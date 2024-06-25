Modified On Jun 25, 2024 03:36 PM By Samarth for Kia Seltos

Customers visiting this service camp can avail savings of up to 20 percent on car care services offered by Kia

Kia announced nationwide service camp from June 27 to July 3, 2024.

During this camp, cars will be checked on 36-checkpoints by Kia’s service personnel.

Other benefits to customers include complimentary car wash and discounts up to 20 percent on car care services.

Discount of 10 percent and 5 percent on RSA and Kia accessories.

Along with this, blood donation and free eye check-up will also be organized.

Kia India has announced a week-long nationwide service camp for all customers, where they can visit any Kia authorized service centers and get their cars checked on 36-checkpoints by Kia’s service personnel. The service camp will run from June 27 to July 3, and here are all the details.

This service camp will include check up of the crucial components of the vehicle including exterior, interiors, engine bay, and underbody check up. In addition to the service camp, the Korean automaker will also organize blood donation drives and free eye check-ups.

Benefits to Customers

Any Kia owner visiting the service center will receive complimentary AC disinfectant and car wash services, along with a 20 percent discount on car care services, 10 percent off retail Roadside Assistance (RSA), and 5 percent savings on car accessories.

Kia India Products

The automaker currently offers four products in the Indian market- Sonet, Seltos, Carens and the all-electric EV6 crossover. Kia will soon be bringing out new models to India in the next couple of years, starting with the new-generation Carnival and its electric flagship, the EV9 SUV.

