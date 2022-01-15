Kia Carens Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Hyundai Alcazar And Other Rivals?
By Sonny for Kia Carens
All features and specifications for the soon to be launched MPV have already been revealed
The Kia Carens is expected to launch soon with bookings already open for a deposit of Rs 25,000. With its variant-wise feature having been shared already, many are eager to know the prices to make their purchase decision. Based on what we know, let’s go through the expected pricing for the Carens.
Kia will be offering the Carens with the same engines as the Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). Each of them is offered with a 6-speed manual; the diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed automatic and the turbocharged petrol engine can be had with the 7-speed dual clutch automatic too.
The Carens will be available in five trims and is primarily a seven-seater offering with a six-seater option in the top variant. Here’s how they could be priced:
|
Variants
|
1.5P MT
|
1.4TP MT
|
1.4TP DCT
|
1.5D MT
|
1.5D AT
|
Premium
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Rs 15.5 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Prestige
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Rs 16.5 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Prestige Plus
|
N.A.
|
Rs 16.5 lakh
|
Rs 17.3 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Luxury
|
N.A.
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Rs 17.5 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Luxury Plus
|
N.A.
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 18.7 lakh
|
Rs 18.5 lakh
|
Rs 19.5 lakh
*Actual prices can differ from the expected ex-showroom prices listed above
The top-spec Luxury Plus will be available with the choice of a six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row. We expect Kia to offer both configurations at the same price and thus have not listed their prices separately. The diesel-automatic option is also limited to the top-spec Carens while the 1.5-litre petrol engine is only available with the Premium and Prestige variants.
Let’s compare the expected prices for the Kia MPV to its rivals:
|
Kia Carens
|
Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater)
|
Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 16.34 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh
|
Rs 15.94 lakh to Rs 20.69 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh
|
Rs 15.69 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
