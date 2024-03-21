English | हिंदी

Hyundai Venue E vs Kia Sonet HTE: Which Entry-level SUV To Go For?

Modified On Mar 22, 2024 10:06 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The Venue and Sonet are essentially the same cars underneath, so it’s no wonder the price gap between their respective base-spec petrol variants is of just Rs 5,000

Hyundai Venue E vs Kia Sonet HTE

The Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are two of the most popular sub-4m SUVs on sale in India. With both having a lot in common including the platform and powertrains, it might be hard to decide which SUV to pick. Even if you’re stretching your budget to move up to these models, their entry-level petrol variants are priced quite closely. Let’s go through all the details that you need to know before selecting one of the two:

Price

Hyundai Venue E Petrol

Kia Sonet HTE Petrol

Rs 7.94 lakh

Rs 7.99 lakh

As is evident in the above table, the entry-level petrol variant of the Venue is more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Kia Sonet by just Rs 5,000.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Hyundai Venue E

Kia Sonet HTE Petrol

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

Width

1770 mm

1790 mm

Height

1617 mm*

1642 mm*

Wheelbase

2500 mm

2500 mm

*with roof rails

  • Since both the SUVs are based on the same platform and belong to the same segment, their overall length and wheelbase measure the same at 3,995 mm and 2,500 mm, respectively.

Kia Sonet HTE side

  • That said, it’s the Kia SUV that is wider between the two by 20 mm.

  • It’s also taller by 25 mm, thanks to its more upright styling.

Powertrain

Specification

Hyundai Venue E Petrol

Kia Sonet HTE Petrol

Engine

1.2-litre N/A petrol

Power

83 PS

83 PS

Torque

114 Nm

115 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet 1.2-litre petrol engine

  • Both the Hyundai and Kia sub-4m SUVs are provided with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

  • Being the base-spec variants, the Venue E and Sonet HTE are available with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta And Verna Petrol-CVT Units Recall Issued

Feature Highlights

Features

Hyundai Venue E

Kia Sonet HTE

Exterior

  • Halogen headlights

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Body coloured front and rear bumpers

  • Body coloured door handles

  • Silver finish for the front and rear skid plates

  • Dark chrome finish for the grille

  • Halogen headlights

  • Halogen taillights

  • Body coloured door handles

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Body coloured front and rear bumpers

  • Silver finish for the front and rear skid plates

  • Body coloured ORVMs

Interior

  • 2-tone cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Metal finish for the door handles

  • Front and rear door map pockets

  • Seatback pocket (Passenger side)

  • Front USB Type-C charger

  • 12V power socket

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • All-black cabin theme

  • Semi-leatherette seats

  • Silver finish for the door handles

  • Silver accents around the AC vents, gear lever, and on the steering wheel

  • USB Type-C ports (1 x front and 2 x rear)

  • 12V power socket

  • Front centre armrest with storage

Comfort and Convenience

  • Adjustable front and rear headrests

  • 2-step reclining rear backrest

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Front power windows

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Front power windows

  • Adjustable front headrests

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Infotainment

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

  • Hill-start assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelt for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • ESC

  • VSM

  • Hill-start assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Hyundai Venue rear seats

  • At the similar price point, the Venue’s E variant has a few additional features over the corresponding variant of the Kia Sonet. These include the 2-step reclining rear backseat and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

  • That said, the Sonet’s HTE variant also has a few advantages over the Venue E in the form of rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a TPMS.

  • Both Hyundai and Kia have not offered any kind of audio system in the base-spec petrol variants of the two SUVs.

Kia Sonet HTE

  • Common features between the two variants include 15-inch steel wheels with covers, halogen headlights, six airbags, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: Hyundai N Line In India: Origins, Sales And Future

Verdict

With the two SUVs being essentially the same models underneath, at the base variant there is almost no difference between the two. The final decision eventually boils down to your personal preference of opting for either Hyundai Venue or Kia Sonet. The latter, here, offers a slightly richer experience overall thanks to thoughtful and useful touches like silver finishes across the cabin, rear AC vents and power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. You can have all of this for a price premium of just Rs 5,000 over the Venue SUV.

That said, the Venue does offer the advantage of ISOFIX child seat mounts and the 2-step reclining backseat. So if your usage is going to involve travelling with kids or if you prioritise rear seating comfort, the Venue E would be the better pick here.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue

