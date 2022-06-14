Published On Jun 14, 2022 10:01 AM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

The three-row SUV is priced from Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 36.95 lakh

It’s available in Limited and Limited (O) trims with seven seats as standard.

Meridian gets the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine with 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions.

Choices of front-wheel and all-wheel drive drivetrains.

Features six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, 10.2-inch touchscreen system, and digital driver’s display.

Jeep has started deliveries of the Meridian SUV across the country. It’s available in Limited and Limited (O) trims, with introductory prices starting from Rs 29.90 lakh and 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Jeep Meridian gets a seven-seater configuration as standard. With all three rows up, you’ll be restricted to a boot space of 170 litres, while folding the third row flat will offer up to 481 litres.

Jeep is offering the Meridian with the 170PS 2-litre diesel engine that also does its duties on the Compass. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic, with the choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The Meridian’s off-roading experience is further enhanced by all-season tyres, hill descent control, Selec Terrain drive modes (Mud, Snow, and Sand only for AWD), and a 4WD low range switch.

Features onboard the Meridian include full LED lighting, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pane sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging. Safety is covered by a 360-degree camera, six airbags, electronic parking brake, hill start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Jeep Meridian rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas.

