Hyundai’s Smallest SUV Spied Testing; To Rival The Tata HBX

Published On Apr 23, 2021 11:51 AM By Tarun

It is expected to borrow the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai’s upcoming micro SUV has been spied, revealing its boxy and SUV-like upright stance.

It can be seen with a protruding tail lamp design, sporty alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted door handles, and an upright bonnet.

Likely to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, rear parking camera, automatic AC, and cruise control.

Expected to launch in 2022 in a possible price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The upcoming Hyundai micro SUV has been spied testing in South Korea and the latest spy shots reveal several details of its rear profile styling. While it can only be seen from the back, it is evident the micro SUV gets a boxy design and an upright stance. The overall shape and design are quite similar to that of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. It is expected to be launched in India by 2022.

Further, you can see silver colour roof rails, C-pillar mounted door handles, an upright bonnet, squared wheel arches, and black cladding around the base and wheel arches. The tail lamp looks like it protrudes on to the boot with a reverse indicator fitted on the bumper. The alloy wheel design looks quite funky and the smaller sidewall of the tyre indicates a bigger alloy wheel. A rear disc brake is also visible in the images, which could be a segment-first feature if equipped on the India-spec version.

The Hyundai micro SUV should offer a touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, automatic AC, cruise control, and a rear parking camera.

In all probability, Hyundai will offer the same engines and transmission options as the Grand i10 Nios: 83PS/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol, 100PS/172Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 74PS/190Nm 1.2-litre diesel. Both the petrol and diesel powertrains are offered with 5-speed manual and AMT options, while the turbo motor gets a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

The upcoming Hyundai micro SUV will rival the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the upcoming Tata HBX. It is expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, putting it alongside the Grand i10 Nios, for those who prefer a SUVish design in the same budget.

Source