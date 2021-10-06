HomeNew CarsNewsKia Seltos And Tata Nexon Overtake Creta And Vitara Brezza As The Top Selling Cars Of September 2021
Kia Seltos And Tata Nexon Overtake Creta And Vitara Brezza As The Top Selling Cars Of September 2021

Published On Oct 06, 2021 06:42 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

Only two Maruti cars made it to to the the top five positions in September

The month of September was unusual in terms of monthly car sales, primarily due to the shortage of semiconductors affecting the auto industry. Only five Maruti cars made it to the list, whereas usually, you see seven to eight of them. Two Tata cars, the Nexon and the Altroz, made it to the list. Read ahead to know how the top 10 contenders fared this September: 

Serial Number

Model

September 2021

September 2020

August 2021

1

Maruti Alto

12,143

18,246

13,236

2

Maruti Ertiga

11,308

9,982

6,251

3

Kia Seltos

9,583

9,079

8,619

4

Tata Nexon

9,211

6,007

10,006

5

Hyundai Creta

8,193

12,325

12,597

6

Maruti Baleno

8,077

19,433

15,646

7

Hyundai Venue

7,924

8,469

8,377

8

Maruti Eeco

7,844

11,220

10,666

9

Maruti WagonR

7,632

17,581

9,628

10

Tata Altroz

5,772

5,952

6,175

  • The Alto is the best selling car of September 2021, reporting 12,143 units sold. 

  • The Maruti Ertiga has grabbed the second position, seeing an almost double growth in the monthly sales from 6,251 units in August to 11,308 units. 

  • Kia Seltos is the best selling SUV for September 2021, overtaking the Creta and Brezza.

  • The Nexon has secured the fourth position and is also the best selling subcompact SUV. Its sales grew by almost 35 percent over the past year. 

  • The fifth place is taken up by the Creta, which saw a considerable decline of almost 35 percent compared to August and September 2020. 

  • The sixth best selling car is the Baleno, which saw an almost 50 percent decline over the past month and a nearly 60 percent decline compared to September 2020. 

  • The Eeco as well has reported lower sales, down by almost 30 percent over August 2021. 

  • The Maruti WagonR has taken up the ninth position, reporting an almost 60 percent decline from September 2020. 

  • The last position is taken up by the new entrant: Tata Altroz. The manufacturer sold 5,772 units of the hatchback in August. 

1
H
har har mahadev
Oct 7, 2021 1:59:15 PM

Maruti Suzuki Swift out of top 10 list?? Why??

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    H
    har har mahadev
    Oct 7, 2021 1:59:12 PM

    Maruti Suzuki Swift out of top 10 list?? Why??

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      H
      har har mahadev
      Oct 7, 2021 1:59:11 PM

      Maruti Suzuki Swift out of top 10 list?? Why??

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        View More Comments
        • Tata Altroz
        • Tata Nexon
        • Hyundai Creta
        • Kia Seltos
