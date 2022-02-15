Published On Feb 15, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Jeep Meridian

The spy shots revealed a Compass-like interior with an all-black layout and the 10.1-inch touchscreen system

The Meridian was seen with LED lighting, blacked-out alloy wheels, and ORVM-mounted cameras.

Likely to get ADAS as hinted by the radar in the lower part of the front bumper.

Expected to get a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech.

Jeep could offer it with a set of 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with optional 4WD.

Expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Jeep has announced that its upcoming three-row SUV will be called the Meridian. It will be a Made-in-India product, and will go on sale sometime in mid 2022. A test mule of the SUV was spied recently revealing its interior.

The Meridian will have a lot of similarities with the Compass. Its latest spy shots show the same 10.1-inch touchscreen system and an all-black cabin layout with the updated steering wheel. Other expected features include a 360-degree camera, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech.

Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Jeep will also likely equip the Meridian with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as hinted by the radar in the lower half of the front bumper.

The test mule sported blacked-out alloy wheels and wing mirror-mounted cameras. The latest series of spy images also revealed the SUV’s sleek headlights, LED taillights, fog lamps, and LED DRLs.

Compass' diesel engine

Jeep is expected to offer the Meridian with the Compass’ 2-litre diesel engine and the Wrangler’s 2-litre turbo-petrol (both retuned). It should come with 2WD/4WD configurations. Being a Jeep, it will also get the off-road aid and Terrain modes (Sand/Mud, Snow, and Auto).

We expect the carmaker to price the full-size SUV from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It is slated for a launch in mid 2022 and will rival the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner.