Volkswagen T-ROC vs Jeep Compass: Which SUV To Buy?

Where the Volkswagen is a petrol-only offering, the Compass is offered with both petrol and diesel engines.

Volkswagen has launched its mid-size SUV, the T-ROC, in India. It is offered in a single fully-loaded variant, which is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Skoda Karoq. So, let’s compare the recently launched SUV with its arch-rival and find out if it is capable of dethroning the segment leader, the Jeep Compass.

Dimensions:

Volkswagen T-ROC Jeep Compass Length 4342mm 4395mm (+53mm) Width 1819mm 1818mm (-1mm) Height 1573mm 1640mm (+67mm) Wheelbase 2590mm 2636mm (+46mm) Boot Space 445L 408L (-37L)

The Compass is longer and taller than the T-ROC. It also has a longer wheelbase.

The T-ROC is marginally wider SUV than the Compass.

Although the Compass is longer than the T-ROC, it’s the VW which offers more boot space.

Engine: Since the T-ROC is a petrol-only offering, we will only consider the petrol engine of the Jeep Compass for this comparison.

Volkswagen T-ROC Jeep Compass Engine 1.5-litre TSI 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power 150PS 162PS Torque 250Nm 250Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT Fuel Economy - 14.1kmpl Emission standard BS6 BS6

Both the SUVs come with a turbocharged petrol engine. Where the VW gets a 1.5-litre unit, the Compass comes with a 1.4-litre unit.

Despite the smaller engine, the Compass is the more powerful SUV here. However, both SUVs have identical torque figures.

Both SUVs get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic but the Compass is available with a 6-speed MT as well.

In a first, the T-ROC comes with active cylinder tech. It senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates two cylinders out of four, resulting in reduced fuel consumption.

Variant Comparison: We will only compare similarly priced (less than Rs 50,000) variants of the two SUV.

Volkswagen T-ROC Jeep Compass Sport Plus- Rs 16.49 lakh T-ROC- Rs 19.99 lakh Longitude Plus DCT- Rs 19.69 lakh Limited Plus DCT- Rs 21.92 lakh

Volkswagen T-ROC vs Jeep Compass Longitude Plus DCT:

Volkswagen T-ROC Rs 19.99 lakh Jeep Compass Longitude Plus DCT Rs 19.69 lakh Price Difference +Rs 30,000 (T-ROC is more expensive)

Common Features:

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, four-disc brakes, and electronic stability control.

Exterior: 17-inch alloys, front and rear fog lamps, DRLs, power-folding ORVMs, and roof rails.

Comfort: Two-zone climate control, push-button start, power windows, cruise control, parking camera, and electronic parking brake.

Infotainment: Where the T-ROC comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Compass gets a 7-inch unit. However, both come with Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto connectivity.

What T-ROC offers over Jeep Compass Longitude Plus: Panoramic sunroof, auto LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, heat-insulating windshield, rear washer and wiper, LED DRLs, height-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto start/stop, hill launch assist, paddle shifters, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated exterior mirrors, driver steering recommendation, front parking sensors, auto-hold, auto-dimming IRVM, tyre pressure monitoring system, side and curtain airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

What Jeep Compass Longitude Plus offers over T-ROC: None

Verdict: The T-ROC is the clear pick here. For a premium of just Rs 30,000, the VW gets a lot of additional features over the Compass, including a panoramic sunroof, side and curtain airbags, and a digital instrument cluster, among others.

