Kia Seltos Enters 2020 As The Best Selling Compact SUV In January

Published On Feb 14, 2020 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

The new year brought about a major lift in overall sales in the compact SUV segment. Kia has maintained its stronghold over the segment with its first offering in the Indian market, the Seltos . Here’s a look at the performance of compact SUVs in the month of January 2020:

January 2020 December 2019 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 6900 6713 2.78 24.33 51.44 -27.11 6649 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 558 979 -43 1.96 12.06 -10.1 1022 Renault Duster 405 756 -46.42 1.42 4.48 -3.06 723 Renault Captur 0 1 -100 0 0.81 -0.81 69 Kia Seltos 15000 4645 222.92 52.9 0 52.09 52.9 Nissan Kicks 172 501 -65.66 0.6 6.83 -6.23 265 Mahindra Scorpio 5316 3656 45.4 18.75 24.34 -5.59 3581 Total 28351 17251 64.34 99.96

Takeaways

The Seltos has more than tripled its sales over the previous month, continuing its domination over the market since its launch in August 2019. Kia rules the segment with a market share of almost 53%.

The Seltos’ sibling, the Creta, takes second place in the market with around 6900 sales. The Creta still manages to grow in terms of month-on-month (MoM) figures while continuing to surpass its average sales over the past 6 months. The second-gen Creta will launch on March 17 and pre-launch bookings are expected to begin soon.

Maruti’s compact crossover saw a dip in sales from the previous month. This loss in momentum is evident from the market share and average sales figures. Maruti will soon launch the BS6 S-Cross with the 1.5-litre engine and an automatic option as well. The 1.3-litre diesel will be discontinued.

Renault’s dual offerings in the segment, the Duster and the Captur, have both failed to attract customers. While the Duster still managed to sell over 400 units, the Captur completely lost out with only single unit shipped in December and nil in January. However, both the SUVs will soon get BS6 updates as showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Nissan’s fairly new play on the segment, the Kicks, has also dropped in sales with the change in year by keeping its sales just above 170 with a downfall in the MoM growth.

The Mahindra Scorpio continues to be a stable name in the segment, coming in third with over 5000 sales, seeing an improvement over the previous month but a decrease in sales over the previous year.

The Kia Seltos doesn’t seem to be slowing down in sales anytime soon and can be expected to perform around these figures. The Creta and Scorpio will continue to perform close to their average sales, with the next-gen Creta expected to see a boost in sales after its launch on 17 March. Overall, the Seltos has led to an increase in sales of the segment while also managing to tilt public opinion towards the appeal of compact SUVs.

