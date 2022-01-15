HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Hyundai Alcazar And Other Rivals?

Kia Carens Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Hyundai Alcazar And Other Rivals?

Modified On Jan 15, 2022 01:55 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

  • 32677 Views
  • Write a comment

All features and specifications for the soon to be launched MPV have already been revealed

The Kia Carens is expected to launch soon with bookings already open for a deposit of Rs 25,000. With its variant-wise feature having been shared already, many are eager to know the prices to make their purchase decision. Based on what we know, let’s go through the expected pricing for the Carens.

Kia will be offering the Carens with the same engines as the Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). Each of them is offered with a 6-speed manual; the diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed automatic and the turbocharged petrol engine can be had with the 7-speed dual clutch automatic too.

Kia Carens Detailed In 15 Images: Looks, Features And More

The Carens will be available in five trims and is primarily a seven-seater offering with a six-seater option in the top variant. Here’s how they could be priced:

Variants

1.5P MT

1.4TP MT

1.4TP DCT

1.5D MT

1.5D AT

Premium

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 15 lakh

N.A.

Rs 15.5 lakh

N.A.

Prestige

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 16 lakh

N.A.

Rs 16.5 lakh

N.A.

Prestige Plus

N.A.

Rs 16.5 lakh

Rs 17.3 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

N.A.

Luxury

N.A.

Rs 17 lakh

N.A.

Rs 17.5 lakh

N.A.

Luxury Plus

N.A.

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 18.7 lakh

Rs 18.5 lakh

Rs 19.5 lakh

*Actual prices can differ from the expected ex-showroom prices listed above

Also read: Kia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed

Kia Carens Detailed In 15 Images: Looks, Features And More

The top-spec Luxury Plus will be available with the choice of a six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row. We expect Kia to offer both configurations at the same price and thus have not listed their prices separately. The diesel-automatic option is also limited to the top-spec Carens while the 1.5-litre petrol engine is only available with the Premium and Prestige variants.

Let’s compare the expected prices for the Kia MPV to its rivals:

Kia Carens

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Tata Safari

Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater)

Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected)

Rs 16.34 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh

Rs 15.94 lakh to Rs 20.69 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh

Rs 15.69 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Related: Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Spec Comparison

    S
    Published by
    Sonny
    Was this article helpful ?

    0 out of 0 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Kia Carens

    Read Full News
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Muv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience