Kia Carens Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Hyundai Alcazar And Other Rivals?

Modified On Jan 15, 2022 01:55 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

All features and specifications for the soon to be launched MPV have already been revealed

The Kia Carens is expected to launch soon with bookings already open for a deposit of Rs 25,000. With its variant-wise feature having been shared already, many are eager to know the prices to make their purchase decision. Based on what we know, let’s go through the expected pricing for the Carens.

Kia will be offering the Carens with the same engines as the Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). Each of them is offered with a 6-speed manual; the diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed automatic and the turbocharged petrol engine can be had with the 7-speed dual clutch automatic too.

The Carens will be available in five trims and is primarily a seven-seater offering with a six-seater option in the top variant. Here’s how they could be priced:

Variants 1.5P MT 1.4TP MT 1.4TP DCT 1.5D MT 1.5D AT Premium Rs 14 lakh Rs 15 lakh N.A. Rs 15.5 lakh N.A. Prestige Rs 15 lakh Rs 16 lakh N.A. Rs 16.5 lakh N.A. Prestige Plus N.A. Rs 16.5 lakh Rs 17.3 lakh Rs 17 lakh N.A. Luxury N.A. Rs 17 lakh N.A. Rs 17.5 lakh N.A. Luxury Plus N.A. Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.7 lakh Rs 18.5 lakh Rs 19.5 lakh

*Actual prices can differ from the expected ex-showroom prices listed above

Also read: Kia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed

The top-spec Luxury Plus will be available with the choice of a six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row. We expect Kia to offer both configurations at the same price and thus have not listed their prices separately. The diesel-automatic option is also limited to the top-spec Carens while the 1.5-litre petrol engine is only available with the Premium and Prestige variants.

Let’s compare the expected prices for the Kia MPV to its rivals:

Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater) Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected) Rs 16.34 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh Rs 15.94 lakh to Rs 20.69 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi