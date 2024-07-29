Maruti Grand Vitara Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone Within Two Years Of Its Launch

Modified On Jul 29, 2024 04:06 PM By Samarth for Maruti Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara sold 1 lakh units in around 1 year and an additional lakh in just 10 months of its launch

The Maruti Grand Vitara was launched in September 2022.

The milestone was achieved in almost two years of its launch, with strong hybrid and CNG powertrains in most demand.

It offers features like 9-inch infotainment system, a digital driver's display, and a panoramic sunroof.

It gets a range of powertrain options, a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid, a 1.5-litre petrol unit with strong hybrid, and CNG option.

Prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Grand Vitara was launched in September 2022 as the carmaker's first strong-hybrid model in India. Now it has crossed the 2-lakh sales milestone, achieving it in just two years of its launch. Maruti sold 1 lakh units of the compact SUV in around one year and an additional lakh in just 10 months. As per Maruti, the strong hybrid and CNG variants are the most popular choices among the buyers opting for Grand Vitara.

An Overview Of The Maruti SUV

Maruti introduced the Grand Vitara as part of its partnership with Toyota, and it replaced the aging S-Cross in the carmaker’s Nexa lineup. The Indian marque sells the Grand Vitara in six broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha, and Alpha Plus.

Features and Safety

The compact SUV from Maruti is offered with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital driver's display, auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety wise, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrains

The Grand Vitara is offered with multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5-liter petrol mild-hybrid unit producing 103 PS and 136.8 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual or an 6-speed automatic transmission. On the top-spec manual variant, it also gets the option of an all-wheel drive (AWD). Another option is a 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid unit producing 115.56 PS (combined) and 122 Nm and comes with only an e-CVT gearbox.

The Grand Vitara also comes with a CNG powertrain option, which produces 87.83 PS and 121.5 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Price and Rivals

The prices for the Maruti Grand Vitara range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen C3 Aircross and MG Astor.

