Kia Carens Bags More Than 50,000 Bookings Within 2 Months

Published On Mar 10, 2022 07:40 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The carmaker revealed that around 50 percent of the bookings came for the diesel variants of the MPV

Bookings for the MPV officially began on January 14, followed by the launch on February 15.

Kia says 42 percent bookings are from Tier 3 cities and beyond.

Higher-specced Luxury and Luxury Plus trims constitute for 43 percent of the bookings.

Nearly 30 percent of bookings are for the automatic variants, i.e. Prestige Plus and Luxury Plus trims.

Kia recently started the third shift at its Anantapur plant to keep up with the demand.

Kia has divulged that the Carens’ bookings have crossed the 50,000 mark. This comes in less than two months since the order books were thrown open to buyers (January 14). The carmaker says 42 percent of bookings came from outside of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities while the higher-specced Luxury and Luxury Plus trims constitute for 43 percent.

The carmaker states that the demand for petrol and diesel variants is balanced, as around 50 percent customers prefer the latter. It also said nearly 30 percent of the bookings came for the automatic variants of the MPV, which are limited to the Prestige Plus and Luxury Plus trims.

In February, the carmaker had dispatched 5,300 units of the Carens and the waiting period is already stretching up to three months. Kia recently started the third shift at its Anantapur facility to cater to the growing demand.

There are likely to be multiple factors to the success of the Carens including the aggressive pricing, the host of features on offer, comfortable and spacious interiors, and a wide range of powertrain options. Kia has equipped the MPV with a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, one-touch electric tumble for the second row seats, and roof-mounted AC vents. Its standard safety net includes six airbags, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Also See: Facelifted Kia Seltos With ADAS Spied Overseas

It is provided with the following engine and gearbox combinations:

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Carens is priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and even the entry-level variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Read More on : Kia Carens diesel