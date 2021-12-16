Modified On Dec 17, 2021 08:59 AM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The Carens is likely to be powered by the Seltos’s engines including the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel

The Carens has sleek LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lamps.

It sports a two-tone cabin layout with the touchscreen integrated into the dashboard.

Features on board will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, and cruise control.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Kia has taken the wraps off its new mid-size three-row SUV, the Carens. Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Alcazar, the Carens will be available in the same six- and seven-seat layouts as its Hyundai sibling.

You might remember that the Alcazar is based on the Creta and the two thus share a similar design philosophy. However, Kia has given the Carens its own identity to distinguish it from the Seltos. At the front, it is seen with angular LED DRLs with headlight clusters placed below them. Its body cladding adds to the rugged look and Kia has provided it with 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV sports connected LED tail lamps and a chunky chrome bar in the bumper. Kia has revealed three unique colours from the Carens’ palette: Sparkling Silver, Moss Brown, and Imperial Blue.

On the inside, the Kia SUV gets a two-tone layout and electric one-touch folding second row seats to provide access to the third row. Kia has equipped it with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. Other features on board include a sunroof (not a panoramic unit), 64-colour ambient lighting, and cruise control. Safety is taken care of by six airbags (standard), electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

While the engine details haven’t been revealed as yet, Kia has stated that it will be available with turbo-petrol and diesel engines. These are likely to be from the Seltos: the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). It will also have drive modes like Eco, Normal, and Sport. We believe the Carens will also likely get the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115PS/144Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual as standard and an optional CVT.

The Kia SUV will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will lock horns with the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.