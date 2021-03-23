Jeep Unveils Wrangler Magneto EV Concept Already Kitted Out For Off-Roading

Published On Mar 23, 2021 02:27 PM By Sonny

The all-electric Wrangler powertrain will come with a manual gearbox

Jeep has unveiled its concept lineup for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari for the Moab trails in the US.

The first-ever all-electric Wrangler concept, dubbed the Magneto, revealed along with other concept Jeeps.

Wrangler EV uses four battery packs for 70kWh total capacity and an electric motor that makes 285PS and 380Nm.

The motor is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, unlike most EVs that have no gears.

Production-spec electric Wrangler could be revealed by 2022.

Most brands showcase their new concept vehicles at motor shows or via internet broadcasts, but not Jeep. The American brand takes its concepts out on an Easter Jeep Safari to the off-roading trails in Moab, Utah. The highlight of this year’s lineup is the all-electric Wrangler Magneto concept.

A battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept, the Jeep Magneto is based on the two-door Wrangler Rubicon. It looks almost like a regular Jeep off-roader with some heavy duty accessories such as a lift-kit for increased ground clearance, 35-inch mud-terrain tyres, a custom roll cage, a performance hood with a centre scoop, and a redesigned tailgate. It also has a front lighting element that connects the round headlamps integrated into the 7-slat grille. The Magneto’s EV nature is highlighted by the white body contrasted by the bright blue for the decals, interior accents, and the entire bed liner.

Under the skin, it has a unique electric powertrain since it employs a 6-speed manual transmission, unlike most EVs that don’t have any gears at all. Also, the e-motor engages regen when the clutch is engaged while shifting gears. The Wrangler Magneto has a custom-built axial flux electric motor tuned to an output of 285PS and 370Nm, which is sent to all four wheels. Jeep has calibrated the electric drivetrain to emulate the driving experience offered by the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine, one of the engine options for the Wrangler overseas. Of course, being electric, the motor can deliver all of its torque without any build up which is good for immediate acceleration.

The Wrangler Magneto’s e-motor is powered by four battery packs that offer a combined 70kWh of power and use an 800V system for fast-charging capabilities. These batteries have been positioned in different areas for better weight distribution, each securely mounted and well protected to survive rough driving and harsh terrains. One battery pack replaces the Wrangler’s fuel tank, the second is mounted on the opposite side, the third sits under the hood, and the fourth takes up the space that would normally be used for a rear storage compartment and the exhaust muffler.

Jeep has not yet shared any details on the electric Wrangler’s range. Of course, the Magneto concept is kitted out for an off-roading safari which is not a test of efficiency at all, especially with those grippy tyres. For reference, the old Tesla Model X with the 75kWh battery pack promised around 380km of range. The electric Jeep Wrangler will likely be a heavy car as well and could offer a range of around 350km. Expect shorter charging times for topping up the battery from 10 to 80 percent using a fast charger.













Other Jeep concept cars that will join the Wrangler Magneto on the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari include a resto-mod Beach concept based on the 1968 Jeepster Commando, the Orange Peelz Wrangler, Wrangler Rubicon 392, Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon, Top Dog, and Farout.

The production-spec Jeep Wrangler EV could debut in 2022 as a more exciting alternative to the usual slew of city-centric electric SUVs.