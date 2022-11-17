Modified On Nov 17, 2022 05:41 PM By Rohit for Kia EV6

The Kia EV is currently sold between Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Recently, Kia India had disclosed that it had delivered 152 units of the EV6 to customers. Fast forward by a few days and that number has now reached the double century mark. Kia has also confirmed that it will be bringing in more units of its electric crossover to India in 2022 given the response it’s received from customers.

The Korean car manufacturer had planned to bring only 100 units of the EV6 to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route, but went on to bag 355 bookings before the car even went on sale.

Kia launched the EV6 in June 2022, with a 77.4kWh battery pack. It comes in two electric powertrain combinations: a single-motor rear-wheel drive and a dual-motor all-wheel drive. As per ARAI, the EV6’s claimed range stands at 708km. It’s currently priced from Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: PMV EaS-E Goes On Sale At Rs 4.79 Lakh As The Most Affordable Electric Car In India

Here’s the entire press release for more information:

Kia delivers 200 EV6s in India till date; more units planned for 2022

Company plans to increase further allocation of EV6 amid high demand. To focus on completing most pending deliveries within 2022

Built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 offers a range of up to 708 km on a full charge

New Delhi, 17 November 2022: Kia India, one of the fastest growing carmakers in the country, has delivered 200 units of the Kia EV6 to customers till date. This number is already twice the initially planned 100 units for the entire year. Now, the company is planning to further increase the total allocation of EV6 in 2022 and complete most of the pending deliveries within this year.

The EV6 is the first Electric Vehicle by Kia in the country and was launched in June ’22, however, deliveries to customers began last month. The Kia EV6 received an overwhelming response from Indian customers with 355 bookings received even before its launch and these booking numbers have grown since then. Staying true to its commitment of customer centricity, Kia India will be delivering additional units to customers in the upcoming days.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said “The EV6 is considered to be amongst the most sophisticated products by Kia ever and is a demonstration of our technological prowess and capabilities. At the launch of EV6, amid the very positive response received, we had promised our customers to bring in more units of the EV6, over and above the initially allotted 100 units for 2022. Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest. The EV6 made electric mobility a fun and joyful experience for our customers, and I am confident that the EV6 will be a common sight on Indian roads in the upcoming days.”

The Kia EV6 is built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and marks the beginning of Kia’s journey into the EV space in the country. Kia EV6 offers a range of up to 708 km on a full charge (ARAI certified), thereby keeping range anxiety at bay. Kia India is committed to offering sustainable mobility solutions and is working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its customers. As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

Read More on : Kia EV6 Automatic