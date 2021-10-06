Kia Seltos And Tata Nexon Overtake Creta And Vitara Brezza As The Top Selling Cars Of September 2021

Published On Oct 06, 2021 06:42 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

Only two Maruti cars made it to to the the top five positions in September

The month of September was unusual in terms of monthly car sales, primarily due to the shortage of semiconductors affecting the auto industry. Only five Maruti cars made it to the list, whereas usually, you see seven to eight of them. Two Tata cars, the Nexon and the Altroz, made it to the list. Read ahead to know how the top 10 contenders fared this September:

Serial Number Model September 2021 September 2020 August 2021 1 Maruti Alto 12,143 18,246 13,236 2 Maruti Ertiga 11,308 9,982 6,251 3 Kia Seltos 9,583 9,079 8,619 4 Tata Nexon 9,211 6,007 10,006 5 Hyundai Creta 8,193 12,325 12,597 6 Maruti Baleno 8,077 19,433 15,646 7 Hyundai Venue 7,924 8,469 8,377 8 Maruti Eeco 7,844 11,220 10,666 9 Maruti WagonR 7,632 17,581 9,628 10 Tata Altroz 5,772 5,952 6,175

The Alto is the best selling car of September 2021, reporting 12,143 units sold.

The Maruti Ertiga has grabbed the second position, seeing an almost double growth in the monthly sales from 6,251 units in August to 11,308 units.

Kia Seltos is the best selling SUV for September 2021, overtaking the Creta and Brezza.

The Nexon has secured the fourth position and is also the best selling subcompact SUV. Its sales grew by almost 35 percent over the past year.

The fifth place is taken up by the Creta, which saw a considerable decline of almost 35 percent compared to August and September 2020.

The sixth best selling car is the Baleno, which saw an almost 50 percent decline over the past month and a nearly 60 percent decline compared to September 2020.

The Eeco as well has reported lower sales, down by almost 30 percent over August 2021.

The Maruti WagonR has taken up the ninth position, reporting an almost 60 percent decline from September 2020.

The last position is taken up by the new entrant: Tata Altroz. The manufacturer sold 5,772 units of the hatchback in August.

