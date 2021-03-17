JLR’s Latest Air Purification Tech Can Take On The Coronavirus

Published On Mar 17, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Jaguar I-Pace

JLR’s new air purification technology has been tested by two different medical research organisations

JLR’s new air filtration tech is ten times more effective than before.

It can fight 97 percent of bacteria and viruses.

It has a 99.995 percent success rate against the coronavirus.

The new tech, when available, will be offered in all JLR models.

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed that they have been testing a new air purification system to replace the current PM 2.5 filter and nanoe technology filter present in their cars. The new filter is called nanoe X and is developed by Panasonic.

The filtration technology has been tested by two different medical research organisations. A general test showed that viruses and bacteria were stopped up to 97 per cent in recirculation over a 30 minutes period. Another test, which was specifically targeted towards coronavirus, managed to return a 99.995 per cent success rate over a two hour period.

These numbers can often mean zilch to a layman like you and me, so let us explain this a little more simply. The new nanoe X technology is said to be ten times more effective than the older nanoe technology, currently on offer in Jaguar Land Rover models.The system uses what’s called Hydroxyl Radicals (OH). These naturally occur in nature to clear our air but JLR is using electricity to create trillions of these inside your car. These Hydroxyl Radicals then denature the virus and bacteria that might have found their way inside the cabin, negating their potential to reproduce and spread. Allergens in the air are taken care of the same way.

The last ace up its sleeve is the preconditioning feature. It’s nothing new and simply allows you to activate the system before you step into the car. Wise move. JLR says that this new technology will be offered in new-gen models of all JLR models like the I-Pace, Land Rover, Discovery and Evoque models.