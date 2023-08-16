Modified On Aug 16, 2023 05:51 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The higher-spec variants (HTX onwards) of the Kia Seltos have contributed a majority of the total bookings

Kia launched the updated Seltos in July 2023 in India.

The SUV got over 13,000 orders on the first day of opening its bookings.

Bookings for the new Pewter Olive colour account for nearly 19 percent of the total orders.

Its waiting period stands at up to two months in metro cities like New Delhi and Chennai.

The Seltos is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Kia Seltos facelift has amassed close to 32,000 bookings (31,716 to be precise) in the first month since the brand started taking orders for the updated SUV. It was reported earlier that the new Seltos had already garnered 13,424 bookings on the first day. For reference, the pre-facelift model had received more than 6,000 orders on the first day and had crossed the 50,000-bookings mark by October 2019.

Kia has revealed that nearly 55 percent of these total bookings have been registered for the higher-spec HTX variant onwards. The Korean carmaker has also shared that the SUV’s new India-exclusive Pewter Olive shade constitutes to around 19 percent of the cumulative bookings.

What About Wait Times?

If you are located in metro cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, you will have to endure a waiting time of up to two months. Those in Mumbai can drive the SUV home immediately while those in Lucknow will have to endure the maximum wait of up to three months.

A Quick Recap Of The New Seltos

The Kia Seltos, with the midlife refresh, got various visual enhancements including a redone front fascia and connected LED taillights. Inside, it now gets a redesigned dashboard layout, with the highlight being the dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation).

Its equipment list has gotten bigger as well and it comprises a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging. Safety features on board include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Seltos is still available with a range of engine-gearbox combinations, which are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 160PS 116PS Torque 144Nm 253Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

Kia retails the Seltos between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

