with the engine and gearbox options of the India-spec Seltos. It currently has three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol (140PS/242Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). A 6-speed manual is offered as standard with all three. Optional automatic transmissions include a 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre turbo-petrol), a CVT (1.5-litre petrol), and a 6-speed torque converter (1.5-litre diesel). The 1.5-litre petrol engine also gets a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual).

We expect the facelifted Seltos to make its way here by May 2022. Kia could price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. For reference, the Seltos is presently priced from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will rekindle its competition with the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and even the Mahindra Scorpio.

Image Source

Read More on : Seltos on road price