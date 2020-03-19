Volkswagen T-ROC vs Jeep Compass: Which SUV To Buy?
Published On Mar 19, 2020 12:11 PM By Saransh for Volkswagen T-Roc
Where the Volkswagen is a petrol-only offering, the Compass is offered with both petrol and diesel engines.
Volkswagen has launched its mid-size SUV, the T-ROC, in India. It is offered in a single fully-loaded variant, which is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Skoda Karoq. So, let’s compare the recently launched SUV with its arch-rival and find out if it is capable of dethroning the segment leader, the Jeep Compass.
Dimensions:
|
Volkswagen T-ROC
|
Jeep Compass
|
Length
|
4342mm
|
4395mm (+53mm)
|
Width
|
1819mm
|
1818mm (-1mm)
|
Height
|
1573mm
|
1640mm (+67mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2590mm
|
2636mm (+46mm)
|
Boot Space
|
445L
|
408L (-37L)
- The Compass is longer and taller than the T-ROC. It also has a longer wheelbase.
- The T-ROC is marginally wider SUV than the Compass.
- Although the Compass is longer than the T-ROC, it’s the VW which offers more boot space.
Engine: Since the T-ROC is a petrol-only offering, we will only consider the petrol engine of the Jeep Compass for this comparison.
|
Volkswagen T-ROC
|
Jeep Compass
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre TSI
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
150PS
|
162PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DSG
|
6-speed MT/7-speed DCT
|
Fuel Economy
|
-
|
14.1kmpl
|
Emission standard
|
BS6
|
BS6
- Both the SUVs come with a turbocharged petrol engine. Where the VW gets a 1.5-litre unit, the Compass comes with a 1.4-litre unit.
- Despite the smaller engine, the Compass is the more powerful SUV here. However, both SUVs have identical torque figures.
- Both SUVs get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic but the Compass is available with a 6-speed MT as well.
- In a first, the T-ROC comes with active cylinder tech. It senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates two cylinders out of four, resulting in reduced fuel consumption.
Also Read: Skoda-VW’s Creta Rivals To Offer Both DSG & Automatic Options
Variant Comparison: We will only compare similarly priced (less than Rs 50,000) variants of the two SUV.
|
Volkswagen T-ROC
|
Jeep Compass
|
Sport Plus- Rs 16.49 lakh
|
T-ROC- Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Longitude Plus DCT- Rs 19.69 lakh
|
Limited Plus DCT- Rs 21.92 lakh
Volkswagen T-ROC vs Jeep Compass Longitude Plus DCT:
|
Volkswagen T-ROC
|
Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Jeep Compass Longitude Plus DCT
|
Rs 19.69 lakh
|
Price Difference
|
+Rs 30,000 (T-ROC is more expensive)
Common Features:
Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, four-disc brakes, and electronic stability control.
Exterior: 17-inch alloys, front and rear fog lamps, DRLs, power-folding ORVMs, and roof rails.
Comfort: Two-zone climate control, push-button start, power windows, cruise control, parking camera, and electronic parking brake.
Infotainment: Where the T-ROC comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Compass gets a 7-inch unit. However, both come with Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto connectivity.
What T-ROC offers over Jeep Compass Longitude Plus: Panoramic sunroof, auto LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, heat-insulating windshield, rear washer and wiper, LED DRLs, height-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto start/stop, hill launch assist, paddle shifters, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated exterior mirrors, driver steering recommendation, front parking sensors, auto-hold, auto-dimming IRVM, tyre pressure monitoring system, side and curtain airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
What Jeep Compass Longitude Plus offers over T-ROC: None
Verdict: The T-ROC is the clear pick here. For a premium of just Rs 30,000, the VW gets a lot of additional features over the Compass, including a panoramic sunroof, side and curtain airbags, and a digital instrument cluster, among others.
Also Read: 6 New Hyundai Creta 2020 Rivals Arriving By 2021
Read More on : Volkswagen T-Roc Automatic