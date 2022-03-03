Kia Carens In High Demand With Over 5,000 Units Dispatched In February, Waiting Period Soars Up To 3 Months

Published On Mar 03, 2022 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Kia Carens

The carmaker reported 18,121 units sold in February, accounting to 8.5 YoY percent growth in sales

The highlight in February for Kia was the launch of its new three-row people mover, the Carens, and the carmaker shipped 5,109 units of the MPV. Other than that, it recorded sales of 18,121 units, with the Seltos being the top contributor with 6,575 units sold. The Sonet and Carnival contributed 6,154 and 283 units, respectively. The carmaker also reported an 8.5 percent growth in YoY (year-on-year) sales.

Here’s the list for the waiting period of the MPV:

10 of the 20 cities listed below have a 3-month waiting period for the Carens.

City Waiting Period Delhi 3 months Bangalore 3 months Mumbai 3 months Hyderabad 3 months Pune 3-4 months Chennai 3 months Jaipur 3 months Ahmedabad 3 months Gurgaon 1-2 months Lucknow 3-4 months Kolkata 3 months Thane 3 months Surat 3 months Ghaziabad 3-4 months Chandigarh 3-4 months Coimbatore 3 months Patna 3 months Faridabad 3 months Indore 2-3 months Noida 3-4 months

Related: Kia Increases Production At Its Anantapur Plant, Starts A Third Shift

The carmaker recently started a third shift at its Anantapur facility to reduce such high waiting time for its models.

Here’s the press release for more information:

Kia India records 18,121 unit domestic sales in February 2022

Y-o-Y stands at +8.5%

Remains consistent in the list of 5 most selling car brands in India

New Delhi, 02 March 2022: Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, reported monthly sales of 18,121 units in February 2022. Kia India continues to remain one of the top five selling car manufacturers in the country, owing to the consistent performance of its products in the Indian market. The company registered an 8.5% Y-o-Y growth over the same period last year. The Seltos remains the top contributor to the KIN’s overall sales with 6,575 units, with Sonet and the Carnival contributed 6,154 and 283 units, respectively. Launched in mid- February, the Carens dispatches stand at 5,109 units.

Also Read: Kia Carens Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Commenting on the development, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our positive sales momentum. We recently surpassed the half-million mark in less than 2.5 years, which gives us great confidence in our vision and products for the Indian market. With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models. However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for us, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally. We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply chain constraints from Q2 onwards.”

The company is hopeful of better industry growth as supply chain constraints start to improve in the upcoming quarters of the year. The brand recently started the third shift in India and targets to produce over three lakh vehicles in the calendar year.

Read More on : Kia Carens diesel