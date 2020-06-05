Jeep Compass 2020 Unveiled

Published On Jun 05, 2020 11:15 AM By Sonny for Jeep Compass 2020

Mildly updated Jeep Compass gets more tech and a new petrol engine

The 2020 Jeep Compass comes with almost no visual changes.

It gets a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with the choice of a manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

The UConnect service now offers more connected tech features for the Compass.

It will soon get its first-ever plug-in hybrid variant as well.

New powertrains and updated tech could come to India in 2021.

The Jeep Compass has been given a mild update for 2020 in its international specification. It features no change in design, exterior or interior, apart from new alloys and paint options. The 2020 Compass also gets a new turbo-petrol engine.

The new 1.3-litre petrol engine is offered in two states of tune: 130PS and 150PS, while torque remains the same at 270Nm. It will be offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual clutch automatic. Jeep currently offers the India-spec Compass with a BS6 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 163PS and 250Nm with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The diesel option in India is powered by a 2.0-litre unit making 173PS and 350Nm while mated to a 6-speed MT, with the option of a 9-speed AT.

Visual updates for the new Compass that will be manufactured at the brand’s plant in Melfi, Italy, are limited to new trim-specific wheel designs and five new colours. The new colour options are Ivory tri-coat, Colorado Red, Blue Italia, Blue Shade and Techno Green metallic.

Jeep claims that the new Compass will offer a better driving experience too, with retuned handling and suspension. The international-spec Compass will feature the latest range of Uconnect functions with more connected car technology. It continues to be offered with the 7.0-inch and 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment systems while the Uconnect services are bifurcated into various packages for different functions like My Assistant (car telematics & Jeep assistance), My Remote (remotely functions not including engine start) and My Navigation (allows user to set destination from phone to onboard sat nav).

The biggest update for the 2020 Compass will be the new plug-in hybrid variants which are yet to be unveiled and detailed. These Compass 4x4 models will feature an electric motor mated to the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine to drive all four wheels and will be offered in two states of tune - 190PS and 240PS.

The US-spec 2020 model gets additional features like ventilated front seats, Alpine audio system and a powered front passenger seat. The current Jeep Compass in India is already well-equipped with features and comforts like a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, cruise control, leather upholstery and 6 airbags.

It is currently priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Compass rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-Roc and the new Skoda Karoq. The new Compass with the updated powertrains and Uconnect services could arrive in India in 2021.

