Volkswagen T-ROC vs Jeep Compass: Which SUV To Buy?

Published On Mar 19, 2020 12:11 PM By Saransh for Volkswagen T-Roc

Where the Volkswagen is a petrol-only offering, the Compass is offered with both petrol and diesel engines.

Volkswagen has launched its mid-size SUV, the T-ROC, in India. It is offered in a single fully-loaded variant, which is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Skoda Karoq. So, let’s compare the recently launched SUV with its arch-rival and find out if it is capable of dethroning the segment leader, the Jeep Compass.

Dimensions: 

 

Volkswagen T-ROC

Jeep Compass

Length

4342mm

4395mm (+53mm)

Width

1819mm

1818mm (-1mm)

Height

1573mm

1640mm (+67mm)

Wheelbase

2590mm

2636mm (+46mm)

Boot Space

445L

408L (-37L)
  • The Compass is longer and taller than the T-ROC. It also has a longer wheelbase.
  • The T-ROC is marginally wider SUV than the Compass.
  • Although the Compass is longer than the T-ROC, it’s the VW which offers more boot space.

Engine: Since the T-ROC is a petrol-only offering, we will only consider the petrol engine of the Jeep Compass for this comparison.

 

Volkswagen T-ROC

Jeep Compass

Engine

1.5-litre TSI

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

Power

150PS

162PS

Torque

250Nm

250Nm

Transmission

7-speed DSG

6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

Fuel Economy

-

14.1kmpl

Emission standard

BS6 

BS6
  • Both the SUVs come with a turbocharged petrol engine. Where the VW gets a 1.5-litre unit, the Compass comes with a 1.4-litre unit.
  • Despite the smaller engine, the Compass is the more powerful SUV here. However, both SUVs have identical torque figures.
  • Both SUVs get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic but the Compass is available with a 6-speed MT as well. 
  • In a first, the T-ROC comes with active cylinder tech. It senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates two cylinders out of four, resulting in reduced fuel consumption. 

Variant Comparison: We will only compare similarly priced (less than Rs 50,000) variants of the two SUV.

Volkswagen T-ROC

Jeep Compass
 

Sport Plus- Rs 16.49 lakh

T-ROC- Rs 19.99 lakh

Longitude Plus DCT- Rs 19.69 lakh
 

Limited Plus DCT- Rs 21.92 lakh

Volkswagen T-ROC vs Jeep Compass Longitude Plus DCT:  

Volkswagen T-ROC

Rs 19.99 lakh

Jeep Compass Longitude Plus DCT

Rs 19.69 lakh

Price Difference

+Rs 30,000 (T-ROC is more expensive)

Common Features: 

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, four-disc brakes, and electronic stability control.

Exterior: 17-inch alloys, front and rear fog lamps, DRLs, power-folding ORVMs, and roof rails.

Comfort: Two-zone climate control, push-button start, power windows, cruise control, parking camera, and electronic parking brake. 

Infotainment: Where the T-ROC comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Compass gets a 7-inch unit. However, both come with Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto connectivity. 

What T-ROC offers over Jeep Compass Longitude Plus: Panoramic sunroof, auto LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, heat-insulating windshield, rear washer and wiper, LED DRLs, height-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto start/stop, hill launch assist, paddle shifters, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated exterior mirrors, driver steering recommendation, front parking sensors, auto-hold, auto-dimming IRVM, tyre pressure monitoring system, side and curtain airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

What Jeep Compass Longitude Plus offers over T-ROC: None

Verdict: The T-ROC is the clear pick here. For a premium of just Rs 30,000, the VW gets a lot of additional features over the Compass, including a panoramic sunroof, side and curtain airbags, and a digital instrument cluster, among others.

