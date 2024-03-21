Hyundai Venue E vs Kia Sonet HTE: Which Entry-level SUV To Go For?
The Venue and Sonet are essentially the same cars underneath, so it’s no wonder the price gap between their respective base-spec petrol variants is of just Rs 5,000
The Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are two of the most popular sub-4m SUVs on sale in India. With both having a lot in common including the platform and powertrains, it might be hard to decide which SUV to pick. Even if you’re stretching your budget to move up to these models, their entry-level petrol variants are priced quite closely. Let’s go through all the details that you need to know before selecting one of the two:
Price
|
Hyundai Venue E Petrol
|
Kia Sonet HTE Petrol
|
Rs 7.94 lakh
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
As is evident in the above table, the entry-level petrol variant of the Venue is more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Kia Sonet by just Rs 5,000.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Kia Sonet HTE Petrol
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1770 mm
|
1790 mm
|
Height
|
1617 mm*
|
1642 mm*
|
Wheelbase
|
2500 mm
|
2500 mm
*with roof rails
-
Since both the SUVs are based on the same platform and belong to the same segment, their overall length and wheelbase measure the same at 3,995 mm and 2,500 mm, respectively.
-
That said, it’s the Kia SUV that is wider between the two by 20 mm.
-
It’s also taller by 25 mm, thanks to its more upright styling.
Powertrain
|
Specification
|
Hyundai Venue E Petrol
|
Kia Sonet HTE Petrol
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol
|
Power
|
83 PS
|
83 PS
|
Torque
|
114 Nm
|
115 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
-
Both the Hyundai and Kia sub-4m SUVs are provided with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
-
Being the base-spec variants, the Venue E and Sonet HTE are available with a 5-speed manual transmission only.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Kia Sonet HTE
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
At the similar price point, the Venue’s E variant has a few additional features over the corresponding variant of the Kia Sonet. These include the 2-step reclining rear backseat and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
-
That said, the Sonet’s HTE variant also has a few advantages over the Venue E in the form of rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a TPMS.
-
Both Hyundai and Kia have not offered any kind of audio system in the base-spec petrol variants of the two SUVs.
-
Common features between the two variants include 15-inch steel wheels with covers, halogen headlights, six airbags, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.
Verdict
With the two SUVs being essentially the same models underneath, at the base variant there is almost no difference between the two. The final decision eventually boils down to your personal preference of opting for either Hyundai Venue or Kia Sonet. The latter, here, offers a slightly richer experience overall thanks to thoughtful and useful touches like silver finishes across the cabin, rear AC vents and power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. You can have all of this for a price premium of just Rs 5,000 over the Venue SUV.
That said, the Venue does offer the advantage of ISOFIX child seat mounts and the 2-step reclining backseat. So if your usage is going to involve travelling with kids or if you prioritise rear seating comfort, the Venue E would be the better pick here.
