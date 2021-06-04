Kia Launches Virtual Sales Consultation Via Video Conference For Customers

Published On Jun 04, 2021 08:02 AM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

You can even book or directly purchase the car, thanks to this video-based service

Kia has launched the ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ which allows for a completely digital buying process.

It offers a video-based live sales consultation, where you can contact your nearest dealerships, check out your desired Kia car, and solve all your queries.

You can take a 360-degree virtual tour of the cars just like a showroom.

Kia India has launched its end-to-end digital buying service, called the ‘Kia Digi-Connect’. A first in the industry, this feature helps you check out, book, and even buy a new car from the comforts of your home.

But first, what is it? Kia Digi-Connect is a video-based live sales consultation application for new buyers, enabling customers to get in touch with their nearest dealerships and start the buying process.

Buyers can also opt for a video consultation to enjoy a showroom-like 360-degree virtual experience and take a tour of all the cars. There’s also an option for screen sharing to check out the brochures, price list, and other details.

There’s more. Buyers can include family members or friends (from different locations) in the video call as well. After learning all about the preferred model, one can book and even buy the car online.

This experience aims at customer safety and ensuring social distancing at a time the country is reeling under the effects of the second wave of the pandemic.

Currently, Kia has three models on offer: the Sonet (sub-compact SUV), Seltos (compact SUV), and Carnival (MPV). It recently launched the updated Sonet and Seltos with the new logo, additional variants, and improved features. The carmaker is also reportedly working on a 7-seater version of the Seltos for India, which is expected to be launched in 2022.

