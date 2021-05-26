Dissatisfied Buyers Can Return Their Kia Carnival And Recover 95% Of The Costs Incurred

Published On May 26, 2021 07:04 PM By Tarun for Kia Carnival

Kia has rolled out a ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ for new buyers of the Kia Carnival MPV. In a first for the industry, there’s a buyback option available with 95% recovery of the total costs incurred.

Buyers who have purchased the Kia Carnival can return the vehicle if they are not satisfied with it. However, they will need to return it within 30 days of purchase for the scheme to cover 95% of the ex-showroom cost and overhead costs incurred in the registration, finances, and related costs of the vehicle.

Moreover, the customer must ensure that their Carnival has not run more than 1500 kilometres from the purchase date, as well as that there’s no damage, mechanical or electric failures, or pending claims upon it.

The owner’s agreement for the transfer of the vehicle, including all documentation and charges in the name of a person will be obligatory. The vehicle should also be free of any HP (purchase finance) and the financer should submit the NOC.

The Kia Carnival is the flagship offering from the South Korean manufacturer. Offered in 7-, 8- and 9-seater configurations, it comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine making 202PS and 440Nm, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Its long list of features include a three-zone climate control system, electric sliding doors, automatic LED projector headlamps, a dual-panel sunroof, wireless charging, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, powered front seats, and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen for the second row (available only on the top-end Limousine variant).

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), roll-over mitigation, hill start assist and cornering brake control.

It currently retails from Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and has no direct rivals as of now, as it sits above the Toyota Innova Crysta.

