The Venue and Sonet are essentially the same cars underneath, so it’s no wonder the price gap between their respective base-spec petrol variants is of just Rs 5,000

The Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are two of the most popular sub-4m SUVs on sale in India. With both having a lot in common including the platform and powertrains, it might be hard to decide which SUV to pick. Even if you’re stretching your budget to move up to these models, their entry-level petrol variants are priced quite closely. Let’s go through all the details that you need to know before selecting one of the two:

Price

Hyundai Venue E Petrol Kia Sonet HTE Petrol Rs 7.94 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh

As is evident in the above table, the entry-level petrol variant of the Venue is more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Kia Sonet by just Rs 5,000.

Dimensions

Dimensions Hyundai Venue E Kia Sonet HTE Petrol Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1770 mm 1790 mm Height 1617 mm* 1642 mm* Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm

*with roof rails

Since both the SUVs are based on the same platform and belong to the same segment, their overall length and wheelbase measure the same at 3,995 mm and 2,500 mm, respectively.

That said, it’s the Kia SUV that is wider between the two by 20 mm.

It’s also taller by 25 mm, thanks to its more upright styling.

Powertrain

Specification Hyundai Venue E Petrol Kia Sonet HTE Petrol Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol Power 83 PS 83 PS Torque 114 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

Both the Hyundai and Kia sub-4m SUVs are provided with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Being the base-spec variants, the Venue E and Sonet HTE are available with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Feature Highlights

Features Hyundai Venue E Kia Sonet HTE Exterior Halogen headlights

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Body coloured front and rear bumpers

Body coloured door handles

Silver finish for the front and rear skid plates

Dark chrome finish for the grille Halogen headlights

Halogen taillights

Body coloured door handles

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Body coloured front and rear bumpers

Silver finish for the front and rear skid plates

Body coloured ORVMs Interior 2-tone cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Metal finish for the door handles

Front and rear door map pockets

Seatback pocket (Passenger side)

Front USB Type-C charger

12V power socket

60:40 split rear seat All-black cabin theme

Semi-leatherette seats

Silver finish for the door handles

Silver accents around the AC vents, gear lever, and on the steering wheel

USB Type-C ports (1 x front and 2 x rear)

12V power socket

Front centre armrest with storage Comfort and Convenience Adjustable front and rear headrests

2-step reclining rear backrest

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Front power windows

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Day/night IRVM Semi-digital instrument cluster

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Front power windows

Adjustable front headrests

Day/night IRVM

Manual AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Infotainment N.A. N.A. Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-start assist

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelt for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat mounts 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

ESC

VSM

Hill-start assist

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

At the similar price point, the Venue’s E variant has a few additional features over the corresponding variant of the Kia Sonet. These include the 2-step reclining rear backseat and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

That said, the Sonet’s HTE variant also has a few advantages over the Venue E in the form of rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a TPMS.

Both Hyundai and Kia have not offered any kind of audio system in the base-spec petrol variants of the two SUVs.

Common features between the two variants include 15-inch steel wheels with covers, halogen headlights, six airbags, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Verdict

With the two SUVs being essentially the same models underneath, at the base variant there is almost no difference between the two. The final decision eventually boils down to your personal preference of opting for either Hyundai Venue or Kia Sonet. The latter, here, offers a slightly richer experience overall thanks to thoughtful and useful touches like silver finishes across the cabin, rear AC vents and power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. You can have all of this for a price premium of just Rs 5,000 over the Venue SUV.

That said, the Venue does offer the advantage of ISOFIX child seat mounts and the 2-step reclining backseat. So if your usage is going to involve travelling with kids or if you prioritise rear seating comfort, the Venue E would be the better pick here.

