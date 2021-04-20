Jeep 7-seater SUV Spied Again In Brazil; India Launch In 2022

Modified On Apr 20, 2021 10:24 AM By Rohit for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

The India-spec three-row Jeep will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Jeep is readying a 7-seater SUV that will debut in Brazil and arrive in India next year.

It will likely be called Commander in Brazil but will get a different moniker here.

It has been spied again, revealing its front, side, and rear profiles with sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps.

It could feature a panoramic sunroof, larger displays, and ADAS tech.

Expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The full-size SUV segment has been garnering more attention in recent years thanks to the likes of the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster stepping up to challenge the throne of the Toyota Fortuner. Jeep is also looking to have a slice of the pie with its upcoming 7-seater SUV that will debut in the Brazilian market and launch here as a made-in-India offering in 2022 (codenamed H6). It has now been spied testing again, revealing some additional details.

Going by the images, we can see the 7-seater SUV sports the typical seven-slot grille with a studded-design pattern as seen in the teasers. It will be flanked by sleek LED headlamps. It will also get a redesigned front bumper that houses a single strip of LED DRLs on either side. From the sides, the three-row SUV appears considerably longer than the Compass to accommodate the additional row. It will even come with a glass panel behind the C-pillar as seen on most three-row SUVs. At the rear, it will have an upright tailgate with sleek wraparound LED tail lamps. It seems to share some design inspiration with the new Grand Cherokee L. Other conventional Jeep styling cues include the squared-off wheel arches and rugged stance.

Pictured: 2021 Grand Cherokee's Interior

Jeep is expected to equip the 7-seater SUV with multi-zone climate control, large digital displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and power-adjustable front seats with cooling function. The spied model featured ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) tech as evident from the radar module in the front bumper along with front parking sensors. The ADAS tech could encompass adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, semi-autonomous parking assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

The India-spec 7-seater SUV is expected to get 2.0-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. Jeep is expected to offer the three-row SUV with the Compass’ diesel engine, albeit in a higher state of tune, mated to the same 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions. The turbo-petrol unit could be borrowed from the Wrangler Unlimited and might be offered with the 8-speed automatic only. As a Jeep, a 4x4 drivetrain is likely to be on board while the 4x2 option could be offered as a more affordable variant.

The Jeep H6 will slot in between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee in India. It is expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq.

