Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: Which One Offers A Better ADAS Package?

Modified On Mar 25, 2023 09:57 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna

Honda City gets ADAS tech across most of its variants, while Hyundai limits it to the top variants of the Verna

Verna vs City

In March 2023, India saw the introduction of two new compact sedans: the facelifted Honda City and the new-generation Hyundai Verna. While both of these sedans have raised the standard for the competition by delivering new engines and different powertrain options, they are the only compact sedans on the market with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Let’s see how their array of ADAS features compares against each other

Features

Hyundai Verna

Honda City

Adaptive Cruise Control

Yes

Yes

Lane Departure Warning

Yes

Yes

Lane Keep Assist

Yes

Yes

High Beam Assist

Yes

Yes

Auto Emergency Braking

Yes

Yes

Forward Collision Warning

Yes

Yes

Blind View Monitor

Yes

Yes

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance

Yes

No

Safe Exit Warning

Yes

No

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Yes

No

Disclaimer: These features are made for driver’s assistance and not for autonomous driving, please use these features responsibly.

  • Both of these sedans include a broad spectrum of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Features like lane assist, high beam assist and auto emergency braking are among the most useful even in Indian driving conditions. However, the new Verna does edge out the City with additional features like rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance, and safe exit warning.

2023 Honda City ADAS

  • The Verna only has ADAS features on top-spec SX(O) automatic variants, but the Honda City has advanced driver assistance systems on all variants (except base-spec SV), with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Verna ADAS

  • However, the adaptive cruise control feature is exclusive to the DCT variant of the turbocharged model of the Hyundai Verna.

  • One noteworthy thing here is, the Honda City is the only compact sedan in India to offer adaptive cruise control with a manual transmission.

What do ‘safe exit warning’ and ‘rear cross traffic alert system’ do?

  • Safe Exit Warning: The safety exit warning, also known as door open warning, detects a vehicle approaching from behind and gives a warning while the person is exiting the car. This helps to avoid collisions and reduces the likelihood of injury in such instances.

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert: This is a driver assistance system which senses the traffic coming or crossing from the rear and warns the driver while the vehicle is reversing out of the parking space.

Price Check

Hyundai Verna

Honda City
 

1.5-litre petrol

V: Rs 12.37 lakh

V CVT: 13.62 lakh

VX: 13.49 lakh

VX CVT: 14.74 lakh

1.5-litre MPi Petrol

ZX: 14.72 lakh

SX (O) CVT: Rs 16.20 lakh 

ZX CVT: Rs 15.97 lakh

1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol)

  

SX (O): Rs 15.99 lakh 

SX (O) DCT: Rs 17.38 lakh 

1.5-litre Hybrid
 

V: Rs 18.89 lakh

ZX: Rs 20.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

As mentioned before, the ADAS suite on Honda City is available from V variant itself, which is affordable by Rs 3.83 lakh than 1.5-litre SX(O) CVT trim of the Verna, from which Hyundai starts offering the ADAS features. In terms of ADAS features alone, the Honda City offers a better value proposition than the Hyundai Verna, although Hyundai Verna offers a few more over the Honda sedan.

  • Honda City
  • Hyundai Verna
